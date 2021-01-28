 

A new consortium of the EU Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) will establish the biggest database of pathology images to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence in medicine

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 10:28  |  50   |   |   

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To take AI development in pathology to the next level, a European consortium combining leading European research centres, hospitals as well as major pharmaceutical industries, is going to develop a repository for the sharing of pathology data. The 6-year, €70 million project called BIGPICTURE, will herald a new era in pathology.

Background: Sectra contributes to accelerate AI innovation for diagnostics in digital pathology
Sectra engages in the new EU Innovative Medicines Initiative project BIGPICTURE to construct a large-scale database of pathology images. Sectra's contributions will help accelerate the development of improved diagnostic methods based on artificial intelligence, supporting an effective interplay between healthcare and academic research. The Sectra efforts include a close collaboration with the BIGPICTURE partners Center for Medical Image Science and Visualization (CMIV) at Linköping University and Region Östergötland.

The full news:
Pathology is the cornerstone of the workup of many diseases such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, of the follow up after transplantation and is also critical for the evaluation of the safety of drugs. It's based on the examination of tissue samples (slides) under the microscope. However, despite its pivotal role, it still relies heavily on the qualitative interpretation by a qualified pathologist.

While the microscope symbolizes the profession, the digitalisation of slides in recent years ignited a revolution: not only images can now be shared and accessed from distant locations, they can also be processed by computers. This opens the door for artificial intelligence (AI) applications to assist the pathologist and help study diseases, find better treatments and contribute to the 3Rs (replace, reduce, and refine animal use in research). However, the development of robust AI applications requires large amounts of data, which in the case of pathology means a huge collection of digital slides and the medical data necessary for their interpretation. Sharing these has so far remained challenging due to the data storage capacity required to host a sufficiently large collection and to concerns regarding the confidential character of the medical information.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

A new consortium of the EU Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) will establish the biggest database of pathology images to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence in medicine NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - To take AI development in pathology to the next level, a European consortium combining leading European research centres, hospitals as well as major pharmaceutical industries, is going to develop a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Infosys Recognized as the Fastest Growing Top 10 IT Services Brand of 2020
Oshidori International and Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Join in Bid for the Nagasaki Integrated ...
Servo Motors and Drives Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 19 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Electric Motor Sales Market Size Worth $232.5 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Palma Ceia SemiDesign Announces PCS1100 Wi-Fi 6E 4x4: 4 Transceiver
Energy Management System Market Size To Advance At 17.1% CAGR By 2025, Owing To Increasing Number ...
SMMT - UK car production down -29.3% in 2020 as coronavirus slams brakes on sector
Streetbees Appoints First North America GM as it Gears for Growth
OKEx expands P2P trading service to support additional currencies and payment methods
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
Bulls on the Street Watching Billion Dollar Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Shift into High Gear
Castellum publishes supplement to the offer document regarding the voluntary share exchange and ...
Britishvolt Appoints William Reynolds As Chief Financial Officer
Titel
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods