Result of the auction of treasury bills on 28 January 2021
Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 I
|
200
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II
|
1,200
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III
|
200
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV
|
2,200
|
2,000
|
-0.560
|
100 %
|
100.4736
|Total
|
3,800
|
2,000
The sale will settle 1 February 2021
