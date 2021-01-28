Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces First Contract to Deploy its iUGO Home Solution

HAMILTON, Ontario, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“ Reliq ” or the “ Company ”), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that the Company has signed its first contract to deploy its proprietary iUGO Home solution.

Fall detection with automated alerts to the patient’s care team

Medication reminders for the patient

Two-way audio communication

Automated geofencing-based alerts to the care team or family members if a patient wanders outside a defined area

The PERS device can connect to the iUGO Cloud via WiFi or cellular, and acts as a hub to wirelessly connect to any Bluetooth-enabled biometric devices the patient is using.

“We are very excited to have signed our first contract to deploy our iUGO Home product,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “iUGO Home is a highly scalable solution that was designed to support patients in their own homes or in residential care settings such as long term care, skilled nursing and hospice facilities. Using iUGO Home allows facility staff to receive alerts if a patient falls, is in distress or attempts to leave the facility, and with two way communication staff can speak to patients to instantly triage the patient and provide reassurance. In the home, our solution supports seniors who are aging in place, giving family members and care providers the comfort of knowing that if their loved one or patient wanders or suffers a fall or other medical emergency, they will receive an immediate alert and will have the ability to speak directly to the patient to assess the situation."

The Company has signed a new contract with a long term care facility in North Texas to provide iUGO Home to their patients. The client will go live next month, and the Company expects to add 3,000 iUGO Home patients in North Texas by the end of the year. iUGO Home represents a new revenue stream for the Company, with average revenues per patient of $30 USD/patient/month, Many of these patients will also be using other iUGO Care products including Remote Patient Monitoring, Chronic Care Management, Transitional Care Management and Behavioral Health Integration, with an average additional revenue per patient of $40 USD/patient/month.