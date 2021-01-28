ImaginAb and NEUVOGEN Announce Licensing Agreement for CD8 ImmunoPET Technology

LOS ANGELES and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ImaginAb Inc, a leading global provider of immuno-oncology imaging agents and NEUVOGEN, an immuno-oncology company developing next generation therapeutic whole cell cancer vaccines, announced they have signed a multi-year non-exclusive licensing agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, ImaginAb will work with NEUVOGEN to implement clinical doses of 89Zr CD8 Immuno-PET imaging agents into their therapeutic vaccine clinical trials, and provide technical and clinical support to NEUVOGEN's development teams. ImaginAb will receive license fees and other contingent payments. No other terms were disclosed.

ImaginAb's PET imaging technology enables tracking and quantitative imaging of CD8 T cells in cancer patients, enabling confirmation of drug mechanism and indication of the cancer immunotherapies' efficacy. Previous clinical studies have shown the clinical relevance of ImaginAb's 89Zr CD8 Immuno-PET imaging agent, and the use of these imaging data sets potentially contributes to improving the standard of care in immune-oncology therapies. The company's goal is to enable widespread use and adoption of 89Zr CD8 Immuno-PET technology.

ImaginAb's CEO, Ian Wilson, commented: "We are delighted and very excited to work with NEUVOGEN and support the clinical development of their novel therapeutic cancer vaccine candidates. CD8 T cells play a pivotal role in cancer immunotherapy and our clinical studies have shown our 89Zr CD8 Immuno-PET imaging agent tracks and quantifies CD8 T cells in patients. We believe combining CD8 imaging with NEUVOGEN's whole cell cancer vaccines will enable more robust clinical data sets and accelerate the development of novel treatment protocols for solid tumors."

NEUVOGEN's next-generation whole cell cancer vaccines are designed to simultaneously prime the broadest array of tumor targets, impacting multiple biologic pathways with the goal of directing an immune response against overlapping targets on every cell within a tumor. ImaginAb's T Cell specific PET imaging technology allows the NEUVOGEN team to visualize Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes, and monitor the dynamics of CD8 T cells in response to its novel cancer vaccine therapies, without the need for multiple tumor biopsies.