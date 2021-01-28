 

New England Specialty and Natural Foods Distributor Chex now Carrying KOIOS and Fit Soda at Request of Grocery Chain Buyers

After two buyers from separate grocery chains on the east coast of the United States requested Koios’ functional beverage products from natural and specialty foods distributor Chex, the Company was contacted by Chex to discuss terms of a potential distribution agreement. Based in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Chex was founded in 1965 and has taken a service-oriented approach to bringing unique food brands to grocers in New England, including several brands that had never been sold anywhere in the United States. For four consecutive years, Chex was named in the “Inc. 5000” list of fastest-growing private companies. Additionally, in 2013 Chex was named “North Atlantic Regional Supplier Partner of the Year” by natural and organic grocery giant Whole Foods.

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that its KOIOS and Fit Soda functional beverage products are now represented by Chex Finer Foods, Inc. (“Chex”), a major natural and specialty foods distributor for the northeastern United States. Buyers from two separate east coast grocery chains who are also clients of Chex inquired about ordering Koios’ beverage products, prompting Chex to approach the Company earlier this year to discuss a potential distribution deal. As of January 26, 2021, Chex now carries all five varieties of the Company’s KOIOS nootropic beverage as well as all four varieties of Fit Soda. The two grocery accounts that inquired to Chex about the Company’s products collectively have a retail presence in more than 20 states, giving Koios the opportunity to potentially expand its geographical footprint in the functional beverage category in the United States.

Founded in 1965, Chex is a family-owned business in its third generation, presently based in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Beginning its operations from a garage in Sharon, Massachusetts, Chex always pledges to deliver the utmost value to its vendors and clients through attentive and personalized service at the warehouse, supply chain, and store levels. Over the years, Chex has been the first to introduce several international brands to the United States by taking an entrepreneurial approach to identifying exceptional food and beverage purveyors in overseas markets. In August 2011, Chex was named in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, remaining on the list for four consecutive years1. Whole Foods, the largest chain of supermarkets specializing in natural and organic foods in the United States, named Chex North Atlantic Regional Supplier Partner of the Year in December 20132. Chex maintains a warehouse facility of more than 90,000 square feet in size, following a 20,000 square foot expansion in 2018 after Chex added approximately 400 new products to its selection.

