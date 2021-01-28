 

Q&K Announces Changes to Directors and Senior Management and Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 11:00  |  60   |   |   

SHANGHAI, China, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) (“Q&K” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China, today announced changes to its directors and senior management team and its shareholders.

Mr. Guangjie Jin has resigned as chief executive officer, chairman of the board of directors, director, chairman and member of the compensation committee and chairman and member of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Company, effective January 28, 2021. Ms. Qiong Hong has resigned as a director and member of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Company, effective January 28, 2021. Mr. Zhaochun Zheng, Ms. Kaiyu Yao, and Mr. Wing Cheung Ryan Law have resigned as directors of the Company, effective January 28, 2021. They resigned for personal reasons and have no disagreement with the Company. The board wishes all the best in their future endeavors and thanks them for their years of service with Q&K.

Mr. Chengcai Qu, Q&K’s director, chief operating officer and vice president, has been appointed as chairman of the board of directors, chief executive officer, chairman and member of the compensation committee and chairman and member of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Company, effective January 28, 2021.

On January 28, 2021, all outstanding share capital of Yijia Inc., which beneficially owns 180,389,549 class B ordinary shares of the Company, was transferred from an affiliate of Mr. Guangjie Jin to High Gate Investments Ltd. Upon completion of this transfer, High Gate Investments Ltd. beneficially owns 180,389,549 class B ordinary shares of the Company, representing 12.6% of the total outstanding ordinary shares and 59.0% of the aggregating voting power in the Company.

Mr. Chengcai Qu commented, “the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the apartment rental market in China, which posed great challenges to us. However, thanks to our management and employees’ hard work together, support from many of our landlords, tenants, creditors and other business partners, and favorable governmental policies such as tax reliefs, we went through this difficult stage through streamlining the corporate structure, improving the operating efficiency, divesting under-performing assets and exploring new business opportunities. As the COVID-19 pandemic has been under control in China, the apartment rental market and our business have been steadily recovering. In the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, we completed the acquisition of lease contracts with landlords and tenants and related fixtures, equipment and other assets from another rental service company and its affiliates, which significantly enriched our asset portfolio. As the need for rental apartments is still one of the most inelastic demands in China, we will continue to grow organically and seek more consolidation opportunities through acquiring high quality assets. We believe that our new management team will enhance our ability to execute our strategy and continue to focus on strengthening our business.”

Seite 1 von 3
Q&K International Group (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Q&K Announces Changes to Directors and Senior Management and Shareholders SHANGHAI, China, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) (“Q&K” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China, today announced changes to its directors and senior …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
3D Systems Announces Breakthrough in Bioprinting Technology and Expansion of Regenerative Medicine ...
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
Acasti Pharma Provides Update on Recent Financing Activities
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Generation Mining Announces Completion of Pilot Plant and Feasibility Study Update
Bionano Chief Medical Officer Presents Vision for Optical Genome Mapping as a First Line Clinical ...
Lilly, Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce First Patient Dosed in Expanded BLAZE-4 Trial Evaluating ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board