Valero Energy Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Declares Regular Cash Dividend on Common Stock
Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) today reported a net loss attributable to Valero stockholders of $359 million, or $0.88 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $1.1 billion, or $2.58 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release tables, the adjusted net loss attributable to Valero stockholders was $429 million, or $1.06 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to fourth quarter 2019 adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $873 million, or $2.13 per share. Fourth quarter 2020 adjusted results exclude the after-tax benefit from a LIFO liquidation adjustment of $70 million.
For the year ended December 31, 2020, the net loss attributable to Valero stockholders was $1.4 billion, or $3.50 per share, compared to net income of $2.4 billion, or $5.84 per share, in 2019. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release tables, the adjusted net loss attributable to Valero stockholders was $1.3 billion, or $3.12 per share, for 2020, compared to adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $2.4 billion, or $5.70 per share, in 2019.
“We expect to see continued improvement in product demand with widespread vaccine distribution around the world,” said Joe Gorder, Valero Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We also expect a faster recovery in refining margins with the continued shutdowns and conversions of uncompetitive refineries.”
Refining
The refining segment reported a $377 million operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to operating income of $1.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding a LIFO liquidation adjustment and other operating expenses, the fourth quarter 2020 adjusted operating loss was $476 million. Refinery throughput volumes averaged 2.6 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was 468 thousand barrels per day lower than the fourth quarter of 2019.
Operationally, the refining segment achieved record employee safety performance, process safety and environmental performance in 2020. “Despite the pandemic-induced financial challenges, our commitment to safety and environmental stewardship never wavered,” said Gorder.
Renewable Diesel
The renewable diesel segment, which consists of the Diamond Green Diesel (DGD) joint venture, reported $127 million of operating income for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $541 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. After adjusting for the retroactive blender’s tax credit in 2019, adjusted renewable diesel operating income was $187 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Renewable diesel sales volumes averaged 618 thousand gallons per day in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 226 thousand gallons per day versus the fourth quarter of 2019 due to the effect of planned maintenance in the fourth quarter of 2020. The renewable diesel segment set a record for annual sales volumes of 787 thousand gallons per day in 2020. As a result of continuous process improvement and optimization, the capacity of the existing St. Charles renewable diesel plant (DGD 1) has increased from 275 million gallons per year to 290 million gallons per year.
Ethanol
The ethanol segment reported $15 million of operating income for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $36 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 adjusted operating income was $17 million. Ethanol production volumes averaged 4.1 million gallons per day in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was 197 thousand gallons per day lower than the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in operating income was attributed primarily to lower margins resulting from higher corn prices and lower ethanol prices.
Corporate and Other
General and administrative expenses were $224 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $243 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. For 2020, general and administrative expenses of $756 million were $112 million lower than 2019. The effective tax rate for 2020 was 45 percent, which was primarily the result of the carryback of our U.S. federal tax net operating loss to 2015 when the U.S. federal statutory tax rate was 35 percent.
Investing and Financing Activities
Capital investments totaled $622 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, of which $214 million was for sustaining the business, including costs for turnarounds, catalysts and regulatory compliance. Excluding capital investments attributable to our partner’s 50 percent share of DGD and those related to other variable interest entities, capital investments attributable to Valero were $458 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $2.0 billion for the full year.
Net cash provided by operating activities in 2020 was $948 million. Included in this amount was a $345 million unfavorable impact from working capital and $338 million associated with our joint venture partner’s share of DGD’s net cash provided by operating activities, excluding changes in DGD’s working capital. Excluding these items, adjusted net cash provided by operating activities was $955 million.
Valero returned $400 million to stockholders through dividends in the fourth quarter of 2020. In 2020, Valero returned $1.8 billion to stockholders, or 184 percent of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities, consisting of $156 million of stock buybacks and $1.6 billion in dividends. The 2020 total payout ratio was higher than our long-term target due to the adverse economic impact of COVID-19.
Valero continues to target a long-term total payout ratio between 40 and 50 percent of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities. Valero defines total payout ratio as the sum of dividends and stock buybacks divided by net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for changes in working capital and DGD’s net cash provided by operating activities, excluding changes in its working capital, attributable to our joint venture partner’s ownership interest in DGD.
Declaration of Regular Cash Dividend
The Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.98 per share payable on March 4, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on February 11, 2021.
