GBT Tokenize Engaged M Squared Associates to Support FDA 510(k) Submission for qTerm

The process of filing for FDA clearance involves development of a sound regulatory strategy for pathway to market, including required preclinical and performance testing, software verification and validation activities and ensuring user needs are met. In addition, GBT/tokenize will partner with M2 to finalize technical design documentation, device labeling claims and intended use. Other aspects that will be evaluated include manufacturing processes, usability / human factors and the development of valid scientific evidence. The company will work with M2 to develop a detailed description of the device’s software and algorithm training requirements, including design specifications. qTerm computer program will be reviewed for its control functions and other required performance testing plans and criteria according to FDA guidance documentation.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”) announced today that GBT Tokenize Corp (“GBT/Tokenize”) engaged M Squared Associates (M2) to assist with developing the FDA premarket strategy for its qTerm device. For more than 20 years, M2 has been providing a full range of regulatory, quality and clinical consulting services to US and international medical technology firms. M2 specializes in devices, biologics and combination products that are reviewed by FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH).

qTerm is a human vitals device that is aimed to measure human vitals with a touch of a finger. The device received its Trademark allowance notice and will present it on the product/package as required by the United States Patent Office (“USPTO”). qTerm device is designed to work with a smartphone app and web application that will keep a history for the user's records, provide a geographical proximity alert and record statistical data about the user's vitals. The device will be empowered by an AI system for data analytics, proximity alerts and personal health management. qTerm will also be evaluated to work within remote telemedicine infrastructure and therefore an extra attention will be done for its cybersecurity system.

"We would like to bring our qTerm device to the highest standards within this domain and FDA clearance will demonstrate that the device is safe and effective for its intended use and confirm compliance with regulations and guidelines. Our objectives are to assure qTerm’s credibility as part of our plans for national commercialization. The technology is intended for personal and clinical use and will also be evaluated for remote telemedicine operation. Therefore, an extra focus will be on its cybersecurity system and protocol. FDA review process will include evaluation of hardware and software systems, including functional verification and validation testing performance data. A comprehensive assessment of risks, data analysis, and cybersecurity requirements will be conducted. In addition, a thorough review of its development environment, revision history, and unresolved anomalies will be done according to FDA guidelines. qTerm device is a non-invasive device to measure human vitals and includes an intelligent analytics system. The FDA submission process is involved, with complex regulatory challenges that are typically associated with advanced technologies and therefore we decided to hire experts in the field.” Stated Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.