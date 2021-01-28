 

IFS growth outperforms market in 2020 with 26% increase in software revenue

- 60% increase in Cloud revenue and 43% increase in recurring revenue YoY, despite macroeconomic backdrop

- Recurring revenue share now 80% of software revenue

- Service management license revenues increase by 105% YoY

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global enterprise applications company, today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020.

2020 saw widespread market disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This has heightened the need for companies to build resilience into their business and adopt digital business models. 

With this backdrop IFS has stood firm in its commitment to deliver measurable benefits to its customers and has doubled down on ensuring a faster time to value. This has been instrumental in delivering sustained growth in revenue and led to a 105-percent increase in Service Management revenue.

Some of the key milestones for IFS in 2020 included:           

  • The acquisition of Clevest that has increased the depth of IFS's service management proposition           
  • The launch of IFS Remote Assistance, that won Business Innovation of the Year at the Technology Excellence Awards           
  • Growth in IFS's ecosystem, now with over 8,000 customers and partners having participated in paid-for and free training           
  • The IFS Community growing to over 5,000 active contributors           
  • The launch of the IFS Voice of the Customer program that has helped IFS achieve the highest customer satisfaction scores compared to industry peers (according to Gartner Peer Insights).

Throughout the year, IFS has continued to nurture its customer-first culture, strengthen its partner ecosystem and from a sustainability perspective, support the IFS Foundation, which is building a Technology Lab for Welasiya College in Puttalam District of Sri Lanka, a nation that is home to over 1,500 IFS employees.

