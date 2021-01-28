Publication of eQ Plc’s 2020 financial statements release and invitation to result presentation

eQ Plc Investor news

28 January 2021, at 11:00 am

eQ Plc will publish its January-December 2020 Financial Statements Release on Friday 5 February 2021 at around 8:00 a.m. eQ will present the 2020 result to press, investors and analysts in a press conference to be held on 5 February 2021 at 11:00 am. The press conference will held at eQ's head office in Helsinki, address Aleksanterinkatu 19, 5th floor, 00100 Helsinki and it is also possible to participate via webcast. The webcast participation requires a registration.