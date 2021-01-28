New final terms for Euro Medium Term Note Programme - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S publishes final terms for an issue of SEK 150,000,000 Floating Rate Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 2024, which are issued pursuant to Nykredit Realkredit A/S's and Nykredit Bank A/S’s €10,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 13 May 2020.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S – New final terms for Euro Medium Term Note Programme

The final terms dated 28 January 2021 and the EMTN Programme dated 13 May 2020 are available for download on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

Enquiries may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Nicolaj Verdelin, Head of Funding Trading, Funding & Capital, tel +45 44 55 11 25, or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Attachment