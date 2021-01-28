Loop Insights Appoints Former Director Of Solution Architecture At NTT DATA, Tamer Shafik, As New Chief Technology Officer To Support Loop’s Global Scale

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated: “I am extremely proud that Tamer recognized the opportunity and had the confidence to make the decision to walk away from the comfort and security of his current role at a global leader in NTT Data. Tamer’s decision to join Loop as our CTO truly speaks volumes about where we are headed as a company. Having an established and proven world-class talent capable of driving our technology at a truly global commercialized scale gives me incredible confidence.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV OTCQB:RACMF) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated contact tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the Company has appointed Tamer Shafik, former Director of Solution Architecture at NTT DATA Corp of Japan (TYO:9613), as its Chief Technology Officer, effective February 8th.

Shafik Joins Loop Insights From NTT Data As a Result of a Flourishing Partnership Between the Two Companies

On December 17th, Loop Insights first announced a partnership with NTT DATA Corp of Japan (TYO:9613) with the goal of creating new recurring revenue streams for both companies, including the integration of Loop’s automated marketing capabilities with NTT Data’s NTT Smart Platform. The partnership between Loop and NTT Data has been beneficial for both parties and led directly to Shafik’s decision to join Loop Insights.

Most recently, Shafik spent 3 years as the Director of Solution Architecture at NTT Data, the world’s eighth-largest software company with a market cap of over US$20-billion, where he excelled as a digital transformation expert.

Shafik brings over 20 years of experience working in IT and eCommerce to the Loop Insights team, including 5 years spent working with leading Canadian multinational information technology consulting and systems integration company, CGI. As a digital transformation expert, Shafik has been instrumental in leading a number of established clients to update their digital infrastructure to keep pace with modern technology.

Tamer Shafik stated: “I am eagerly looking forward to my start with the Loop Insights team. Loop’s AI-driven data and venue management platform along with its digital Wallet pass technology are well-positioned to revolutionize the world of artificial intelligence and data management. After working with clients to transform their digital infrastructure, I am very eager to begin demonstrating the power of Loop’s technology.”