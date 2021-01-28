MFG Partners Completes Sale of LCR Contractors to TopBuild

MFG Partners (“MFG”), a private equity firm specializing in investments in family and founder-owned businesses, announced that it has completed the sale of LCR Contractors, a large fireproofing and spray foam insulation company serving high-growth markets in Texas and Tennessee, to TopBuild Corp (NYSE: BLD). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Our partnership with Clay and Buddy Spicer, LCR’s owners, has been an exciting and rewarding opportunity for MFG. LCR’s growth highlights MFG’s strengths in building industry-leading companies and generating operational efficiencies,” said Jeff Mizrahi, Partner at MFG.