Liquidity and Financial Position
Valero ended 2020 with $14.7 billion of total debt and finance lease obligations and $3.3 billion of cash and cash equivalents. The debt to capitalization ratio, net of cash and cash equivalents, was 37 percent as of December 31, 2020.
Strategic Update
In 2020, Valero completed several strategic projects on schedule and under budget and continued to make progress on other projects despite challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic and several hurricanes. The Pasadena terminal project, which was completed in the first quarter, expands the company’s product logistics portfolio, increases biofuel blending capacity and enhances export flexibility. The St. Charles Alkylation unit, which started up in the fourth quarter, is designed to convert low-value feedstocks into a premium alkylate product. The Pembroke Cogen project and the Diamond Pipeline expansion are on track to be completed in the third quarter and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively, and the Port Arthur Coker project is expected to be completed in 2023.
Valero continues to grow its position as the largest renewable fuels producer in North America with plans to quadruple its renewable diesel production by the end of 2023. The DGD plant expansion at St. Charles (DGD 2), which is expected to increase renewable diesel production by 400 million gallons per year, is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. Valero and its joint venture partner have also approved a new 470 million gallons per year renewable diesel plant (DGD 3) at Valero’s Port Arthur, Texas refinery. The new plant is expected to commence operations in the second half of 2023, increasing DGD’s total annual production capacity to approximately 1.2 billion gallons of renewable diesel and 50 million gallons of renewable naphtha.
“We expect low-carbon fuel policies to continue to expand globally and drive demand for renewable fuels,” said Gorder, “and to that end, we are applying our liquid fuels expertise to continue to expand our long-term competitive advantage in low-carbon transportation fuels with the expansion of DGD.”
Capital investments attributable to Valero are forecasted at $2.0 billion in 2021, of which approximately 60 percent is for sustaining the business and approximately 40 percent is for growth projects. Almost half of Valero’s 2021 growth capital is allocated to expanding the renewable diesel business.
Conference Call
Valero’s senior management will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. ET today to discuss this earnings release and to provide an update on operations and strategy.
About Valero
Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, “Valero”), is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products. Valero is a Fortune 50 company based in San Antonio, Texas, and it operates 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day and 13 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.68 billion gallons per year. The petroleum refineries are located in the United States (U.S.), Canada and the United Kingdom (U.K.), and the ethanol plants are located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. Valero is also a joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel, which owns and operates a renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana. Diamond Green Diesel is North America’s largest biomass-based diesel plant. Valero sells its products in the wholesale rack or bulk markets in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland and Latin America. Approximately 7,000 outlets carry Valero’s brand names. Please visit www.investorvalero.com for more information.
|
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Statement of income data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
$
|
16,604
|
|
|
|
$
|
27,879
|
|
|
|
$
|
64,912
|
|
|
|
$
|
108,324
|
|
|
Cost of sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of materials and other (a) (b)
|
15,101
|
|
|
|
24,080
|
|
|
|
58,933
|
|
|
|
96,476
|
|
|
Lower of cost or market (LCM) inventory valuation adjustment (c)
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below)
|
1,167
|
|
|
|
1,239
|
|
|
|
4,435
|
|
|
|
4,868
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense (d)
|
566
|
|
|
|
557
|
|
|
|
2,303
|
|
|
|
2,202
|
|
|
Total cost of sales
|
16,834
|
|
|
|
25,876
|
|
|
|
65,652
|
|
|
|
103,546
|
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
5
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses (excluding
depreciation and amortization expense reflected below)
|
224
|
|
|
|
243
|
|
|
|
756
|
|
|
|
868
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
11
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
(470
|
)
|
|
|
1,739
|
|
|
|
(1,579
|
)
|
|
|
3,836
|
|
|
Other income, net (e)
|
25
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
Interest and debt expense, net of capitalized interest
|
(153
|
)
|
|
|
(119
|
)
|
|
|
(563
|
)
|
|
|
(454
|
)
|
|
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
|
(598
|
)
|
|
|
1,656
|
|
|
|
(2,010
|
)
|
|
|
3,486
|
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
(289
|
)
|
|
|
326
|
|
|
|
(903
|
)
|
|
|
702
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
(309
|
)
|
|
|
1,330
|
|
|
|
(1,107
|
)
|
|
|
2,784
|
|
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (b)
|
50
|
|
|
|
270
|
|
|
|
314
|
|
|
|
362
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Valero Energy Corporation
stockholders
|
$
|
(359
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
1,060
|
|
|
|
$
|
(1,421
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
2,422
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per common share
|
$
|
(0.88
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
2.58
|
|
|
|
$
|
(3.50
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
5.84
|
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions)
|
407
|
|
|
|
409
|
|
|
|
407
|
|
|
|
413
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per common share – assuming dilution
|
$
|
(0.88
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
2.58
|
|
|
|
$
|
(3.50
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
5.84
|
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding –
assuming dilution (in millions) (f)
|
407
|
|
|
|
410
|
|
|
|
407
|
|
|
|
414
|
|
|
See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.
