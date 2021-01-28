The Bank will host an investor call in English at 09.30 GMT on Thursday 11 February. The call will start with a short macro update on the Icelandic economy, followed by a review of the financial results and Q&A.

Please register by sending email to: ir@islandsbanki.is. Dial-in details and investor material will be sent prior to the call.

The Annual and Sustainability Report will be published parallel to the financial results.

Financial calendar

Íslandsbanki plans to publish its interim and annual financial statements according to the below financial calendar:

Annual General Meeting — 18 March 2021

1Q2021 results — 5 May 2021

2Q2021 results — 28 July 2021

3Q2021 results — 27 October 2021

Please note that the dates are subject to change.

For further information please contact Investor Relations – ir@islandsbanki.is, tel. +354 440 4717

About Íslandsbanki

Íslandsbanki is a universal bank and a leader in financial services in Iceland with a history of 145 years of servicing key industries. The Bank has a 25-40% market share across all domestic business segments. Íslandsbanki's purpose is to move Iceland forward by empowering our customers to succeed. Driven by the vision to be #1 for service, Íslandsbanki's relationship banking business model is propelled by three business divisions that manage and build relationships with the Bank's customers. Íslandsbanki has developed a wide range of online services such as the Íslandsbanki and Kass apps, enabling customers to do their banking anywhere and anytime. At the same time, the Bank continues to operate the most efficient branch network in Iceland through its strategically located 12 branches. Íslandsbanki has a BBB/A-2 rating from S&P Global Ratings. www.islandsbanki.is

