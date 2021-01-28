LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that as part of its continued launch initiatives for TAAT, the Company has procured a 60-day video advertisement slot across a network of gasoline pump displays consisting of 10,442 screens across 1,087 chain and independent gas stations in Ohio. The 15-second advertisement targeted towards legal-aged smokers, which is shown below and can also be accessed by clicking here , has been playing on all network displays approximately once every four minutes since Monday January 25, 2021 and it is expected to garner a total of approximately 18.8 million impressions over the campaign’s duration.



Now that TAAT Original, Smooth, and Menthol are being sold at tobacco retail stores across the state of Ohio, the Company’s objective is to promote TAAT more aggressively and cultivate macro-level awareness of the brand and product among legal-aged smokers through high-visibility campaigns on “out-of-home” media channels. The current video advertisement campaign directs viewers to the TryTAAT landing page ( http://trytaat.com ), where legal-aged smokers can request a sample pack of the TAAT variety of their choice. By driving traffic to the TryTAAT landing page, the Company anticipates that it can prompt new sample pack requests from legal-aged smokers, who can also be notified when the Company’s online storefront launches. Moreover, the Company believes that by advertising TAAT in a setting in which tobacco products are commonly sold, legal-aged smokers who request TAAT at points of sale which do not currently carry the product could create awareness of and indicate demand for TAAT among decision-makers for tobacco retailers.

To view Picture 1 accompanying this release please visit:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c599b68d-bd26-4bfc ...

On Monday January 25, 2021, the Company began an advertising campaign for TAAT on pump displays at 1,087 gas stations across Ohio, directing legal-aged smokers to visit the TryTAAT landing page to request a free TAAT sample pack

In the United States, products in the tobacco category are most commonly sold through and advertised in convenience and gas station points of sale. In a 2017 study published in the Preventive Medicine scholarly journal, it was concluded that nearly 6 in 10 smokers last purchased cigarettes from convenience stores and gas stations, with these retailer categories comprising more than two thirds of the most common purchase locations (69.1%), followed by tobacco discount stores (9.9%), drug stores (5.0%), supermarkets (4.9%), and liquor stores (3.6%)¹. As of 2020, approximately 93% of Americans live within a few minutes of a convenience store, and about 80% of all convenience stores in the country are also gas stations². Given the significant role of gas stations in tobacco retailing in the United States, the Company is strategically placing a focus on this channel in its efforts to commercialize TAAT as an alternative to incumbent products in the tobacco industry.