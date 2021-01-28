REXEL IS 1st IN ITS SECTOR AND 11th WORLDWIDE IN THE NEW "GLOBAL 100" CORPORATE KNIGHTS RANKING OF THE MOST SUSTAINABLE COMPANIES

REXEL IS 1 st IN ITS SECTOR AND 11 th WORLDWIDE IN THE NEW "GLOBAL 100" CORPORATE KNIGHTS RANKING OF THE MOST SUSTAINABLE COMPANIES

Corporate Knights, a media and research center specializing in CSR, ranks Rexel as 1 st in its sector and 11 th worldwide in the "Global 100" ranking

Every year, this ranking rewards the companies with the best performance in terms of sustainable development and that are successful in reconciling social responsibility and financial performance

The progress recorded by Rexel reflects the Group's ongoing environmental and social efforts

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, achieves its best score ever in the new "Global 100" ranking of Corporate Knights, a media and research center specializing in CSR, ranking 1st in its sector, and climbing to 11th place worldwide.

This ranking illustrates the relevance of Rexel's long-term commitments as well as the constant progress of its CSR policy, in the service of a strong environmental ambition.

"We are proud to be ranked 1st in our sector and 11th in the world in the Corporate Knights Global 100 ranking, a benchmark barometer for assessing the sustainable performance of companies. Our ranking demonstrates the commitment of Rexel and all its employees to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, to mitigate climate change and to develop a low-carbon economy," said Bertrand de Clermont Tonnerre, Rexel’s Sustainable Development Director.

Rexel announced in 2019 ambitious new environmental objectives, as part of the Science Based Target initiative, which aims to encourage companies to set greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement. Rexel has thus committed to reducing its GHG emissions related to the energy consumption of its operations (scopes 1 and 2) by 35% and those related to the use of products sold (scope 3) by 45% per euro of sales, all by 2030, compared to 2016.

Beyond simply controlling its environmental footprint, Rexel has also leveraged its central position in the electrical value chain to positively influence all stakeholders and encourage them to implement responsible and ethical practices. Rexel's commitment in this direction is not new: member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2011, the Group signed the French Business Climate Pledge in 2015 and affirmed its willingness to play a leading role in the fight against climate change, an ambition that was reiterated in 2019.