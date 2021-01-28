 

Appili Therapeutics Provides Enrollment Update for Its Phase 3 PRESECO Trial Evaluating the Oral Antiviral Favipiravir as an Early Treatment in COVID-19

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI, OTCQX: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for infectious diseases, today announced that its Phase 3 PRESECO (PREventing SEvere COvid-19) clinical trial is actively recruiting participants in 12 out of 20 planned sites in the United States. Based on current forecasts, Appili believes that it will reach the enrollment threshold required to provide an interim data readout by late March 2021. PRESECO is evaluating favipiravir, an oral antiviral, in the early treatment of COVID-19 in the outpatient setting. In addition, the Company is pursuing regulatory approvals to expand PRESECO into sites in Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia.

“Similar to the way our public health system uses both antivirals and vaccines to stem the impact of influenza, we believe that there is a critical place in the coronavirus treatment arsenal for antivirals — like favipiravir — that can be orally administered in homes and community settings shortly after onset of an infection,” said Dr. Armand Balboni, CEO, Appili Therapeutics. “Our PRESECO study is designed to answer the critical question, ‘does favipiravir work for COVID-19 patients early in the outpatient setting?’”

Appili plans to prioritize its resources to accelerate recruitment and data analysis for the PRESECO study. The Company expects to continue its CONTROL and PEPCO trials as label expansion studies to obtain data on the use of favipiravir in post-exposure prophylaxis indications.

Appili is working with a consortium of companies, including Dr Reddys Laboratories (DRL) and Global Response Aid (GRA) to evaluate favipiravir for potential worldwide use in COVID-19. GRA and DRL recently announced data from a study in Kuwait. While that study did not reach statistical significance in its primary endpoint in moderate-to-severe hospitalized patients, a sub-group analysis of the mild-to-moderate patients demonstrated a statistically and clinically significant 3-day earlier discharge from the hospital in those treated with favipiravir compared to placebo.

“The sub-group analyses from the Kuwait study, along with other published data on the use of favipiravir, support Appili’s hypothesis that the earlier in the treatment timeline patients receive antivirals, the more likely they are to benefit from the treatment,” continued Dr. Balboni. “We believe the quickest path to registration is to evaluate that hypothesis directly in a robust, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, which is exactly what PRESECO is designed to accomplish. By prioritizing our resources and accelerating our recruitment and data collection efforts, we expect to be able to share an interim read-out in March.”

