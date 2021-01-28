Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 4ᵗʰ Quarter 2020 Earnings

ITHACA, Mich., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced fourth quarter 2020 net income of $1,237,000, or $.31 per share compared to fourth quarter 2019 net income of $1,316,000, or $.33 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 11.91% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 13.51% for the fourth quarter of 2019.



For the fourth quarter of 2020, net interest income increased $133,000, or 3.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to interest and accretion of fees from Paycheck Protection Program loans. These loans were authorized by the CARES Act approved by Congress in late March in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Operating expenses increased by $59,000, or 2.1% primarily due to the absence of FDIC insurance expense small bank assessment credits that were received in the prior year.