Next Games Corporation Managers' Transactions
NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
January 28, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. EET
________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Annina Salvén
Position: Chief Financial Officer
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20210126174924_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-01-26
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4,000 Unit price: 0.665 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.665 EUR
Next Games Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare