 

Loop Insights Appoints Former Director Of Solution Architecture At NTT DATA, Tamer Shafik, As New Chief Technology Officer To Support Loop’s Global Scale

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 12:00  |  45   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV OTCQB:RACMF) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated contact tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the Company has appointed Tamer Shafik, former Director of Solution Architecture at NTT DATA Corp of Japan (TYO:9613), as its Chief Technology Officer, effective February 8th.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated: “I am extremely proud that Tamer recognized the opportunity and had the confidence to make the decision to walk away from the comfort and security of his current role at a global leader in NTT Data. Tamer’s decision to join Loop as our CTO truly speaks volumes about where we are headed as a company. Having an established and proven world-class talent capable of driving our technology at a truly global commercialized scale gives me incredible confidence.”

Shafik Joins Loop Insights From NTT Data As a Result of a Flourishing Partnership Between the Two Companies

On December 17th, Loop Insights first announced a partnership with NTT DATA Corp of Japan (TYO:9613) with the goal of creating new recurring revenue streams for both companies, including the integration of Loop’s automated marketing capabilities with NTT Data’s NTT Smart Platform. The partnership between Loop and NTT Data has been beneficial for both parties and led directly to Shafik’s decision to join Loop Insights.

Most recently, Shafik spent 3 years as the Director of Solution Architecture at NTT Data, the world’s eighth-largest software company with a market cap of over US$20-billion, where he excelled as a digital transformation expert.

Shafik brings over 20 years of experience working in IT and eCommerce to the Loop Insights team, including 5 years spent working with leading Canadian multinational information technology consulting and systems integration company, CGI. As a digital transformation expert, Shafik has been instrumental in leading a number of established clients to update their digital infrastructure to keep pace with modern technology.

Tamer Shafik stated: “I am eagerly looking forward to my start with the Loop Insights team. Loop’s AI-driven data and venue management platform along with its digital Wallet pass technology are well-positioned to revolutionize the world of artificial intelligence and data management. After working with clients to transform their digital infrastructure, I am very eager to begin demonstrating the power of Loop’s technology.”

Seite 1 von 3
Loop Insights Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Loop Insights Appoints Former Director Of Solution Architecture At NTT DATA, Tamer Shafik, As New Chief Technology Officer To Support Loop’s Global Scale VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV OTCQB:RACMF) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights, enhanced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
3D Systems Announces Breakthrough in Bioprinting Technology and Expansion of Regenerative Medicine ...
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
Acasti Pharma Provides Update on Recent Financing Activities
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Generation Mining Announces Completion of Pilot Plant and Feasibility Study Update
Lilly, Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce First Patient Dosed in Expanded BLAZE-4 Trial Evaluating ...
Bionano Chief Medical Officer Presents Vision for Optical Genome Mapping as a First Line Clinical ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Loop Insights and Empower Clinics Establish ‘Re-open Vancouver’ Coalition to Deploy Proven Health & Data Infrastructure In Response to COVID-19 to Help Rebuild Vancouver’s Tourism, Travel, and Hospitality Industries
22.01.21
Loop Insights Selected by bdG Sports To Provide Fourth Venue Management Platform In A Live Environment For Paiute Las Vegas Golf Championship
19.01.21
Loop Insights Integrates Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin Into Contactless Payments Platform For Retail Customers and Enterprise Partners, With Patent-Pending Technology Filed in 2019, As Cryptocurrency Payments Undergo Global Paradigm Shift Toward Mass Acc
14.01.21
Loop Insights Enters UK Market With Pilot Agreement For Leading UK Pharmacy Solutions Provider, Servicing 12,000 Pharmacies Across United Kingdom
12.01.21
Loop Insights Signs LOI To Acquire Passcreator, A Leading European Digital Wallet And Mobile Marketing Company With Tier-1 Global Clients
08.01.21
Loop Insights Selected by bdG Sports to Provide Venue Management Platform to NCAA Big West Conference Championships at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas
07.01.21
Loop Insights Appoints Danny Spataro as Sr. Director of Sales, Sports, and Entertainment, to Support the Rapid Growth of the Company
04.01.21
TELUS Launches Expanded Sales and Marketing Campaign Showcasing Loop Insights’ IoT Solutions Stack Utilizing Both Direct and Indirect National Sales Channels

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.01.21
111
L∞p Insights = IoT + Artificial Intelligence