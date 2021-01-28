 

BIGtoken Focused on Top Consumer Concerns Censorship and Data

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 12:00  |  20   |   |   

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — BIGtoken today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “Censorship and Data: The Stakes and Consequences Are Getting Serious,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/yzWoa

A recent Pew Research article pinpointed major concerns with social media platforms. “Americans have complicated feelings about their relationship with big technology companies,” the article observes. “While they have appreciated the impact of technology over recent decades and rely on these companies’ products to communicate, shop and get news, many have also grown critical of the industry.” The article goes on to report that a Pew Research Center survey found that “roughly three-quarters of U.S. adults say it is very (37%) or somewhat (36%) likely that social media sites intentionally censor political viewpoints that they find objectionable. Just 25% believe this is not likely the case.”

The events of the last few weeks have made that article appear almost prophetic as issues of censorship and privacy have gained additional prominence on the world stage. A number of private and public companies are working to resolve these issues, with many of those companies relying on blockchain to provide their services. Leading the pack is BIGtoken, the first consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. The opportunity ahead has such potential that parent company SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) is spinning out BIGtoken into a separate publicly traded company and has entered into a definitive share exchange agreement with Force Protection Video Equipment Corp. (OTC: FPVD). The separation of BIGtoken provides shareholders a pure play in the consumer-managed data sector.

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken(R) is a consumer data management and distribution system. BIG is the first consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. Through a transparent platform and consumer reward system, BIG offers consumers choice, transparency, and compensation for their data. Participating consumers earn rewards, and developers are able to build pro-consumer online experiences on top of the BIG platform. The system also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. For more information on BIGtoken, visit www.BIGtoken.com.

About SRAX
SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit www.SRAX.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SRAX are available in the company’s newsroom at http://nnw.fm/SRAX.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only).

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website, applicable to all content provided by NNW wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

NetworkNewsWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork


SRAX Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BIGtoken Focused on Top Consumer Concerns Censorship and Data NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire — BIGtoken today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
3D Systems Announces Breakthrough in Bioprinting Technology and Expansion of Regenerative Medicine ...
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
Acasti Pharma Provides Update on Recent Financing Activities
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Generation Mining Announces Completion of Pilot Plant and Feasibility Study Update
Lilly, Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce First Patient Dosed in Expanded BLAZE-4 Trial Evaluating ...
Bionano Chief Medical Officer Presents Vision for Optical Genome Mapping as a First Line Clinical ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
BIGToken Announces Closing of Share Exchange Agreement with Force Protection Video Equipment Corporation
13.01.21
SRAX to Host and Present at the B. Riley Securities 2021 Vision Day on the Sequire Virtual Events Platform
04.01.21
SRAX Announces Crypto Pioneer and Digital Media Veteran Lou Kerner as Chief Executive Officer of BIGtoken
31.12.20
SRAX Extends Right to Receive BIGtoken Special Dividend through December 31, 2021