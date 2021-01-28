Dow reports fourth quarter 2020 results

Three Months Ended Dec 31

Three Months Ended Sep 30

In millions, except per share amounts 4Q20 4Q19 vs. SQLY [B / (W)] 3Q20 vs. PQ [B / (W)]

Net Sales $10,706 $10,204 $502 $9,712 $994

GAAP Income (Loss), Net of Tax $1,254 (2,310) $3,564 $(1) $1,255

Operating EBIT1 $1,054 $1,033 $21 $761 $293

Operating EBIT Margin1 9.8 % 10.1 % (30) bps 7.8 % 200 bps

Operating EBITDA1 $1,780 $1,746 $34 $1,485 $295

GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share $1.65 $(3.14) $4.79 $(0.04) $1.69

Operating Earnings Per Share1 $0.81 $0.78 $0.03 $0.50 $0.31

Cash Provided by Operating

Activities - Continuing Ops $1,656 $1,920 $(264) $1,761 $(105)

1. Op. Earnings Per Share, Op. EBIT, Op. EBIT Margin, Op. EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Cash Flow Conversion and Net Debt are non-GAAP measures. See page 6 for further discussion.

CEO QUOTE

Jim Fitterling, Dow’s chairman and chief executive officer, commented on the quarter:

“The Dow team delivered top- and bottom-line growth in the fourth quarter, reaching pre-pandemic levels across most businesses as the economic recovery continued to gain traction. Our consumer-led portfolio and ongoing focus on capturing demand drove year-over-year volume growth in every region and segment, as well as sequential price and margin expansion across the portfolio.

“We delivered free cash flow of $5 billion for the year, and further improved our cash conversion rate by 30 percent. This focus on cash flow generation, coupled with our execution of key strategic cash levers such as the sale of select U.S. Gulf Coast marine and terminal assets, enabled additional deleveraging in the quarter as we reduced total net debt by more than $2.6 billion for the year. And we also achieved a significant milestone for Sadara by reaching agreement in principle with the lenders on its debt reprofiling. This was a strong finish to a year where the Dow team capably overcame significant macroeconomic and other external challenges. I am confident about our path forward for 2021 and beyond."

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Packaging & Specialty Plastics

Three Months Ended Dec 31 Three Months Ended Sep 30 In millions, except margin percentages 4Q20 4Q19 vs. SQLY [B / (W)] 3Q20 vs. PQ [B / (W)] Net Sales $5,126 $4,840 $286 $4,565 $561 Operating EBIT $780 $648 $132 $647 $133 Operating EBIT Margin 15.2 % 13.4 % 180 bps 14.2 % 100 bps Equity Earnings $77 $27 $50 $71 $6

Packaging & Specialty Plastics net sales were $5.1 billion, up 6% versus the year-ago period. Local price increased 2% from improved supply and demand fundamentals in polyethylene, partly offset by lower ethylene and hydrocarbon co-product prices. Currency increased net sales by 2%. Volume increased 2%, primarily driven by olefin end-market demand. On a sequential basis, the segment recorded a 12% net sales improvement, primarily driven by continued strong pricing momentum across all regions and most applications, particularly in consumer packaging.

Equity earnings for the segment were $77 million, up $50 million compared to the year-ago period. Gains were driven by improved integrated polyethylene margins at the Sadara, Kuwait and Thai joint ventures.

Operating EBIT was $780 million, compared to $648 million in the year-ago period as a result of strong pricing and operating discipline. Sequentially, the segment expanded Op. EBIT margins by 100 basis points, driven by a continued recovery in consumer and industrial sectors.

Packaging and Specialty Plastics reported a net sales increase, primarily driven by improved polyethylene prices compared to the year-ago period. Volume was up slightly as gains in Asia Pacific were partially offset by declines in all other regions. Notably, the demand decline in the U.S. & Canada was mostly driven by lower licensing activity and lingering impacts of hurricane-driven outages. On a year-over-year basis, the business captured strong price increases, primarily in industrial and consumer packaging and flexible food and beverage packaging applications. Compared to the prior quarter and continuing a sequential trend since second quarter, the business delivered local price gains in all regions and double-digit gains in the U.S. & Canada and Latin America.

Hydrocarbons & Energy reported a net sales decline, primarily driven by lower global energy prices and partially offset by increased co-product demand compared to the year-ago period. Sequentially, double-digit increases in volume and price were the result of strong olefin end-market demand and rising energy prices.

Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure

Three Months Ended Dec 31 Three Months Ended Sep 30 In millions, except margin percentages 4Q20 4Q19 vs. SQLY [B / (W)] 3Q20 vs. PQ [B / (W)] Net Sales $3,501 $3,253 $248 $3,058 $443 Operating EBIT $296 $221 $75 $104 $192 Operating EBIT Margin 8.5 % 6.8 % 170 bps 3.4 % 510 bps Equity Earnings (Losses) $36 $(45) $81 $(13) $49

Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure net sales were $3.5 billion, up 8% versus the year-ago period. Local price improved 6%, primarily driven by significant increases in consumer goods and appliances. Currency increased net sales by 2%. Volume was resilient with growth from strong construction and durable goods demand, offset by downward pressure from supply limitations. On a sequential basis, the segment recorded a net sales increase of 14%, driven by significant price improvement in polyurethanes and robust demand in Industrial Solutions in line with the macroeconomic recovery.

Equity earnings for the segment were $36 million, an increase of $81 million compared to equity losses of $45 million in the year-ago period, driven by margin expansion at Sadara.

Operating EBIT was $296 million, compared to $221 million in the year-ago period due to strong supply and demand fundamentals in Polyurethanes & Construction Chemicals and at Sadara. Sequentially, the segment increased Op. EBIT by $192 million driven by significant improvement in margin-over-raw material costs across both businesses.

Polyurethanes & Construction Chemicals reported a double-digit net sales increase compared to the year-ago period, primarily due to significantly higher local prices in polyurethane applications, with improvements in all regions except Latin America. Demand recovery in Europe, Middle East, Africa and India (EMEAI) and Latin America, particularly in construction and consumer durables, was more than offset by lower supply volumes from planned and unplanned maintenance, weak demand for aircraft de-icing fluids, and reduced participation in select markets. And sequentially, the business delivered double-digit sales growth, driven by strong local pricing in all regions, as well as in furniture & bedding and appliance end markets.

Industrial Solutions reported flat net sales compared to the year-ago period with higher volumes and currency, offset by lower prices in materials for industrial manufacturing. Improved demand in solvents for coatings, industrial fluids, electronics, and pharma applications was partially offset by declines in materials for energy and aircraft de-icing fluids as a result of the pandemic. Volume gains in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and EMEAI were partially offset by declines in the U.S. & Canada. Sequentially, net sales increased double digits across all regions due to improved volume and price fundamentals as a result of the continued industrial market recovery.

Performance Materials & Coatings

Three Months Ended Dec 31 Three Months Ended Sep 30 In millions, except margin percentages 4Q20 4Q19 vs. SQLY [B / (W)] 3Q20 vs. PQ [B / (W)] Net Sales $2,029 $2,035 $(6) $2,002 $27 Operating EBIT $50 $233 $(183) $75 $(25) Operating EBIT Margin 2.5 % 11.4 % (890) bps 3.7 % (120 bps Equity Earnings $2 $2 $0 $1 $1

Performance Materials & Coatings net sales were $2 billion, approximately flat with the year-ago period. Volume increased 2% as growth in do-it-yourself (DIY) architectural coatings and home care was partially offset by declines in siloxanes. Local price decreased 3%, primarily due to home and personal care product mix and weaker monomer market dynamics. Currency increased net sales by 1%. On a sequential basis, the segment recorded a 1% sales increase as strong demand for silicones and positive pricing momentum for acrylic monomers were offset by seasonal demand declines in coatings.

Operating EBIT was $50 million, compared to $233 million in the year-ago period, as volume growth in silicones and coatings applications was more than offset by price and volume declines in siloxanes. Sequentially, Op. EBIT was down $25 million as margin expansion in silicone applications was more than offset by seasonality in coatings end markets.

Consumer Solutions reported a decrease in net sales as demand growth in home care, consumer & electronics, and high-performance building applications was more than offset by lower volumes in siloxanes and high-end personal care. Price declines were led by product mix changes in home and personal care. Compared to the prior quarter and continuing a sequential trend since second quarter, the business delivered volume gains as mobility & transportation and consumer & electronics end markets showed continued recovery. Further, personal care sales improved sequentially due to increased consumer demand.

Coatings & Performance Monomers reported higher net sales with a double-digit volume increase overall and growth in all regions. The business benefitted from strong demand for architectural coatings as consumers continued to focus on DIY projects, as well as modest value chain restocking. This was partially offset by local price declines, primarily due to weaker monomer market dynamics compared to the year-ago period. Sequentially, the business experienced positive pricing momentum particularly in acrylates, which was more than offset by seasonal demand declines for coating applications in the Northern Hemisphere.

OUTLOOK

“Dow enters 2021 with sequential momentum and is well-positioned for continued profitable growth in the ongoing economic recovery and improving industry cycle,” said Fitterling. “We will maintain our disciplined focus on our capital allocation priorities as we continue to benefit from our improving cost structure, financial flexibility and low-cost operating model. As the market recovery broadens, we anticipate increasing margins as differentiated parts of our portfolio see improving demand. Longer-term, we expect to deliver ongoing significant value through increased innovation, operational efficiencies, and a leading ESG profile that will further distinguish us from our peers."

Conference Call

Dow will host a live webcast of its fourth quarter earnings conference call with investors to discuss its results, business outlook and other matters today at 8:00 a.m. ET. The webcast and slide presentation that accompany the conference call will be posted on the events and presentations page of investors.dow.com.

Separation from DowDuPont

On April 1, 2019, DowDuPont Inc. ("DowDuPont" and effective June 3, 2019, n/k/a DuPont de Nemours, Inc. or "DuPont") completed the separation of its materials science business and Dow Inc. became the direct parent company of The Dow Chemical Company and its consolidated subsidiaries ("TDCC" and together with Dow Inc., "Dow" or the "Company"), owning all of the outstanding common shares of TDCC. For filings related to the period commencing April 1, 2019 and thereafter, TDCC was deemed the predecessor to Dow Inc., and the historical results of TDCC are deemed the historical results of Dow Inc. for periods prior to and including March 31, 2019. The information in this report reflects the results of Dow and its consolidated subsidiaries, after giving effect to the distribution to DowDuPont of TDCC’s agricultural sciences business (“AgCo”) and specialty products business (“SpecCo”) and the receipt of E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company and its consolidated subsidiaries' (“Historical DuPont”) ethylene and ethylene copolymers business (other than its ethylene acrylic elastomers business) ("ECP").

The separation was contemplated by the merger of equals transaction effective August 31, 2017, under the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of December 11, 2015, as amended on March 31, 2017. TDCC and Historical DuPont each merged with subsidiaries of DowDuPont and, as a result, TDCC and Historical DuPont became subsidiaries of DowDuPont (the “Merger”). Subsequent to the Merger, TDCC and Historical DuPont engaged in a series of internal reorganization and realignment steps to realign their businesses into three subgroups: agriculture, materials science and specialty products. Dow Inc. was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of DowDuPont to serve as the holding company for the materials science business.

Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information

In order to provide the most meaningful comparison of results of operations and results by segment, supplemental unaudited pro forma financial information has been included in the following financial schedules. The unaudited pro forma financial information is based on the consolidated financial statements of TDCC, adjusted to give effect to the separation from DowDuPont as if it had been consummated on January 1, 2017. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, pro forma adjustments have been made for (1) the margin impact of various manufacturing, supply and service related agreements entered into with DuPont and Corteva in connection with the separation which provide for different pricing than the historical intercompany and intracompany pricing practices of TDCC and Historical DuPont and (2) the elimination of the impact of events directly attributable to the Merger, internal reorganization and business realignment, separation, distribution and other related transactions (e.g., one-time transaction costs). The results for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, are presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

The unaudited pro forma financial information has been presented for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of what Dow's results of operations actually would have been had the separation from DowDuPont been completed as of January 1, 2017, nor is it indicative of the future operating results of Dow. The unaudited pro forma information does not reflect restructuring or integration activities or other costs following the separation from DowDuPont that may be incurred to achieve cost or growth synergies of Dow. For further information on the unaudited pro forma financial information, please refer to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K dated June 3, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes information that does not conform to U.S. GAAP and are considered non-GAAP measures. These measures include the Company's pro forma consolidated results and pro forma earnings per share on an adjusted basis. Management uses these measures internally for planning, forecasting and evaluating the performance of the Company's segments, including allocating resources. Dow's management believes that these non-GAAP measures best reflect the ongoing performance of the Company during the periods presented and provide more relevant and meaningful information to investors as they provide insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and a more useful comparison of year-over-year results. These non-GAAP measures supplement the Company's U.S. GAAP disclosures and should not be viewed as alternatives to U.S. GAAP measures of performance. Furthermore, such non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with similar measures provided or used by other companies. Non-GAAP measures included in this release are defined below. Reconciliations for these non-GAAP measures to U.S. GAAP are provided in the Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures section starting on page 13. Dow does not provide forward-looking U.S. GAAP financial measures or a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, unusual gains and losses, foreign currency exchange gains or losses and potential future asset impairments, as well as discrete taxable events, without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on U.S. GAAP results for the guidance period.

Operating earnings (loss) per share is defined as "Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations - diluted" excluding the after-tax impact of significant items. Pro forma operating earnings (loss) per share is defined as "Pro forma earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations - diluted" excluding the after-tax impact of significant items.

Operating EBIT is defined as earnings (i.e., "Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes") before interest, excluding the impact of significant items. Pro forma operating EBIT is defined as pro forma earnings (i.e., "Pro forma income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes") before interest, excluding the impact of significant items.

Operating EBIT margin is defined as Operating EBIT as a percentage of net sales. Pro forma Operating EBIT margin is defined as pro forma Operating EBIT as a percentage of pro forma net sales.

Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings (i.e., "Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes") before interest, depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of significant items. Pro forma operating EBITDA is defined as pro forma earnings (i.e., "Pro forma income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes") before interest, depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of significant items.

Free cash flow is defined as "Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations," less capital expenditures. Under this definition, free cash flow represents the cash generated by the Company from operations after investing in its asset base. Free cash flow, combined with cash balances and other sources of liquidity, represent the cash available to fund obligations and provide returns to shareholders. Free cash flow is an integral financial measure used in the Company's financial planning process.

Cash flow conversion is defined as "Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations," divided by Operating EBITDA. Management believes cash flow conversion is an important financial metric as it helps the Company determine how efficiently it is converting its earnings into cash flow.

Net debt is defined as total gross debt minus "Cash and cash equivalents" and "Marketable securities." The Company believes net debt is the best representation of its financial leverage at this point in time.

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Net sales $ 10,706 $ 10,204 $ 38,542 $ 42,951 Cost of sales 9,135 8,718 33,346 36,657 Research and development expenses 214 173 768 765 Selling, general and administrative expenses 408 332 1,471 1,590 Amortization of intangibles 101 99 401 419 Restructuring, goodwill impairment and asset related charges (credits) - net (11 ) 2,851 708 3,219 Integration and separation costs 65 99 239 1,063 Equity in earnings (losses) of nonconsolidated affiliates 106 (21 ) (18 ) (94 ) Sundry income (expense) - net 1,115 92 1,269 461 Interest income 11 23 38 81 Interest expense and amortization of debt discount 210 222 827 933 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 1,816 (2,196 ) 2,071 (1,247 ) Provision for income taxes on continuing operations 562 114 777 470 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax 1,254 (2,310 ) 1,294 (1,717 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — — — 445 Net income (loss) 1,254 (2,310 ) 1,294 (1,272 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 18 13 69 87 Net income (loss) available for Dow Inc. common stockholders $ 1,236 $ (2,323 ) $ 1,225 $ (1,359 ) Per common share data: Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations - basic $ 1.66 $ (3.14 ) $ 1.64 $ (2.42 ) Earnings per common share from discontinued operations - basic — — — 0.58 Earnings (loss) per common share - basic $ 1.66 $ (3.14 ) $ 1.64 $ (1.84 ) Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations - diluted $ 1.65 $ (3.14 ) $ 1.64 $ (2.42 ) Earnings per common share from discontinued operations - diluted — — — 0.58 Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted $ 1.65 $ (3.14 ) $ 1.64 $ (1.84 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 742.1 740.2 740.5 742.5 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 745.0 740.2 742.3 742.5

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets In millions, except share amounts (Unaudited) Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents (variable interest entities restricted - 2020: $26; 2019: $37) $ 5,104 $ 2,367 Accounts and notes receivable: Trade (net of allowance for doubtful receivables - 2020: $51; 2019: $45) 4,839 4,844 Other 2,551 2,711 Inventories 5,701 6,214 Other current assets 889 679 Total current assets 19,084 16,815 Investments Investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 1,327 1,404 Other investments (investments carried at fair value - 2020: $1,674; 2019: $1,584) 2,775 2,588 Noncurrent receivables 465 1,063 Total investments 4,567 5,055 Property Property 56,325 54,910 Less: Accumulated depreciation 36,086 33,914 Net property (variable interest entities restricted - 2020: $232; 2019: $330) 20,239 20,996 Other Assets Goodwill 8,908 8,796 Other intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization - 2020: $4,428; 2019: $3,886) 3,352 3,759 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,856 2,072 Deferred income tax assets 2,215 2,213 Deferred charges and other assets 1,249 818 Total other assets 17,580 17,658 Total Assets $ 61,470 $ 60,524 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities Notes payable $ 156 $ 586 Long-term debt due within one year 460 435 Accounts payable: Trade 3,763 3,889 Other 2,126 2,064 Operating lease liabilities - current 416 421 Income taxes payable 397 522 Accrued and other current liabilities 3,790 2,762 Total current liabilities 11,108 10,679 Long-Term Debt (variable interest entities nonrecourse - 2020: $6; 2019: $34) 16,491 15,975 Other Noncurrent Liabilities Deferred income tax liabilities 405 347 Pension and other postretirement benefits - noncurrent 11,648 10,083 Asbestos-related liabilities - noncurrent 1,013 1,060 Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent 1,521 1,739 Other noncurrent obligations 6,279 6,547 Total other noncurrent liabilities 20,866 19,776 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock (authorized 5,000,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value each;

issued 2020: 755,993,198 shares; 2019: 751,228,644 shares) 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 7,595 7,325 Retained earnings 16,361 17,045 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,855 ) (10,246 ) Unearned ESOP shares (49 ) (91 ) Treasury stock at cost (2020: 12,803,303 shares; 2019: 9,729,834 shares) (625 ) (500 ) Dow Inc.’s stockholders’ equity 12,435 13,541 Noncontrolling interests 570 553 Total equity 13,005 14,094 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 61,470 $ 60,524

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) (Unaudited) For the years ended Dec 31, 2020 2019 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 1,294 $ (1,272 ) Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 445 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax 1,294 (1,717 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,874 2,938 Provision (credit) for deferred income tax 258 (228 ) Earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates less than dividends received 443 1,114 Net periodic pension benefit cost 266 144 Pension contributions (299 ) (261 ) Net gain on sales of assets, businesses and investments (802 ) (81 ) Restructuring, goodwill impairment and asset related charges - net 708 3,219 Other net loss 318 198 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired and divested companies: Accounts and notes receivable 171 1,253 Inventories 515 668 Accounts payable (84 ) (948 ) Other assets and liabilities, net 590 (586 ) Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 6,252 5,713 Cash provided by (used for) operating activities - discontinued operations (26 ) 217 Cash provided by operating activities 6,226 5,930 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (1,252 ) (1,961 ) Investment in gas field developments (5 ) (76 ) Purchases of previously leased assets (5 ) (9 ) Proceeds from sales of property and businesses, net of cash divested 929 84 Acquisitions of property and businesses, net of cash acquired (130 ) — Investments in and loans to nonconsolidated affiliates (333 ) (638 ) Distributions and loan repayments from nonconsolidated affiliates 7 89 Purchases of investments (1,203 ) (899 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 1,122 1,252 Other investing activities, net 29 — Cash used for investing activities - continuing operations (841 ) (2,158 ) Cash used for investing activities - discontinued operations — (34 ) Cash used for investing activities (841 ) (2,192 ) Financing Activities Changes in short-term notes payable (431 ) 307 Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt greater than three months 163 — Payments on short-term debt greater than three months (163 ) — Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 4,672 2,287 Payments on long-term debt (4,653 ) (5,561 ) Purchases of treasury stock (125 ) (500 ) Proceeds from issuance of stock 108 93 Transaction financing, debt issuance and other costs (175 ) (119 ) Employee taxes paid for share-based payment arrangements (27 ) (60 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (62 ) (77 ) Purchases of noncontrolling interests — (297 ) Dividends paid to stockholders (2,071 ) (1,550 ) Dividends paid to DowDuPont Inc. — (535 ) Settlements and transfers related to separation from DowDuPont Inc. — 1,935 Cash used for financing activities - continuing operations (2,764 ) (4,077 ) Cash used for financing activities - discontinued operations — (18 ) Cash used for financing activities (2,764 ) (4,095 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 107 (27 ) Summary Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,728 (384 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 2,380 2,764 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 5,108 $ 2,380 Less: Restricted cash and cash equivalents, included in "Other current assets" 4 13 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 5,104 $ 2,367

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries Pro Forma Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 As Reported As Reported As Reported Pro Forma Net sales $ 10,706 $ 10,204 $ 38,542 $ 42,998 Cost of sales 9,135 8,718 33,346 36,689 Research and development expenses 214 173 768 765 Selling, general and administrative expenses 408 332 1,471 1,590 Amortization of intangibles 101 99 401 419 Restructuring, goodwill impairment and asset related charges (credits) - net (11 ) 2,851 708 3,219 Integration and separation costs 65 99 239 1,013 Equity in earnings (losses) of nonconsolidated affiliates 106 (21 ) (18 ) (94 ) Sundry income (expense) - net 1,115 92 1,269 461 Interest income 11 23 38 82 Interest expense and amortization of debt discount 210 222 827 932 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 1,816 (2,196 ) 2,071 (1,180 ) Provision for income taxes on continuing operations 562 114 777 485 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax 1,254 (2,310 ) 1,294 (1,665 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 18 13 69 74 Net income (loss) from continuing operations available for Dow Inc. common stockholders $ 1,236 $ (2,323 ) $ 1,225 $ (1,739 ) Per common share data: Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations - basic $ 1.66 $ (3.14 ) $ 1.64 $ (2.35 ) Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations - diluted $ 1.65 $ (3.14 ) $ 1.64 $ (2.35 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 1 742.1 740.2 740.5 742.5 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 1 745.0 740.2 742.3 742.5

1. The weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, are the same under both U.S. GAAP and on a pro forma basis.

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Sales by Segment and Geographic Region Net Sales by Segment Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended In millions (Unaudited) Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 As Reported As Reported As Reported Pro Forma Packaging & Specialty Plastics $ 5,126 $ 4,840 $ 18,301 $ 20,245 Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure 3,501 3,253 12,021 13,449 Performance Materials & Coatings 2,029 2,035 7,951 8,961 Corporate 50 76 269 343 Total $ 10,706 $ 10,204 $ 38,542 $ 42,998 U.S. & Canada $ 3,697 $ 3,612 $ 13,582 $ 15,582 EMEAI 1 3,575 3,384 12,969 14,618 Asia Pacific 2,315 2,212 8,165 8,683 Latin America 1,119 996 3,826 4,115 Total $ 10,706 $ 10,204 $ 38,542 $ 42,998

Pro Forma Net Sales Variance by Segment and Geographic Region Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2020 Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2020 2 Local Price

& Product

Mix Currency Volume Total Local Price

& Product

Mix Currency Volume Total Percent change from prior year Packaging & Specialty Plastics 2 % 2 % 2 % 6 % (11) % — % 1 % (10) % Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure 6 2 — 8 (5) — (6) (11) Performance Materials & Coatings (3) 1 2 — (6) — (5) (11) Total 2 % 2 % 1 % 5 % (7) % — % (3) % (10) % Total, excluding the Hydrocarbons & Energy business 4 % 2 % — % 6 % (5) % — % (4) % (9) % U.S. & Canada 6 % — % (4) % 2 % (5) % — % (8) % (13) % EMEAI 1 (4) 4 6 6 (12) — 1 (11) Asia Pacific 4 2 (1) 5 (6) — — (6) Latin America 6 (1) 7 12 (7) — — (7) Total 2 % 2 % 1 % 5 % (7) % — % (3) % (10) %

Net Sales Variance by Segment and Geographic Region Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2020 Local Price

& Product

Mix Currency Volume Total Percent change from prior quarter Packaging & Specialty Plastics 8 % — % 4 % 12 % Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure 12 — 2 14 Performance Materials & Coatings 2 1 (2) 1 Total 8 % — % 2 % 10 % Total, excluding the Hydrocarbons & Energy business 8 % — % 1 % 9 % U.S. & Canada 8 % — % 1 % 9 % EMEAI 1 7 1 1 9 Asia Pacific 8 1 3 12 Latin America 11 — 4 15 Total 8 % — % 2 % 10 %

1. Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India. 2. As reported net sales for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 compared with pro forma net sales for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures Operating EBIT by Segment Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 In millions (Unaudited) As Reported As Reported As Reported Pro Forma Packaging & Specialty Plastics $ 780 $ 648 $ 2,325 $ 2,904 Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure 296 221 355 845 Performance Materials & Coatings 50 233 314 918 Corporate (72 ) (69 ) (279 ) (315 ) Total $ 1,054 $ 1,033 $ 2,715 $ 4,352 Depreciation and Amortization by Segment Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Dec 31

2020 Dec 31,

2019 In millions (Unaudited) As Reported As Reported As Reported Pro Forma Packaging & Specialty Plastics $ 342 $ 332 $ 1,372 $ 1,435 Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure 155 153 605 594 Performance Materials & Coatings 222 222 870 877 Corporate 7 6 27 32 Total $ 726 $ 713 $ 2,874 $ 2,938 Operating EBITDA by Segment Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 In millions (Unaudited) As Reported As Reported As Reported Pro Forma Packaging & Specialty Plastics $ 1,122 $ 980 $ 3,697 $ 4,339 Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure 451 374 960 1,439 Performance Materials & Coatings 272 455 1,184 1,795 Corporate (65 ) (63 ) (252 ) (283 ) Total $ 1,780 $ 1,746 $ 5,589 $ 7,290 Equity in Earnings (Losses) of Nonconsolidated Affiliates by Segment Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 In millions (Unaudited) As Reported As Reported As Reported Pro Forma Packaging & Specialty Plastics $ 77 $ 27 $ 173 $ 162 Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure 36 (45 ) (166 ) (241 ) Performance Materials & Coatings 2 2 6 5 Corporate (9 ) (5 ) (31 ) (20 ) Total $ 106 $ (21 ) $ (18 ) $ (94 ) Reconciliation of "Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax" to "Operating EBIT" Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 In millions (Unaudited) As Reported As Reported As Reported Pro Forma Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ 1,254 $ (2,310 ) $ 1,294 $ (1,665 ) + Provision for income taxes on continuing operations 562 114 777 485 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ 1,816 $ (2,196 ) $ 2,071 $ (1,180 ) - Interest income 11 23 38 82 + Interest expense and amortization of debt discount 210 222 827 932 - Significant items 961 (3,030 ) 145 (4,682 ) Operating EBIT (non-GAAP) $ 1,054 $ 1,033 $ 2,715 $ 4,352

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2020 In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) Pretax 1 Net

Income 2 EPS 3 Income Statement Classification Reported results $ 1,816 $ 1,236 $ 1.65 Less: Significant items Integration and separation costs (65 ) (50 ) (0.07 ) Integration and separation costs Restructuring and asset related credits - net 11 10 0.01 Restructuring, goodwill impairment and asset related charges - net Warranty accrual adjustment of exited business 11 8 0.01 Cost of sales Restructuring implementation costs 4 (10 ) (8 ) (0.01 ) Cost of sales ($7 million); SG&A ($3 million) Net gain on divestiture and asset sale 5 497 469 0.63 Sundry income (expense) - net Litigation related charges, awards and adjustments 6 538 481 0.65 Sundry income (expense) - net Indemnifications and other transaction related costs 7 (21 ) (21 ) (0.03 ) Sundry income (expense) - net Income tax related items 8 — (260 ) (0.35 ) Provision for income taxes on continuing operations Total significant items $ 961 $ 629 $ 0.84 Operating results (non-GAAP) $ 855 $ 607 $ 0.81

Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2019 In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) Pretax 1 Net

Income 2 EPS 3 Income Statement Classification Reported results $ (2,196 ) $ (2,323 ) $ (3.14 ) Less: Significant items Integration and separation costs (99 ) (89 ) (0.12 ) Integration and separation costs Restructuring, goodwill impairment and asset related charges - net 9 (2,851 ) (2,842 ) (3.84 ) Restructuring, goodwill impairment and asset related charges - net Loss on divestiture (5 ) (4 ) (0.01 ) Sundry income (expense) - net Loss on early extinguishment of debt (58 ) (49 ) (0.07 ) Sundry income (expense) - net Indemnification and other transaction related costs 7 (17 ) (17 ) (0.02 ) Sundry income (expense) - net Income tax related items 8 — 101 0.14 Provision for income taxes on continuing operations Total significant items $ (3,030 ) $ (2,900 ) $ (3.92 ) Operating results (non-GAAP) $ 834 $ 577 $ 0.78

1. "Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes." 2. "Net income (loss) available for Dow Inc. common stockholders." The income tax effect on significant items was calculated based upon the enacted tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment. 3. "Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations - diluted." 4. Costs associated with implementing the Company's 2020 Restructuring Program. 5. Primarily related to a gain on the sale of marine and terminal operations and assets in the U.S. 6. Related to a gain associated with a legal matter with Nova Chemicals Corporation ("Nova"). 7. Primarily related to charges associated with agreements entered into with DuPont and Corteva as part of the separation and distribution which, among other matters, provides for cross-indemnities and allocations of obligations and liabilities for periods prior to, at and after the completion of the separation. 8. The three months ended December 31, 2020 includes tax valuation allowances recorded in the U.S., primarily due to the filing of the final combined Dow and DuPont tax return and related unutilized foreign tax credits. The Company projects it is more likely than not that a portion of these foreign tax credits and other tax attributes will remain unutilized prior to their expiration. The three months ended December 31, 2019 primarily relates to the effects of Swiss tax reform. 9. Primarily related to a $1,755 million pretax charge associated with Sadara (including an other-than-temporary impairment of the Company's equity method investment in Sadara and the reserve of loan and accounts receivable balances associated with Sadara) and a $1,039 million pretax impairment charge related to goodwill associated with the Coatings & Performance Monomers reporting unit.

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures Significant Items Impacting Results for the Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2020 In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) Pretax 1 Net

Income 2 EPS 3 Income Statement Classification Reported results $ 2,071 $ 1,225 $ 1.64 Less: Significant items Integration and separation costs (239 ) (186 ) (0.25 ) Integration and separation costs Restructuring and asset related charges - net 4 (708 ) (570 ) (0.78 ) Restructuring, goodwill impairment and asset related charges - net Warranty accrual adjustment of exited business 11 8 0.01 Cost of sales Restructuring implementation costs 5 (10 ) (8 ) (0.01 ) Cost of sales ($7 million); SG&A ($3 million) Net gain on divestitures and asset sale 6 717 664 0.89 Sundry income (expense) - net Litigation related charges, awards and adjustments 7 544 487 0.66 Sundry income (expense) - net Loss on early extinguishment of debt (149 ) (122 ) (0.16 ) Sundry income (expense) - net Indemnification and other transaction related costs 8 (21 ) (21 ) (0.03 ) Sundry income (expense) - net Income tax related items 9 — (260 ) (0.35 ) Provision for income taxes on continuing operations Total significant items $ 145 $ (8 ) $ (0.02 ) Operating results (non-GAAP) $ 1,926 $ 1,233 $ 1.66

Significant Items Impacting Results for the Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2019 In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) Pretax 1 Net

Income 2 EPS 3 Income Statement Classification Pro forma results $ (1,180 ) $ (1,739 ) $ (2.35 ) Less: Significant items Integration and separation costs (1,013 ) (824 ) (1.11 ) Integration and separation costs Restructuring, goodwill impairment and asset related charges - net 10 (3,219 ) (3,160 ) (4.26 ) Restructuring, goodwill impairment and asset related charges - net Warranty accrual adjustment of exited business 39 30 0.04 Cost of sales Environmental charges 11 (399 ) (311 ) (0.42 ) Cost of Sales Loss on divestitures (49 ) (47 ) (0.06 ) Sundry income (expense) - net Loss on early extinguishment of debt (102 ) (83 ) (0.11 ) Sundry income (expense) - net Litigation related charges, awards and adjustments 7 205 178 0.24 Sundry income (expense) - net Indemnification and other transaction related costs 8 (144 ) (257 ) (0.34 ) Cost of sales ($75 million); Sundry income (expense) - net ($69 million); Provision for income taxes on continuing operations ($113 million) Income tax related items 9 — 101 0.14 Provision for income taxes on continuing operations Total significant items $ (4,682 ) $ (4,373 ) $ (5.88 ) Operating pro forma results (non-GAAP) $ 3,502 $ 2,634 $ 3.53

1. "Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes" or pro forma "Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes." 2. "Net income (loss) available for Dow Inc. common stockholders" or pro forma "Net income (loss) available for Dow Inc. common stockholders." The income tax effect on significant items was calculated based upon the enacted tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment. 3. "Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations - diluted" or pro forma "Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations - diluted." 4. Includes Board approved restructuring plans and asset related charges, which include other asset impairments. 5. Costs associated with implementing the Company's 2020 Restructuring Program. 6. Primarily related to a gain on the sale of rail infrastructure in the U.S. & Canada and a gain on the sale of marine and terminal operations and assets in the U.S. 7. The twelve months ended December 31, 2020 includes a gain associated with a legal matter with Nova. The twelve months ended December 31, 2019 includes a gain associated with a legal matter with Nova as well as a gain related to an adjustment of the Dow Silicones breast implant liability and a charge related to the settlement of the Dow Silicones commercial creditor matters. 8. Primarily related to charges associated with agreements entered into with DuPont and Corteva as part of the separation and distribution which, among other matters, provides for cross-indemnities and allocations of obligations and liabilities for periods prior to, at and after the completion of the separation. 9. The twelve months ended December 31, 2020 includes tax valuation allowances recorded in the U.S., primarily due to the filing of the final combined Dow and DuPont tax return and related unutilized foreign tax credits. The Company projects it is more likely than not that a portion of these foreign tax credits and other tax attributes will remain unutilized prior to their expiration. The twelve months ended December 31, 2019 primarily relates to the effects of Swiss tax reform. 10. Primarily related to a $1,755 million pretax charge associated with Sadara (including an other-than-temporary impairment of the Company's equity method investment in Sadara and the reserve of loan and accounts receivable balances associated with Sadara) and a $1,039 million pretax impairment charge related to goodwill associated with the Coatings & Performance Monomers reporting unit. 11. Related to environmental remediation, primarily resulting from the culmination of long-standing negotiations with regulators and/or agencies and review of additional costs to manage ongoing remediation activities resulting from Dow’s separation from DowDuPont and related agreements with Corteva and DuPont.

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended In millions (Unaudited) Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31, 2019 Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations (GAAP) $ 1,656 $ 1,920 $ 6,252 $ 5,713 Capital expenditures (297 ) (577 ) (1,252 ) (1,961 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 1,359 $ 1,343 $ 5,000 $ 3,752

Reconciliation of Cash Flow Conversion Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended In millions (Unaudited) Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations (GAAP) $ 1,656 $ 1,920 $ 6,252 $ 5,713 Operating EBITDA (non-GAAP) 1,780 1,746 5,589 7,290 Cash flow conversion (Operating EBITDA to cash flow from operations) (non-GAAP) 93.0 % 110.0 % 111.9 % 78.4 %

Reconciliation of Net Debt Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 In millions (Unaudited) Notes payable $ 156 $ 586 Long-term debt due within one year 460 435 Long-term debt 16,491 15,975 Gross debt (GAAP) $ 17,107 $ 16,996 - Cash and cash equivalents 5,104 2,367 - Marketable securities 1 45 21 Net debt (non-GAAP) $ 11,958 $ 14,608

1. The Company’s investments in marketable securities are included in “Other current assets” in the consolidated balance sheets.

