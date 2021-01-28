 

10,442 Screens TAAT Begins Statewide Video Advertisement Campaign on Pump Displays at 1,087 Gas Stations in Ohio

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 09:01  |  60   |   |   

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that as part of its continued launch initiatives for TAAT, the Company has procured a 60-day video advertisement slot across a network of gasoline pump displays consisting of 10,442 screens across 1,087 chain and independent gas stations in Ohio. The 15-second advertisement targeted towards legal-aged smokers, which is shown below and can also be accessed by clicking here, has been playing on all network displays approximately once every four minutes since Monday January 25, 2021 and it is expected to garner a total of approximately 18.8 million impressions over the campaign’s duration.

Now that TAAT Original, Smooth, and Menthol are being sold at tobacco retail stores across the state of Ohio, the Company’s objective is to promote TAAT more aggressively and cultivate macro-level awareness of the brand and product among legal-aged smokers through high-visibility campaigns on “out-of-home” media channels. The current video advertisement campaign directs viewers to the TryTAAT landing page (http://trytaat.com), where legal-aged smokers can request a sample pack of the TAAT variety of their choice. By driving traffic to the TryTAAT landing page, the Company anticipates that it can prompt new sample pack requests from legal-aged smokers, who can also be notified when the Company’s online storefront launches. Moreover, the Company believes that by advertising TAAT in a setting in which tobacco products are commonly sold, legal-aged smokers who request TAAT at points of sale which do not currently carry the product could create awareness of and indicate demand for TAAT among decision-makers for tobacco retailers.

To view Picture 1 accompanying this release please visit:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c599b68d-bd26-4bfc ...
On Monday January 25, 2021, the Company began an advertising campaign for TAAT on pump displays at 1,087 gas stations across Ohio, directing legal-aged smokers to visit the TryTAAT landing page to request a free TAAT sample pack

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

In the United States, products in the tobacco category are most commonly sold through and advertised in convenience and gas station points of sale. In a 2017 study published in the Preventive Medicine scholarly journal, it was concluded that nearly 6 in 10 smokers last purchased cigarettes from convenience stores and gas stations, with these retailer categories comprising more than two thirds of the most common purchase locations (69.1%), followed by tobacco discount stores (9.9%), drug stores (5.0%), supermarkets (4.9%), and liquor stores (3.6%)¹. As of 2020, approximately 93% of Americans live within a few minutes of a convenience store, and about 80% of all convenience stores in the country are also gas stations². Given the significant role of gas stations in tobacco retailing in the United States, the Company is strategically placing a focus on this channel in its efforts to commercialize TAAT as an alternative to incumbent products in the tobacco industry.

Seite 1 von 4


TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

10,442 Screens TAAT Begins Statewide Video Advertisement Campaign on Pump Displays at 1,087 Gas Stations in Ohio LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that as part of its continued launch initiatives for TAAT, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
3D Systems Announces Breakthrough in Bioprinting Technology and Expansion of Regenerative Medicine ...
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
Juva Life Advances Intellectual Property Protection Program and Advises on DTC Eligibility
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
Acasti Pharma Provides Update on Recent Financing Activities
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Generation Mining Announces Completion of Pilot Plant and Feasibility Study Update
Bionano Chief Medical Officer Presents Vision for Optical Genome Mapping as a First Line Clinical ...
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:25 Uhr
News!: Taat Lifestyle meldet große Marketingoffensive und Onlineverkauf!
09:03 Uhr
10.442 Bildschirme: TAAT startet bundesstaatsweite Videowerbekampagne auf Zapfsäulendisplays bei 1.087 Tankstellen in Ohio
25.01.21
Breaking News bei Taat Lifestyle: Sensation veröffentlicht! Tausende Kunden!
22.01.21
TAAT versendet Tausende von Probepackungen in 38 Staaten, um die Anfragen von TryTAAT zu erfüllen
22.01.21
TAAT Ships Thousands of Sample Packs to 38 States to Fulfill Requests from TryTAAT
15.01.21
TAAT holt US-Patentanwalt mit Fortune-100-Erfahrung als leitenden Rechtsberater für das IP-Management an Bord
15.01.21
TAAT Brings on U.S. Patent Attorney with Fortune 100 Experience as Counsel to Manage IP
12.01.21
Breaking News : TAAT Lifestyle: A U S V E R K A U F T !!!
12.01.21
TAAT Menthol ist als erste TAAT-Sorte ausverkauft und wird von Ohio-Tabakhändlern nachbestellt
12.01.21
TAAT Menthol is the First TAAT Variety to be Sold Out and Reordered by Ohio Tobacco Retailers

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09:29 Uhr
19.346
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness
07.01.21
116
Börsenhype um Beyond Tobacco: „TAAT gleich Jackpot“ – w:o Community feiert den Mega-Anstieg der niko