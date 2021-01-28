 

Nintex Named a Leader in The Aragon Research Globe for Digital Transaction Management, 2021

Independent research and advisory firm identifies Nintex as a market leading software provider of advanced Digital Transaction Management (DTM) solutions, also referred to as Workflow & Content Automation (WCA), in its latest report

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced it has been named a leader in The Aragon Research Globe for Digital Transaction Management, 2021 based on a review by the independent research and advisory firm of 21 major providers in the market.

 

  • To download the report, visit https://www.nintex.com/resources/aragon-globe-dtm-report-2021/ 

Within this year's analysis, Aragon recognises that COVID-19 has been and continues to be a key driver accelerating digital transformation initiatives across every industry. According to the firm, "the pandemic has created a situation in which paper can no longer be relied upon as a safe medium" while employees work remotely.  Aragon also believes that "organisations that have deployed DTM continue to outperform their competitors" by providing streamlined and modern digital experiences.

"At Nintex, we recognise that every business and government leader is facing increasing pressure to meet (and ideally exceed) the ever-increasing digital demands of their customers, employees and constituents," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "We appreciate being named a Leader with our easy-to-use and affordable platform for powerful automation solutions that turn manual, paper-based and repetitive processes into fully digital experiences for more than 50 per cent of the Fortune 500 and in over 10,000 organisations worldwide today."  

Aragon Research examines the complete capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform to eliminate paper within the report. With Nintex, customers can automate the assembly and digital distribution of documents by leveraging the platform's integrated eSignature and document automation capabilities, including Nintex Drawloop DocGen which is an app available within Salesforce AppExchange.

The firm also notes the Nintex Process Platform offers advanced process management capabilities including easy-to-use visual process mapping with Nintex Promapp, and its built-in Nintex Workflow Generator capability, to create workflow scenarios including document generation with nearly touchless automation design work.   

Industry leaders like Flight Centre Travel Group, EG A/S, and SUEZ – Water Technologies & Solutions, as well as government agencies like the Ministry of Health Denmark and Food Standards Agency, all report significant results and customer/stakeholder satisfaction leveraging Nintex to easily manage, automate and optimise simple to complex business processes and workflows.

To re-imagine your own business processes and put automation to work - from workflow to document or robotic process automation (RPA) - within your organisation, request a Nintex demo at www.nintex.com/request-demo.  

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Aragon Disclaimer

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

Disclaimer

