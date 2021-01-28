Q&K Announces Changes to Directors and Senior Management and Shareholders

Mr. Guangjie Jin has resigned as chief executive officer, chairman of the board of directors, director, chairman and member of the compensation committee and chairman and member of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Company, effective January 28, 2021. Ms. Qiong Hong has resigned as a director and member of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Company, effective January 28, 2021. Mr. Zhaochun Zheng, Ms. Kaiyu Yao, and Mr. Wing Cheung Ryan Law have resigned as directors of the Company, effective January 28, 2021. They resigned for personal reasons and have no disagreement with the Company. The board wishes all the best in their future endeavors and thanks them for their years of service with Q&K.

Mr. Chengcai Qu, Q&K’s director, chief operating officer and vice president, has been appointed as chairman of the board of directors, chief executive officer, chairman and member of the compensation committee and chairman and member of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Company, effective January 28, 2021.

On January 28, 2021, all outstanding share capital of Yijia Inc., which beneficially owns 180,389,549 class B ordinary shares of the Company, was transferred from an affiliate of Mr. Guangjie Jin to High Gate Investments Ltd. Upon completion of this transfer, High Gate Investments Ltd. beneficially owns 180,389,549 class B ordinary shares of the Company, representing 12.6% of the total outstanding ordinary shares and 59.0% of the aggregating voting power in the Company.

Mr. Chengcai Qu commented, “the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the apartment rental market in China, which posed great challenges to us. However, thanks to our management and employees’ hard work together, support from many of our landlords, tenants, creditors and other business partners, and favorable governmental policies such as tax reliefs, we went through this difficult stage through streamlining the corporate structure, improving the operating efficiency, divesting under-performing assets and exploring new business opportunities. As the COVID-19 pandemic has been under control in China, the apartment rental market and our business have been steadily recovering. In the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, we completed the acquisition of lease contracts with landlords and tenants and related fixtures, equipment and other assets from another rental service company and its affiliates, which significantly enriched our asset portfolio. As the need for rental apartments is still one of the most inelastic demands in China, we will continue to grow organically and seek more consolidation opportunities through acquiring high quality assets. We believe that our new management team will enhance our ability to execute our strategy and continue to focus on strengthening our business.”