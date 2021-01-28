Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Reports Record 2020 Financial Results

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2020. The Company reported net income of $4.4 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $2.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020. Net income for the year 2020 was $10.9 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $428 thousand, or $0.08 per diluted share in 2019.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “Over the last year our Team has shown incredible dedication to our Bank, our clients and our communities. They performed exceptionally well in a difficult environment and delivered record earnings for shareholders in 2020. Our Relationship-focused business model continues to create long term value. We spent 2020 expanding our Team and our capabilities for our clients and this resulted in substantial loan and deposit growth.”

Sowers continued, “The year provided the Bank with an opportunity to support our Team, clients, and communities in response to unprecedented challenges from COVID-19. The Bank provided 615 PPP loans for a total of $159.0 million and through the end of the year worked with our clients to submit 548 loans totaling $144.8 million to the SBA for forgiveness. In the fourth quarter, the Bank received $2.1 million in fees from the SBA for loans submitted and granted forgiveness. We are participating in the second round of PPP beginning in January 2021 to continue to support our clients and communities.”

Loan Deferrals and Asset Quality

As of December 31, 2020, there were no doubtful credits or charge offs and no past due loans at the end of the quarter and Classified assets totaled $8.5 million. Classified assets included one loan totaling $1.6 million on non-accrual and $6.9 million consisted of seven relationships with four related to the impacts of COVID-19. Classified assets increased $800 thousand to $8.5 million at quarter end, of which the largest loan was a well secured $3.5 million credit.

Additionally, as of December 31, 2020, seven loans totaling $34.0 million are on COVID-19 related deferrals. During the quarter, two new deferrals totaling $9.1 million were granted and there are five loans totaling $24.9 million on their second deferral. Of the loans on deferral, four loans, or $28.3 million are real estate secured with an average LTV of 50.1% and three loans totaling $5.7 million are unsecured.

The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $1.6 million to $14.3 million in the quarter with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.41% of total loans outstanding, including PPP loans, compared to $12.7 million or 1.22% at the third quarter of 2020 and $8.6 million or 0.97% at the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in the Allowance for Loan Losses was primarily due to qualitative factors related to the general economic outlook in the markets we serve and the potential impact on the loan portfolio resulting from economic uncertainties related to COVID-19. The coverage ratio at December 31, 2020, excluding the impact of PPP loans, increased to 1.51% from 1.43% in the prior quarter.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter totaled $14.6 million representing an increase of $2.1 million, or 17% compared to the third quarter and a $3.5 million or 32% increase for the same period in 2019. The increase in net interest income for the quarter is due to a $2.0 million increase in loan income largely due to a $1.8 million increase in SBA PPP loan income resulting from loan forgiveness/payoff and $111 thousand in lower deposit costs resulting from continued repricing of the deposit portfolio. The increase compared to the same period in 2019 is due to increased average loan balances and lower funding costs partially offset by a decrease in income from securities.

Net interest income for the year totaled $50.3 million representing an increase of $8.5 million or 20% compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in income is due to increased average loan balances, SBA PPP loan income and lower deposit costs partially offset by less income from securities due to lower average securities balances in 2020.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 4.74% compared with 3.94% for the third quarter of 2020 and 4.47% for the same period in 2019. The 80 bp increase in the net interest margin for the quarter was positively impacted by the SBA PPP payoffs that contributed 68 bps to the margin and the 4 bp impact from lower deposit costs as a result of proactive repositioning and repricing of the deposit portfolio. The yield on earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 5.14% compared with 4.37% in the third quarter and 5.44% for the same period in 2019. The yield on loans for the quarter increased to 6.15% compared to 5.21% in the third quarter of this year and 5.98% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The cost of total funding sources was 0.43% for the quarter compared with 0.47% in the third quarter and 1.04% for the same period in 2019.

