Aroundtown SA announces intention to exercise option to redeem outstanding amount of series 35 bonds

AROUNDTOWN ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO EXERCISE OPTION TO REDEEM OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF SERIES 35 BONDS



Luxembourg, Luxembourg, 28 January 2021 - Aroundtown SA ("Aroundtown" or the "Company") announces that following the successful completion of its tender offer to the holders of its Series 35 Bonds (1.375% coupon, maturing 2024), after which the Company repurchased more than 80% of the original principal amount of the bonds, Aroundtown intends to exercise its option to redeem the remaining outstanding amount of the Series 35 Bonds. Additional information, as well as the redemption notice to noteholders, will be published in due course.

Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. In 2020, Aroundtown merged with TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (TLG) to create one of the largest commercial real estate companies in Europe. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL.