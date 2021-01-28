 

Generac Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 12:00  |  30   |   |   

WAUKESHA, Wis., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac") (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11, 2021.   Generac management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST on that day to discuss highlights of this earnings release.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 415-3113 (domestic) or +1 (678) 509-7544 (international) and entering passcode 3877036.

The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on Generac’s website (http://www.generac.com), under the Investor Relations link.

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website. A telephonic replay will also be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering passcode 3877036.   The telephonic replay will be available for seven days following the call.

About Generac

Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products. As an industry leader serving residential, light commercial, and industrial markets, Generac's products and solutions are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, e-commerce partners, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end user customers.

SOURCE: Generac Holdings Inc.

CONTACT:
Michael W. Harris
Vice President – Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(262) 506-6064
InvestorRelations@generac.com




Generac Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Generac Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call WAUKESHA, Wis., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac") (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced plans to release its fourth …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
3D Systems Announces Breakthrough in Bioprinting Technology and Expansion of Regenerative Medicine ...
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
Acasti Pharma Provides Update on Recent Financing Activities
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Generation Mining Announces Completion of Pilot Plant and Feasibility Study Update
Lilly, Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce First Patient Dosed in Expanded BLAZE-4 Trial Evaluating ...
Bionano Chief Medical Officer Presents Vision for Optical Genome Mapping as a First Line Clinical ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board