|
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS BY SEGMENT
(millions of dollars)
(unaudited)
|
|
Refining
|
|
Renewable
|
|
Ethanol
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Total
|
Three months ended December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues from external customers
|
$
|
15,513
|
|
|
|
$
|
205
|
|
|
|
$
|
886
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,604
|
|
|
Intersegment revenues
|
2
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
(130
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
15,515
|
|
|
|
267
|
|
|
|
952
|
|
|
(130
|
)
|
|
|
16,604
|
|
|
Cost of sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of materials and other (a) (b)
|
14,324
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
(130
|
)
|
|
|
15,101
|
|
|
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below)
|
1,032
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,167
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
531
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
566
|
|
|
Total cost of sales
|
15,887
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
937
|
|
|
(130
|
)
|
|
|
16,834
|
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
5
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses (excluding
depreciation and amortization expense reflected
below)
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
Operating income (loss) by segment
|
$
|
(377
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
127
|
|
|
|
$
|
15
|
|
|
$
|
(235
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(470
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues from external customers
|
$
|
26,637
|
|
|
|
$
|
284
|
|
|
|
$
|
958
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
27,879
|
|
|
Intersegment revenues
|
6
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
(148
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
26,643
|
|
|
|
357
|
|
|
|
1,027
|
|
|
(148
|
)
|
|
|
27,879
|
|
|
Cost of sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of materials and other (b)
|
23,602
|
|
|
|
(217
|
)
|
|
|
843
|
|
|
(148
|
)
|
|
|
24,080
|
|
|
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below)
|
1,092
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,239
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
523
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
557
|
|
|
Total cost of sales
|
25,217
|
|
|
|
(184
|
)
|
|
|
991
|
|
|
(148
|
)
|
|
|
25,876
|
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
7
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses (excluding
depreciation and amortization expense reflected
below)
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
243
|
|
|
|
243
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
Operating income by segment
|
$
|
1,419
|
|
|
|
$
|
541
|
|
|
|
$
|
36
|
|
|
$
|
(257
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
1,739
|
|
|
See Operating Highlights by Segment.
See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.
|
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS BY SEGMENT
(millions of dollars)
(unaudited)
|
|
Refining
|
|
Renewable
|
|
Ethanol
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Total
|
Year ended December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues from external customers
|
$
|
60,840
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,055
|
|
|
$
|
3,017
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
64,912
|
|
|
Intersegment revenues
|
8
|
|
|
|
212
|
|
|
226
|
|
|
|
(446
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
60,848
|
|
|
|
1,267
|
|
|
3,243
|
|
|
|
(446
|
)
|
|
|
64,912
|
|
|
Cost of sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of materials and other (a) (b)
|
56,093
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
2,784
|
|
|
|
(444
|
)
|
|
|
58,933
|
|
|
LCM inventory valuation adjustment (c)
|
(19
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below)
|
3,944
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
406
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,435
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense (d)
|
2,138
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,303
|
|
|
Total cost of sales
|
62,156
|
|
|
|
629
|
|
|
3,311
|
|
|
|
(444
|
)
|
|
|
65,652
|
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
34
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses (excluding
depreciation and amortization expense reflected
below)
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
756
|
|
|
|
756
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
Operating income (loss) by segment
|
$
|
(1,342
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
638
|
|
|
$
|
(69
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(806
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(1,579
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues from external customers
|
$
|
103,746
|
|
|
|
$
|
970
|
|
|
$
|
3,606
|
|
|
|
$
|
2
|
|
|
|
$
|
108,324
|
|
|
Intersegment revenues
|
18
|
|
|
|
247
|
|
|
231
|
|
|
|
(496
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
103,764
|
|
|
|
1,217
|
|
|
3,837
|
|
|
|
(494
|
)
|
|
|
108,324
|
|
|
Cost of sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of materials and other (b)
|
93,371
|
|
|
|
360
|
|
|
3,239
|
|
|
|
(494
|
)
|
|
|
96,476
|
|
|
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below)
|
4,289
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
504
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,868
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
2,062
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,202
|
|
|
Total cost of sales
|
99,722
|
|
|
|
485
|
|
|
3,833
|
|
|
|
(494
|
)
|
|
|
103,546
|
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
20
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses (excluding
depreciation and amortization expense reflected
below)
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
868
|
|
|
|
868
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
Operating income by segment
|
$
|
4,022
|
|
|
|
$
|
732
|
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
|
|
$
|
(921
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
3,836
|
|
|
See Operating Highlights by Segment.
