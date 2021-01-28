 

DGAP-Adhoc Aroundtown SA announces intention to exercise option to redeem outstanding amount of series 35 bonds

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.01.2021, 12:13  |  83   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Bond/Real Estate
Aroundtown SA announces intention to exercise option to redeem outstanding amount of series 35 bonds

28-Jan-2021 / 12:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE AD-HOC RELEASE.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Aroundtown Property Holdings!
Long
Basispreis 5,25€
Hebel 11,51
Ask 0,41
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 6,12€
Hebel 10,73
Ask 0,56
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Art. 17 Sec. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

AROUNDTOWN ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO EXERCISE OPTION TO REDEEM OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF SERIES 35 BONDS

Luxembourg, Luxembourg, 28 January 2021 - Aroundtown SA ("Aroundtown" or the "Company") announces that following the successful completion of its tender offer to the holders of its Series 35 Bonds (1.375% coupon, maturing 2024), after which the Company repurchased more than 80% of the original principal amount of the bonds, Aroundtown intends to exercise its option to redeem the remaining outstanding amount of the Series 35 Bonds. Additional information, as well as the redemption notice to noteholders, will be published in due course.

About the Company

Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. In 2020, Aroundtown merged with TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (TLG) to create one of the largest commercial real estate companies in Europe. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL.

Seite 1 von 4
Aroundtown Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Aroundtown Properties, ein schlafender Riese, großes Aufwärtspotenzial
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Aroundtown SA announces intention to exercise option to redeem outstanding amount of series 35 bonds DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Bond/Real Estate Aroundtown SA announces intention to exercise option to redeem outstanding amount of series 35 bonds 28-Jan-2021 / 12:13 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG: ACACIA PHARMA STARTET MARKTEINFÜHRUNG VON BYFAVO(TM) (REMIMAZOLAM) ...
DGAP-News: CureVac Announces Pricing of $450 million Follow-on Public Offering of Common Shares
DGAP-News: PAION AG: ACACIA PHARMA LAUNCHES BYFAVO(TM) (REMIMAZOLAM) IN THE U.S. FOR PROCEDURAL SEDATION IN ...
DGAP-News: Mogo Finance EUR 2022 bondholders approve amendments to terms and conditions - Bondholders' meeting ...
DGAP-News: CANCOM: ISG honors CANCOM in the categories Digital Workplace of the Future and Cyber Security
DGAP-News: Evotec beginnt klinische Entwicklung eines Chikungunya-Antikörpers gemeinsam mit NIAID und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft: Vorläufiger Free Cash Flow im Segment Automobile im ...
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG: Changes of 2G Energy AG Supervisory Board
DGAP-News: Aggregate Holdings S.A.: Company update and LTV guidance
DGAP-Adhoc: SÜSS MicroTec übertrifft nach vorläufigen Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 die ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 32,00 € bis 38,00 € je Aktie fest
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05:48 Uhr
BGH vor Grundsatz-Urteil zu staatlichem Schadenersatz für Mieter
15.01.21
JPMORGAN belässt Aroundtown auf 'Neutral'
13.01.21
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt Aroundtown auf 'Buy'
13.01.21
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces results of scrip dividend
11.01.21
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces successful issuance of €600 million 1.625% perpetual notes and launched buyback tender of its 3.75% perpetual notes
09.01.21
Drei günstige Aktien, die weniger als 15 Euro kosten
08.01.21
JPMORGAN belässt Aroundtown auf 'Neutral'
05.01.21
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
05.01.21
MORGAN STANLEY belässt Aroundtown auf 'Schlecht'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
1.489
Aroundtown Properties, ein schlafender Riese, großes Aufwärtspotenzial