The net interest margin for the year was 4.15% compared with 4.51% for the same period in 2019. The decrease in the net interest margin is due to lower yields in the loan portfolio and federal funds partially offset by lower deposit and borrowing costs. Total loan yields in 2020 decreased 41 bps to 5.65% compared with 6.06% for the same period in 2019. The total funding costs improved 39 bps to 0.62% compared with 1.01% for the same period in 2019. The reduced funding costs were the result of repaying higher priced callable wholesale funding and repricing the deposit portfolio.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a $700 thousand or 74.8% increase compared to the third quarter of 2020 and a $615 thousand or 60.2% increase compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in non-interest income for the quarter is due to $616 thousand in additional revenue from SBA loans sales recorded in the fourth quarter. The increase in non-interest income compared to a year ago is primarily due to $738 thousand in additional gains from the sale of SBA loans partially offset by $190 thousand in securities gains recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019. SBA loan sales for the fourth quarter were $14.1 million with a 12.3% trade premium compared with $6.2 million with a 13.8% trade premium in the third quarter of 2020 and $8.0 million with a 9.8% trade premium in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income for the year was $5.1 million compared with $2.8 million for the same period in 2019. The increase in non-interest income was largely due to increased revenue from the sale of SBA loans, gain on sale of investment securities and increased other non-interest income.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $8.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 representing a $188 thousand increase, or 2.3%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and a $142 thousand decrease, or 1.7% decrease, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in fourth quarter expenses was primarily due to an increase in professional fees partially offset by decreases in salaries and benefits and occupancy expense. The decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was due to decreases in salaries and benefits and other expenses partially offset by an increase in professional services.

Non-interest expense for the year was $34 million compared with $33.3 million in 2019. The $688 thousand increase was primarily due to increases in professional fees and occupancy partially offset by a decrease in salaries and benefits. The increase in professional fees was due to increases in legal and audit fees.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2020, the Company reported total assets of $1.3 billion representing an increase of $85.5 million or 7% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and an increase of $263.8 million or 24.7% compared to December 31, 2019. The increase in assets for the quarter was largely due to an increase in cash and due from banks resulting from an increase in customer deposits at the end of the year partially offset by a $34.2 million, or 3.3%, decrease in total loans from SBA PPP loan payoffs. Total non-SBA PPP loans for the quarter increased $57.6 million driven by growth in the Commercial Real Estate and Commercial loan portfolios. Total non-SBA PPP loans for the year increased $60.7 million driven by growth in the Commercial Real Estate and Commercial loan portfolios. Total deposits were $1.1 billion representing an increase of $84.2 million, or 8.2%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and an increase of $262.7 million, or 31%, compared to December 31, 2019. Total non-interest-bearing deposits represented 48% of total deposits at December 31, 2020 compared with 32% at December 31, 2019.

“The CalPrivate Bank Team performed exceptionally during a year of disruption, uncertainty, work-from-home and a declining interest rate environment. Maintaining superior client relationship service levels, record earnings, amazing growth in deposits and superior loan and non-interest income growth, with reduced operating expense levels, is truly remarkable and a tribute to management leadership,” said Selwyn Isakow Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

Isakow added, “During the year the Bank added significant talent in the technology, business development, human resources and many other areas, so as to be well-positioned for future expansion. The Bank also made great strides in our Diversity, Inclusion and Equity efforts, including the appointment of Larraine Segil, SiSi Pouraghabagher and Leda Csanka to the Board of Directors. The Board wishes to thank our clients, our team, our leadership and all our other stakeholders for their trust and individual roles in making 2020 so successful.”

