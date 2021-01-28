 

Hyatt Announces Plans for the Addition of Three Story Hotels in Sweden

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 09:55  |  62   |   |   

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into franchise agreements with Story Hotels Holding AB to bring three hotels in Sweden under the JDV Hotel brand, helping to grow Hyatt's independent collection brand in Europe. The three boutique hotels – Story Hotel Riddargatan and Story Hotel Signalfabriken in Stockholm, as well as Story Hotel Studio Malmö, Sweden – will all retain their individual hotel names and unique identities. The three Story Hotels will be available for reservation through Hyatt's booking channels and for World of Hyatt members to earn and redeem points for stays starting April 1, 2021.

 

Story Hotel Studio Malmö will feature 95 unique guestrooms, all creative and playful in their design to reflect the young and vibrant population of the city. The three Story Hotels will be available for reservation through Hyatt’s booking channels and for World of Hyatt members to earn and redeem points for stays starting April 1, 2021.

 

Hyatt's independent collection portfolio is a collection of brands that not only embrace the locations in which each hotel resides, but serve as a gateway to some of the most sought-after destinations worldwide. Each property brings a sense of place to the guest experience in new and unforgettable ways.

"We are very excited to bring these three Story Hotels in Europe under Hyatt's JDV Hotel brand portfolio and at the same time grow the Hyatt hotel footprint in Sweden," said Felicity Black-Roberts, vice president development for Europe at Hyatt. "We are focused on thoughtful growth in locations that meet our guests and members needs, and the upcoming addition of three Story Hotels help us fuel this growth in markets like Scandinavia, as we collaborate with owners who want to maintain each property's unique identity. With their strong design focus and neighborhood feel, Story Hotels will be the perfect representation of Hyatt's independent collection in Europe."

Story Hotel Riddargatan, Story Hotel Signalfabriken and Story Hotel Studio Malmö are ideally located at the heart of their destinations and each will celebrate the unique neighborhoods in which the properties reside. With modern, Scandinavian design that reflects the edgy nature of both cities, the hotels will offer amenities for both business and leisure travelers.

"It was clear at an early stage that Hyatt and Story Hotels had a very similar vision of how modern upscale living should look and feel," said Staffan Åkerlind, CEO Story Hotels. "We are thrilled to introduce the JDV Hotel brand to Europe and Scandinavia and, we are proud to be working with such an experienced, international hospitality company like Hyatt. We look forward to leveraging their experience to offer excellent service to our guests and benefit from their global scale and distribution platform."

Seite 1 von 5
Hyatt Hotels Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hyatt Announces Plans for the Addition of Three Story Hotels in Sweden CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into franchise agreements with Story Hotels Holding AB to bring three hotels in Sweden under the JDV Hotel brand, helping to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Transformation from QASH token to Liquid token (LQT) and Liquid Chain: Liquid by Quoine's Ambition to Develop Next-Gen Financial Services
Infosys Recognized as the Fastest Growing Top 10 IT Services Brand of 2020
Oshidori International and Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Join in Bid for the Nagasaki Integrated ...
Servo Motors and Drives Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 19 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Electric Motor Sales Market Size Worth $232.5 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Energy Management System Market Size To Advance At 17.1% CAGR By 2025, Owing To Increasing Number ...
Streetbees Appoints First North America GM as it Gears for Growth
OKEx expands P2P trading service to support additional currencies and payment methods
Sorbic Acid Market Revenue Worth $521,126.7 Thousand by 2030, says P&S Intelligence
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
Bulls on the Street Watching Billion Dollar Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Shift into High Gear
Castellum publishes supplement to the offer document regarding the voluntary share exchange and ...
Britishvolt Appoints William Reynolds As Chief Financial Officer
Titel
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Hyatt Offers More Seamless Travel Experience With Complimentary COVID-19 Testing for Guests at Latin America Resorts Traveling to the U.S.
21.01.21
Hyatt Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call