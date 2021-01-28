​​​​​​​Eckert & Ziegler to Build cGMP Facility for Radiopharmaceutical Services in USA

Berlin, 28 January 2021. Eckert & Ziegler is proud to announce that it is expanding its production site in Wilmington just north of Boston, Massachusetts of a new production facility for the contract manufacturing of radiopharmaceuticals. This new cGMP clean room suite will be a 21 CFR 211 compliant, radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facility dedicated to late stage investigational and commercial stage radiopharmaceuticals. Together with our current facilities in Germany, the new U.S. based cGMP facility, will enable Eckert & Ziegler to provide radiopharmaceutical development services to companies looking for US and worldwide contract manufacturing.

"To meet the growing global demand for radiopharmaceutical services involving both imaging and therapy products, we have decided to make this investment. At the moment, a large number of radiopharmaceutical substances from international pharmaceutical companies are in advanced clinical trials, some of them for broad indications such as prostate cancer," explains Dr. Lutz Helmke, member of the Executive Board of Eckert & Ziegler AG and responsible for the Medical segment. "With the new cGMP facility, we offer both regional and global pharmaceutical companies a one-stop service for a variety of radio-pharmaceutical services under cGMP conditions."

Currently, a production facility is being completed at the Wilmington, MA site to manufacture yttrium-90 based radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of liver cancer. In the future, the company will expand its European production capacity for Lutetium-177 labeled drugs to its U.S. site.



Lutetium-177 is a coveted active ingredient in many new cancer therapy drugs. "Due to the large number of studies in which lutetium-177 is being clinically tested worldwide, we expect an increasing demand for this isotope and related services in the coming years. With our production sites in Europe, Asia and North America, we believe we are ideally positioned to meet this demand," adds Dr. Lutz Helmke.