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Dollar

change Percentage

change December 31, 2019 Dollar

change Percentage

change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 10,644 $ 10,985 $ (341 ) -3.1 % $ 31,051 $ (20,407 ) -65.7 % Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1,715 930 785 84.4 % 1,243 472 38.0 % Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 263,866 143,431 120,435 84.0 % 73,318 190,548 259.9 % Total cash and due from banks 276,225 155,346 120,879 77.8 % 105,612 170,613 161.5 % Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 5,760 5,760 - 0.0 % 5,756 4 0.1 % Investment securities available for sale 26,086 26,525 (439 ) -1.7 % 51,179 (25,093 ) -49.0 % Loans 1,008,557 1,042,786 (34,229 ) -3.3 % 885,556 123,001 13.9 % Allowance for loan losses (14,262 ) (12,682 ) (1,580 ) 12.5 % (8,601 ) (5,661 ) 65.8 % Net loans 994,295 1,030,104 (35,809 ) -3.5 % 876,955 117,340 13.4 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 4,602 4,602 - 0.0 % 4,060 542 13.3 % Right of use asset 5,990 5,186 804 15.5 % 6,452 (462 ) -7.2 % Premises and equipment, net 2,649 2,859 (210 ) -7.3 % 3,165 (516 ) -16.3 % Other intangible assets 1,602 1,364 238 17.4 % 1,080 522 48.3 % Deferred tax asset 4,141 4,141 - 0.0 % 4,141 - 0.0 % Accrued interest receivable 3,540 3,883 (343 ) -8.8 % 2,703 837 31.0 % Other assets 4,850 4,424 426 9.6 % 4,884 (34 ) -0.7 % Total assets $ 1,329,740 $ 1,244,194 $ 85,546 6.9 % $ 1,065,987 $ 263,753 24.7 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing $ 531,732 $ 471,324 $ 60,408 12.8 % $ 268,116 $ 263,616 98.3 % Interest Bearing 581,216 557,455 23,761 4.3 % 582,139 (923 ) -0.2 % Total deposits 1,112,948 1,028,779 84,169 8.2 % 850,255 262,693 30.9 % FHLB borrowings 75,000 80,000 (5,000 ) -6.3 % 90,000 (15,000 ) -16.7 % Other borrowings 17,939 17,938 1 0.0 % 17,932 7 0.0 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,100 14,227 1,873 13.2 % 12,120 3,980 32.8 % Total liabilities 1,221,987 1,140,944 81,043 7.1 % 970,307 251,680 25.9 % Shareholders' equity Common stock 69,557 69,540 17 0.0 % 69,159 398 0.6 % Additional paid-in capital 3,496 3,230 266 8.2 % 3,048 448 14.7 % Retained earnings 33,904 29,521 4,383 14.8 % 22,905 10,999 48.0 % Accumulated other comprehensive income 796 959 (163 ) -17.0 % 568 228 40.1 % Total stockholders' equity 107,753 103,250 4,503 4.4 % 95,680 12,073 12.6 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,329,740 $ 1,244,194 $ 85,546 6.9 % $ 1,065,987 $ 263,753 24.7 %







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Dollar

change Percentage

change December 31, 2019 Dollar

change Percentage

change Interest Income Loans $ 15,540 $ 13,578 $ 1,962 14.4 % $ 12,733 $ 2,807 22.0 % Investment securities 245 231 14 6.1 % 485 (240 ) -49.5 % Deposits in other financial institutions 41 51 (10 ) -19.6 % 254 (213 ) -83.9 % Total interest income 15,826 13,860 1,966 14.2 % 13,472 2,354 17.5 % Interest Expense Deposits 596 707 (111 ) -15.7 % 1,825 (1,229 ) -67.3 % Borrowings 613 656 (43 ) -6.6 % 575 38 6.6 % Total interest expense 1,209 1,363 (154 ) -11.3 % 2,400 (1,191 ) -49.6 % Net interest income 14,617 12,497 2,120 17.0 % 11,072 3,545 32.0 % Provision for loan losses 1,579 1,582 (3 ) -0.2 % 708 871 123.0 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,038 10,915 2,123 19.5 % 10,364 2,674 25.8 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 196 141 55 39.0 % 138 58 42.0 % Net gain on sale of loans 1,170 554 616 111.2 % 432 738 170.8 % Gain on sale of investment securities - - - NM 190 (190 ) -100.0 % Other noninterest income 270 241 29 12.0 % 261 9 3.4 % Total noninterest income 1,636 936 700 74.8 % 1,021 615 60.2 % Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 5,293 5,365 (72 ) -1.3 % 5,427 (134 ) -2.5 % Occupancy and equipment 774 864 (90 ) -10.4 % 832 (58 ) -7.0 % Data processing 624 643 (19 ) -3.0 % 631 (7 ) -1.1 % Professional services 949 514 435 84.6 % 726 223 30.7 % Other expenses 780 846 (66 ) -7.8 % 946 (166 ) -17.5 % Total noninterest expense 8,420 8,232 188 2.3 % 8,562 (142 ) -1.7 % Income before provision for income taxes 6,254 3,619 2,635 72.8 % 2,823 3,431 121.5 % Provision for income taxes 1,874 1,084 790 72.9 % 857 1,017 118.7 % Net income $ 4,380 $ 2,535 $ 1,845 72.8 % $ 1,966 $ 2,414 122.8 % Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,307 $ 2,499 $ 1,808 72.3 % $ 1,931 $ 2,376 123.0 % Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 0.78 $ 0.45 $ 0.33 73.3 % $ 0.36 $ 0.42 116.7 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.78 $ 0.45 $ 0.33 73.3 % $ 0.35 $ 0.43 122.9 % Average shares outstanding 5,501,272 5,499,970 1,302 0.0 % 5,414,056 87,216 1.6 % Diluted average shares outstanding 5,540,232 5,516,013 24,219 0.4 % 5,492,930 47,302 0.9 %







