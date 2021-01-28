Aggregate Holdings S.A.: Company update and LTV guidance



Luxembourg, 28 January 2021

- Adler stake increased to 26.6% reflecting confidence in company and German residential assets

- Aggregate continues to see attractive opportunities available in the current market

- Loan-to-Value for FY 2020 expected to be around 45%



Aggregate Holdings S.A. ("Aggregate"), the Germany-focussed property investment company, today provides an update on the increase in its strategic stake in Adler Group S.A. ("Adler"), and guidance for its FY 2020 Loan-to-Value ("LTV").



Aggregate's strategic focus across all three of its divisions is to acquire undervalued assets and optimise their scope and scale. Following their optimisation and development, the assets are either added to the portfolio as yielding properties or otherwise sold to institutions and individuals. The focus of Aggregate's investments is Germany, with interests also in Portugal and the German-speaking countries region (DACH).



Business Update

The core of the Financial Real Estate Assets division is Adler, the pure play German residential company with a well-diversified EUR 14.6bn pan German residential real estate portfolio including a unique development pipeline for future growth. Aggregate has demonstrated its strong commitment to Adler and confidence in the long-term prospects of German residential real estate through increasing its strategic stake in Adler to 26.6%. Adler announced a strong set of Q3 results, with the share price finishing 2020 at its highest level for the year.



Aggregate continues to see opportunities in the current environment to buy high quality assets and strategic stakes related to German real estate at attractive prices. The company recently confirmed following market speculation that it may be considering the acquisition of a minority stake in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG ("CA Immo"). The company has low leverage and a high-quality portfolio, with an asset base which is complementary to Aggregate. There is currently no certainty that any such acquisition will proceed, nor as to the terms and conditions thereof.

