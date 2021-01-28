 

REPLY Spike Reply and Storm Reply Achieve AWS Security Competency Status

28.01.2021, 09:30   

Reply announced today that its companies Storm Reply and Spike Reply achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status. This designation recognizes that the two companies of the Reply Group have demonstrated deep expertise that helps customers achieve their cloud security goals.

Achieving the AWS Security Competency differentiates Storm Reply and Spike Reply as AWS Partner Network (APN) members that provide specialized consultancy services and integrated solutions designed to help enterprises adopt, develop and deploy complex security projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

Filippo Rizzante, CTO Reply, commented: “We are proud to be among the first APN partners to achieve AWS Security Competency status. This AWS competency status confirms the ability of our teams in helping companies achieve their security goals by combining our expertise with the range of powerful security tools that AWS provides”.

Respectively, Storm Reply and Spike Reply have a deep expertise in supporting companies worldwide in the implementation of Cloud-based systems and applications and in the deployment of integrated solutions for business security.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from start-ups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

As APN Premier Consulting Partner, Reply helps customers wishing to enhance their security posture by leveraging on cloud-based solutions and services that allow to develop effective cyber risk management programs.

Spike Reply
 Spike Reply specialises on Cyber Security, Personal Data protection and tailored Managed Security Services. Spike Reply Cyber Security services range from helping customer to develop an effective cyber risk management program, in line with the strategic objectives and risk appetite of the organization, to the planning, design and implementation of all the corresponding technological, legal, organizational, underwriting and risk-limiting countermeasures. With a broad network of partnerships, Spike Reply select the most appropriate security solutions and helps organizations to improve their cyber response capabilities through its advanced threat simulation. www.reply.com

Storm Reply
 Storm Reply is the Reply Group Company specializing in design and implementation of cloud-based solutions and services. Storm Reply holds Amazon Premier Consulting Partner Status since 2014 and helped a large number of relevant customers in Europe to run their systems and applications on the AWS Platform. Having a consolidated experience in Cloud IaaS, PaaS and SaaS architectures, Storm Reply provides an end to end set of services for Cloud Adoption, Development of new applications and management full services of their cloud environment. Having deep competencies and experiences on management of complex cloud projects, Storm Reply helps customers to implement their Strategy Cloud Approach. In particular, Storm Reply offers services on Cloud Strategy and Migration, Cloud Native Applications development and Cloud Service Management. www.storm.reply.com