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Dollar

change Percentage

change Interest Income Loans $ 55,539 $ 47,182 $ 8,357 17.7 % Investment securities 1,128 2,303 (1,175 ) -51.0 % Deposits in other financial institutions 487 695 (208 ) -29.9 % Total interest income 57,154 50,180 6,974 13.9 % Interest Expense Deposits 4,369 5,977 (1,608 ) -26.9 % Borrowings 2,517 2,438 79 3.2 % Total interest expense 6,886 8,415 (1,529 ) -18.2 % Net interest income 50,268 41,765 8,503 20.4 % Provision for loan losses 5,670 11,830 (6,160 ) -52.1 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 44,598 29,935 14,663 49.0 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 654 485 169 34.8 % Net gain on sale of loans 2,614 1,249 1,365 109.3 % Gain on sale of investment securities 751 341 410 120.2 % Other noninterest income 1,078 737 341 46.3 % Total noninterest income 5,097 2,812 2,285 81.3 % Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 22,000 22,889 (889 ) -3.9 % Occupancy and equipment 3,422 2,941 481 16.4 % Data processing 2,345 2,233 112 5.0 % Professional services 2,951 2,121 830 39.1 % Other expenses 3,302 3,148 154 4.9 % Total noninterest expense 34,020 33,332 688 2.1 % Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 15,675 (585 ) 16,260 -2779.5 % Provision for income taxes 4,784 (157 ) 4,941 -3147.1 % Net income (loss) $ 10,891 $ (428 ) $ 11,319 -2644.6 % Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 10,710 $ (420 ) $ 11,130 -2650.0 % Earnings (loss) per share Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 1.95 $ (0.08 ) $ 2.03 -2537.5 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.94 $ (0.08 ) $ 2.02 -2525.0 % Average shares outstanding 5,494,423 5,248,267 246,156 4.7 % Diluted average shares outstanding 5,527,284 5,248,267 279,017 5.3 %







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets: Deposits in other financial institutions $ 189,856 $ 41 0.09 % $ 191,912 $ 51 0.11 % $ 66,186 $ 254 1.52 % Investment securities 30,238 245 3.24 % 31,727 231 2.91 % 70,647 485 2.75 % Loans 1,005,712 15,540 6.15 % 1,037,195 13,578 5.21 % 845,199 12,733 5.98 % Total interest-earning assets 1,225,806 15,826 5.14 % 1,260,834 13,860 4.37 % 982,032 13,472 5.44 % Noninterest-earning assets 8,805 10,529 36,912 Total Assets $ 1,234,611 $ 1,271,363 $ 1,018,944 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 56,867 $ 17 0.12 % $ 59,624 $ 19 0.13 % $ 56,061 $ 130 0.92 % Money market 400,764 270 0.27 % 402,286 349 0.35 % 389,499 1,009 1.03 % Savings deposits 8,617 3 0.14 % 9,024 2 0.09 % 10,078 6 0.24 % Certificates of deposit 98,225 306 1.24 % 97,444 337 1.38 % 114,699 680 2.35 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 564,473 596 0.42 % 568,378 707 0.49 % 570,337 1,825 1.27 % FHLB advances 77,348 341 1.75 % 100,924 384 1.51 % 56,814 306 2.14 % Other borrowings 17,938 272 6.07 % 17,937 272 6.07 % 17,931 269 6.00 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 95,286 613 2.56 % 118,861 656 2.20 % 74,745 575 3.05 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 452,916 467,845 271,892 Total Funding Sources 1,112,675 1,209 0.43 % 1,155,084 1,363 0.47 % 916,974 2,400 1.04 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 15,062 13,740 10,506 Shareholders' equity 106,874 102,539 91,464 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,234,611 $ 1,271,363 $ 1,018,944 Net interest spread 4.71 % 3.90 % 4.40 % Net interest income $ 14,617 $ 12,497 $ 11,072 Net interest margin 4.74 % 3.94 % 4.47 %







