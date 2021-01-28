 

Aurora Mobile Partners with an Iconic German Luxury Vehicle Brand to Promote the Development of Smart IoV (Internet of Vehicles)

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with an iconic German luxury vehicle brand. Both companies will leverage their respective technical capabilities to deploy smart mobility solutions and explore growth opportunities in the smart Internet of Vehicles (“IoV”) industry.

The German luxury vehicle brand is headquartered in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, and is well known for its production of luxury vehicles, motorcycles and high-performance engines. In order to create a new generation of mobility solution for customers that offers a personalized and intelligent driving experience, the brand has launched a series of new sub-brands around hybrid electric vehicles, extended-range electric vehicles and plug-in electric vehicles in recent years. For full year 2020, the brand sold more than 2.32 million vehicles globally, and its sales volume in China exceeded 770,000 vehicles, making it the No.1 high-end automaker in China in terms of sales volume. In addition, the brand continues to gain traction in terms of electric vehicle sales, selling more than 190,000 vehicles globally in 2020.

Internet of Everything era supports the evolution of vehicles from being simply a means of daily transportation towards becoming intelligent vehicles that integrate various digital functions for Mobility-as-a-Service (“MaaS”) and consumption scenarios. As drivers and passengers shift towards adoption of a more intelligent driving experience, the application of cutting-edge technology has become one of the most important battlegrounds for automobile companies. As a result, collaboration between automakers and technology platforms will play an increasingly important role in making intelligent mobility mainstream.

This partnership allows Aurora Mobile to further expand the application of its artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered smart operational and user insight analytics in the automobile industry. By leveraging its industry-leading push notification technology, Aurora Mobile will deliver more intelligent and pleasant interactive experiences and travel-centric services to the consumers of the luxury brand. Aurora Mobile believes that this collaboration will also promote wider adoption of smart IoV technology and support the ongoing digital transformation across the automobile industry.

