Covetrus Takes Gold at Learning Technologies Awards Company honored for work with UK Charity, Dogs Trust

Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, received top recognition from the Learning Technologies Awards , for its project with Dogs Trust , the largest dog welfare charity in the UK. The Learning Technologies Awards showcase some of the most recognizable, memorable, and life-changing e-learning projects worldwide.

“We are very proud of our work with Dogs Trust and are pleased to share this honor with them,” said Georgia Wraight, executive vice president and president, Covetrus Global Technology Solutions. “This achievement, recognized by the Learning Technologies, is a testament to our leading technology solutions and dedicated team serving the animal-health sector, as well as our mission to empower veterinary practices so they can better serve their patients and clients.”

Dogs Trust selected RxWorks, a Practice Management Software (PMS) offered by Covetrus, to replace and renew the existing clinical software and functionality used across their rehoming centers. This digital transformation required more than 400 clinical staff across 23 sites in the UK and Ireland to be upskilled and confident in new processes and workflows within nine months and on a budget.

Key to the project success and successful implementation for Dogs Trust was the innovative approach and effective delivery of learning. By modernizing their clinical function, Dogs Trust can now rely on evergreen clinical functionality, standardization of workflows and clinical procedures across their rehoming centers, as well as improved usability and function. The project delivered real-time integration of data with their existing Dogs Trust system, and the opportunity to cleanse their data. But the surprise was the scale of efficiencies measured across 15 of their key workflows, which will save 10,000 manhours each year. The benefit of this gift of time meant Dogs Trust could invest this time to providing more care and support for their dogs.

“Dogs Trust is really proud to have won this award alongside Covetrus,” said Runa Hanaghan, deputy veterinary director at Dogs Trust. “This award showcases the amazing collaborative effort that went into establishing RxWorks across Dogs Trust, successfully delivering the technical transformation of our clinical function. It has provided efficiencies within our teams, so we have more time to dedicate to the wonderful dogs in our care.”

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We are bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with more than 6,000 employees serving over 100,000 customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit https://covetrus.com/.

About Dogs Trust

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and normally cares for around 14,000 dogs across its network of 20 rehoming centres in the UK and one in Dublin. Dogs Trust has a non-destruction policy and will never put a healthy dog to sleep. The charity also focuses its efforts on understanding dogs and sharing that knowledge with the wider public to prevent problem behaviours that can result in relinquishment or abandonment. We are working towards the day when all dogs can enjoy a happy life, free from the threat of unnecessary destruction.