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets: Deposits in other financial institutions $ 188,109 $ 487 0.26 % $ 62,784 $ 695 1.11 % Investment securities 38,978 1,128 2.89 % 83,810 2,303 2.75 % Loans 983,405 55,539 5.65 % 778,474 47,182 6.06 % Total interest-earning assets 1,210,492 57,154 4.72 % 925,068 50,180 5.42 % Noninterest-earning assets 11,602 9,972 Total Assets $ 1,222,094 $ 935,040 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 68,313 $ 227 0.33 % $ 36,950 $ 280 0.76 % Money market 397,050 2,068 0.52 % 349,628 3,333 0.95 % Savings deposits 8,928 13 0.15 % 7,672 20 0.26 % Certificates of deposit 109,165 2,061 1.89 % 104,674 2,344 2.24 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 583,456 4,369 0.75 % 498,924 5,977 1.20 % FHLB advances 85,532 1,430 1.67 % 61,528 1,482 2.41 % Other borrowings 17,936 1,087 6.06 % 14,656 956 6.52 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 103,468 2,517 2.43 % 76,184 2,438 3.20 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 419,676 258,871 Total Funding Sources 1,106,600 6,886 0.62 % 833,979 8,415 1.01 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 13,701 9,493 Shareholders' equity 101,793 91,568 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,222,094 $ 935,040 Net interest spread 4.10 % 4.42 % Net interest income $ 50,268 $ 41,765 Net interest margin 4.15 % 4.51 %







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 276,225 $ 155,346 $ 199,246 $ 221,154 $ 105,612 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 5,760 5,760 5,758 5,756 5,756 Investment securities 26,086 26,525 27,664 49,327 51,179 Loans (excluding SBA PPP loans) 946,219 888,576 873,012 894,076 885,556 SBA PPP loans 62,338 154,210 153,497 - - Allowance for loan losses (14,262 ) (12,682 ) (11,100 ) (9,598 ) (8,601 ) Net loans 994,295 1,030,104 1,015,409 884,478 876,955 Right of use asset 5,990 5,186 5,632 6,022 6,452 Premises and equipment, net 2,649 2,859 3,055 3,052 3,165 Other assets and interest receivable 18,735 18,414 17,248 16,092 16,868 Total assets $ 1,329,740 $ 1,244,194 $ 1,274,012 $ 1,185,881 $ 1,065,987 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest Bearing $ 531,732 $ 471,324 $ 452,155 $ 355,225 $ 268,116 Interest Bearing 581,216 557,455 584,451 607,062 582,139 Total Deposits 1,112,948 1,028,779 1,036,606 962,287 850,255 Borrowings 92,939 97,938 122,936 112,934 107,932 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,100 14,227 14,097 12,497 12,120 Total liabilities 1,221,987 1,140,944 1,173,639 1,087,718 970,307 Shareholders' equity Common stock 69,557 69,540 69,512 69,165 69,159 Additional paid-in capital 3,496 3,230 3,002 3,254 3,048 Retained earnings 33,904 29,521 26,984 24,839 22,905 Accumulated other comprehensive income 796 959 875 905 568 Total shareholders' equity 107,753 103,250 100,373 98,163 95,680 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,329,740 $ 1,244,194 $ 1,274,012 $ 1,185,881 $ 1,065,987 Book value per common share $ 19.24 $ 18.50 $ 17.99 $ 17.57 $ 17.15 Tangible book value per common share $ 18.95 $ 18.26 $ 17.76 $ 17.35 $ 16.96 Shares outstanding 5,600,508 5,580,456 5,578,884 5,586,270 5,577,968 Regulatory Capital Ratios (PBAM) 1 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.53 % 7.92 % 7.57 % 8.79 % 9.17 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.53 % 11.35 % 9.66 % 9.20 % 9.86 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio 11.53 % 11.35 % 9.66 % 9.20 % 9.86 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.75 % 14.63 % 12.60 % 11.91 % 12.71 % Tangible equity / tangible assets 8.00 % 8.20 % 7.79 % 8.18 % 8.88 % 1 Preliminary ratios for December 31, 2020







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Interest income $ 15,826 $ 13,860 $ 13,635 $ 13,834 $ 13,472 Interest expense 1,209 1,363 2,015 2,299 2,400 Net interest income 14,617 12,497 11,620 11,535 11,072 Provision for loan losses 1,579 1,582 1,511 997 708 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,038 10,915 10,109 10,538 10,364 Noninterest income 1,636 936 1,378 1,146 1,021 Salary and employee benefits 5,293 5,365 5,790 5,552 5,427 Occupancy and equipment 774 864 900 884 832 Data processing 624 643 561 518 631 Professional services 949 514 628 859 726 Other expenses 780 846 827 848 946 Total noninterest expense 8,420 8,232 8,706 8,661 8,562 Income before provision for income taxes 6,254 3,619 2,781 3,023 2,823 Income taxes 1,874 1,084 711 1,116 857 Net income $ 4,380 $ 2,535 $ 2,070 $ 1,907 $ 1,966 Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,307 $ 2,499 $ 2,038 $ 1,874 $ 1,931 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 0.78 $ 0.45 $ 0.37 $ 0.34 $ 0.36 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.78 $ 0.45 $ 0.37 $ 0.34 $ 0.35 Average shares outstanding 5,501,272 5,499,970 5,435,155 5,488,197 5,414,056 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,540,232 5,516,013 5,453,597 5,555,376 5,492,930 Performance Ratios Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 ROAA 1.41 % 0.79 % 0.64 % 0.70 % 0.77 % ROAE 16.30 % 9.84 % 8.31 % 7.86 % 8.53 % ROTE 16.54 % 9.96 % 8.42 % 7.96 % 8.01 % Net interest margin 4.74 % 3.94 % 3.66 % 4.46 % 4.47 % Net interest spread 4.71 % 3.90 % 3.60 % 4.40 % 4.40 % Efficiency ratio 51.81 % 61.28 % 66.98 % 68.30 % 70.80 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.71 % 2.58 % 2.71 % 3.20 % 3.33 %







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Average Balances (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Total assets $ 1,234,611 $ 1,271,363 $ 1,293,484 $ 1,088,242 $ 1,018,944 Earning assets $ 1,225,806 $ 1,260,834 $ 1,278,380 $ 1,040,267 $ 982,032 Total loans $ 1,005,712 $ 1,037,195 $ 1,008,220 $ 881,655 $ 845,199 Total deposits $ 1,017,389 $ 1,036,223 $ 1,062,071 $ 896,327 $ 842,229 Total equity $ 106,874 $ 102,539 $ 100,130 $ 97,566 $ 91,464 Loan Balances by Type (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Real estate - investor owned $ 243,745 $ 231,787 $ 234,806 $ 246,026 $ 245,658 Real estate - owner occupied 268,193 250,286 240,587 234,771 225,778 Real estate - multifamily 69,187 64,268 66,431 67,550 68,308 Real estate - single family 67,522 59,994 57,521 58,429 59,487 Commercial business 251,711 237,316 231,832 245,610 243,438 SBA PPP loans 62,338 154,210 153,497 - - Land and construction 29,377 28,277 26,327 27,044 32,151 Consumer 6,797 7,559 8,046 7,300 6,172 Total loans held for investment 998,870 1,033,697 1,019,047 886,730 880,992 Loans held for sale 9,687 9,089 7,462 7,346 4,564 Total loans, including loans held for sale 1,008,557 1,042,786 1,026,509 894,076 885,556 Allowance for loan losses (14,262 ) (12,682 ) (11,100 ) (9,598 ) (8,601 ) Net loans $ 994,295 $ 1,030,104 $ 1,015,409 $ 884,478 $ 876,955 Deposits by Type (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Non interest bearing DDA $ 531,732 $ 471,324 $ 452,155 $ 355,225 $ 268,116 Interest bearing DDA 60,606 56,837 63,805 108,368 112,397 Savings & MMA 424,540 396,233 427,685 366,109 350,563 Retail CD 7,770 8,401 8,493 8,484 6,989 Jumbo CD 88,300 95,984 84,468 124,101 112,190 Total deposits $ 1,112,948 $ 1,028,779 $ 1,036,606 $ 962,287 $ 850,255 Asset Quality (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Total Loans $ 1,008,557 $ 1,042,786 $ 1,026,509 $ 894,076 $ 885,556 30-89 day past due loans $ - $ - $ - $ 297 $ - 90+ day past due loans $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonaccrual loans $ 1,609 $ 1,743 $ - $ 663 $ - NPAs / Assets 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.00 % 0.06 % 0.00 % NPLs / loans & OREO 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.00 % 0.07 % 0.00 % Net quarterly charge-offs $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Net charge-offs/avg loans (annualized) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses to loans 1.41 % 1.22 % 1.08 % 1.07 % 0.97 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 886.39 % 727.60 % NM 1447.66 % NM





















