CatalYm Starts First-in-Human Phase I Clinical Trial with GDF-15 Neutralizing Antibody CTL-002 to Treat Patients with Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer

Munich, Germany, January 28, 2021-CatalYm GmbH, a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer immunotherapies, announced today the start of clinical development of CTL-002, its proprietary GDF-15 neutralizing antibody designed to enhance effector T cell entry into the tumor microenvironment. The first patient was enrolled and treated safely in December 2020 in this first clinical trial with CTL-002, acronymed GDFATHER (GDF-15 Antibody-mediaTed Effector cell Relocation, NCT04725474).

GDFATHER is an open-label, multicenter, Phase I clinical trial evaluating intravenous (IV) administration of CTL-002 as monotherapy and in combination with an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor. The trial is recruiting patients with advanced-stage, solid tumors, who have relapsed or are refractory to previous anti-PD-1/PD-L1 treatments. The trial is designed with two stages: Part A being a dose escalation study to MTD of CTL-002 in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor and part B expansion cohorts of dedicated GDF-15-dependent tumor indications that are checkpoint inhibitor relapsed/refractory. The trial is approved by regulators in Spain, Switzerland and Germany and may enroll up to 149 patients into part A and B combined.

"Our research has shown GDF-15 to be a malicious, tumor-produced factor that blocks immune effector cells from entering the tumor, thus interfering with immune cell activation and the killing of tumor cells. Blocking GDF-15 with CTL-002 should make modern immunotherapies more effective and potentially provide a major leap forward for the group of GDF-15-mediated checkpoint-inhibitor relapsed/refractory patients," said Prof. Dr. Eugen Leo, Chief Medical Officer of CatalYm. "Moreover, we are delighted that regulators appreciated our efficient and tailored trial design that includes the immediate combination of CTL-002 with a checkpoint inhibitor allowing participating patients access to a promising, attractive antibody combination therapy from the very start of this clinical trial."