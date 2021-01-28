 

HQIB acquires stake in Ergosign Group

Press release

HQIB acquires stake in Ergosign Group

- Investment holding of the Harald Quandt family acquires majority stake in Ergosign Group, the market leader for user experience design in the German-speaking region

- Both founders and Managing Shareholders, Dr. Marcus Plach and Prof. Dr. Dieter Wallach, remain Co-shareholders and Managing Directors

- Strategic partnership will support growth and internationalization

Bad Homburg / Saarbruecken, January 28, 2021. As of January 2021, Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen GmbH ("HQIB") has acquired a majority stake in Ergosign Group, the market-leading digital agency with focus on user experience design in the German-speaking region. The two founders, Dr. Marcus Plach and Prof. Dr. Dieter Wallach, remain co-shareholders and Managing Directors of the company. HQIB's long-term partnership approach aims to sustainably further develop the Ergosign Group. The focus will be on the internationalization of the Group and the expansion of its service portfolio. Both parties have agreed not to disclose further details of the transaction.

"User experience design represents an effective tool to connect people and technology and therefore plays a key role in digital transformation. Consequently, the global demand for highly qualified services in this field is growing rapidly. As the market leader for user experience services in the German-speaking region, Ergosign is well-positioned to benefit from this trend. Ergosign offers its customers the opportunity to clearly differentiate themselves through outstanding user experience and to meet today's challenges of digitalization through innovative solutions," says Gregor Harald May, Managing Partner of HQIB. "Through its global network, HQIB can support Ergosign in realizing its growth potential. We are also considering add-on acquisitions and strategic investments", Matthias Weigend, Principal at HQIB, adds.

