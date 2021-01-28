A new consortium of the EU Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) will establish the biggest database of pathology images to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence in medicine

Background: Sectra contributes to accelerate AI innovation for diagnostics in digital pathology Sectra engages in the new EU Innovative Medicines Initiative project BIGPICTURE to construct a large-scale database of pathology images. Sectra's contributions will help accelerate the development of improved diagnostic methods based on artificial intelligence, supporting an effective interplay between healthcare and academic research. The Sectra efforts include a close collaboration with the BIGPICTURE partners Center for Medical Image Science and Visualization (CMIV) at Linköping University and Region Östergötland.

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To take AI development in pathology to the next level, a European consortium combining leading European research centres, hospitals as well as major pharmaceutical industries, is going to develop a repository for the sharing of pathology data. The 6-year, €70 million project called BIGPICTURE, will herald a new era in pathology.

Pathology is the cornerstone of the workup of many diseases such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, of the follow up after transplantation and is also critical for the evaluation of the safety of drugs. It's based on the examination of tissue samples (slides) under the microscope. However, despite its pivotal role, it still relies heavily on the qualitative interpretation by a qualified pathologist.

While the microscope symbolizes the profession, the digitalisation of slides in recent years ignited a revolution: not only images can now be shared and accessed from distant locations, they can also be processed by computers. This opens the door for artificial intelligence (AI) applications to assist the pathologist and help study diseases, find better treatments and contribute to the 3Rs (replace, reduce, and refine animal use in research). However, the development of robust AI applications requires large amounts of data, which in the case of pathology means a huge collection of digital slides and the medical data necessary for their interpretation. Sharing these has so far remained challenging due to the data storage capacity required to host a sufficiently large collection and to concerns regarding the confidential character of the medical information.