Genocea Announces Publication in Cancer Discovery Highlighting the Advantages of Neoantigen Identification with the ATLAS Platform

Study validates ATLAS bioassay for developing patient-specific cancer immunotherapies by including neoantigens

of anti-tumor T cell responses and excluding Inhibigens, or neoantigens of pro-tumor T cell responses

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, today announced a milestone publication in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. The paper, titled, “An empirical antigen selection method identifies neoantigens that either elicit broad anti-tumor T cell responses or drive tumor growth,” builds on years of preclinical research and clinical experience. It shows that ATLAS zeroes in on tumor mutations that are either neoantigens that activate anti-tumor responses or inhibitory antigens (Inhibigens) that are targets of pro-tumor responses, in both CD8+ (killer) and CD4+ (helper) T cells. This breakthrough improves neoantigen immunotherapies by potentially ensuring they are targeting the right neoantigens and excluding Inhibigens.



ATLAS profiling of neoantigen-specific T cell responses in a cohort of lung cancer patients revealed three critical observations. First, many of these tumor-specific helper and killer T cells were inhibitory and shut off neighboring beneficial T cell responses. Second, none of the common features used for in silico predictions, currently in use for identifying neoantigens for vaccine or cell therapy targeting, accurately identify either Inhibigens or neoantigens. Third, patients have existing T cell responses to a much greater proportion of neoantigens than previously reported by others using epitope prediction algorithms.

Preclinical results demonstrate the biological relevance of Inhibigens. In the B16F10 mouse melanoma model, T cell responses to Inhibigens stifle protective anti-tumor immune responses in vivo. ATLAS-identified Inhibigens on their own, or more importantly, when combined in an otherwise protective vaccine formulation and administered to tumor-bearing mice, led to tumor growth that was comparable to, or in some cases surpassed, tumor growth in control animals. In contrast, when an ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigen was added to the same formulation, tumor growth was either significantly delayed or completely abrogated, an effect that was durable and protected animals upon tumor re-challenge.