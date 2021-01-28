Result of the auction of treasury bills on 28 January 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 28.01.2021, 10:23 | 29 | 0 | 0 28.01.2021, 10:23 | Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below: ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price ﻿﻿98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 I 200

0

-

-

-

98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II 1,200

0

-

-

-

﻿98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III

200

0

-

-

-

98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV

2,200

2,000

-0.560

100 %

100.4736

Total 3,800

2,000

The sale will settle 1 February 2021





