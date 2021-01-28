Hyatt Announces Plans for the Addition of Three Story Hotels in Sweden

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into franchise agreements with Story Hotels Holding AB to bring three hotels in Sweden under the JDV Hotel brand, helping to grow Hyatt's independent collection brand in Europe. The three boutique hotels – Story Hotel Riddargatan and Story Hotel Signalfabriken in Stockholm, as well as Story Hotel Studio Malmö, Sweden – will all retain their individual hotel names and unique identities. The three Story Hotels will be available for reservation through Hyatt's booking channels and for World of Hyatt members to earn and redeem points for stays starting April 1, 2021.

Hyatt's independent collection portfolio is a collection of brands that not only embrace the locations in which each hotel resides, but serve as a gateway to some of the most sought-after destinations worldwide. Each property brings a sense of place to the guest experience in new and unforgettable ways.

"We are very excited to bring these three Story Hotels in Europe under Hyatt's JDV Hotel brand portfolio and at the same time grow the Hyatt hotel footprint in Sweden," said Felicity Black-Roberts, vice president development for Europe at Hyatt. "We are focused on thoughtful growth in locations that meet our guests and members needs, and the upcoming addition of three Story Hotels help us fuel this growth in markets like Scandinavia, as we collaborate with owners who want to maintain each property's unique identity. With their strong design focus and neighborhood feel, Story Hotels will be the perfect representation of Hyatt's independent collection in Europe."

Story Hotel Riddargatan, Story Hotel Signalfabriken and Story Hotel Studio Malmö are ideally located at the heart of their destinations and each will celebrate the unique neighborhoods in which the properties reside. With modern, Scandinavian design that reflects the edgy nature of both cities, the hotels will offer amenities for both business and leisure travelers.

"It was clear at an early stage that Hyatt and Story Hotels had a very similar vision of how modern upscale living should look and feel," said Staffan Åkerlind, CEO Story Hotels. "We are thrilled to introduce the JDV Hotel brand to Europe and Scandinavia and, we are proud to be working with such an experienced, international hospitality company like Hyatt. We look forward to leveraging their experience to offer excellent service to our guests and benefit from their global scale and distribution platform."