See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.
|
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS
REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (g)
(millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Valero
Energy Corporation stockholders to adjusted net income
(loss) attributable to Valero Energy Corporation
stockholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Valero Energy Corporation
stockholders
|
$
|
(359
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
1,060
|
|
|
|
$
|
(1,421
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
2,422
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Last-in, first-out (LIFO) liquidation adjustment (a)
|
(102
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit) related to the LIFO liquidation
adjustment
|
32
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(76
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
LIFO liquidation adjustment, net of taxes
|
(70
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
148
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Change in estimated useful life (d)
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Income tax benefit related to the change in estimated
useful life
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Change in estimated useful life, net of taxes
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
LCM inventory valuation adjustment (c)
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Income tax expense related to the LCM inventory
valuation adjustment
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
LCM inventory valuation adjustment, net of taxes
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Blender’s tax credit attributable to Valero Energy
Corporation stockholders (b)
|
—
|
|
|
|
(192
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(80
|
)
|
|
Income tax expense related to blender’s tax credit
|
—
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Blender’s tax credit attributable to Valero Energy
Corporation stockholders, net of taxes
|
—
|
|
|
|
(187
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(78
|
)
|
|
Loss on early redemption of debt (e)
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
Income tax benefit related to loss on early
redemption of debt
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
Loss on early redemption of debt, net of taxes
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
Total adjustments
|
(70
|
)
|
|
|
(187
|
)
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
|
(61
|
)
|
|
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to
Valero Energy Corporation stockholders
|
$
|
(429
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
873
|
|
|
|
$
|
(1,265
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
2,361
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of earnings (loss) per common share –
assuming dilution to adjusted earnings (loss) per common
share – assuming dilution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per common share – assuming dilution (f)
|
$
|
(0.88
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
2.58
|
|
|
|
$
|
(3.50
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
5.84
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIFO liquidation adjustment (a)
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.36
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Change in estimated useful life (d)
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
LCM inventory valuation adjustment (c)
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Blender’s tax credit attributable to Valero Energy
Corporation stockholders (b)
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.45
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
Loss on early redemption of debt (e)
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
Total adjustments
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
|
(0.45
|
)
|
|
|
0.38
|
|
|
|
(0.14
|
)
|
|
Adjusted earnings (loss) per common share –
assuming dilution (f)
|
$
|
(1.06
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
2.13
|
|
|
|
$
|
(3.12
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
5.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.
|
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS
REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (g)
(millions of dollars)
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Reconciliation of operating income (loss) by segment to
segment margin, and reconciliation of operating income
(loss) by segment to adjusted operating income (loss) by
segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refining segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refining operating income (loss)
|
$
|
(377
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
1,419
|
|
|
|
$
|
(1,342
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
4,022
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Blender’s tax credit (b)
|
—
|
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
LIFO liquidation adjustment (a)
|
(104
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
222
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
LCM inventory valuation adjustment (c)
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below)
|
1,032
|
|
|
|
1,092
|
|
|
|
3,944
|
|
|
|
4,289
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
531
|
|
|
|
523
|
|
|
|
2,138
|
|
|
|
2,062
|
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
5
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
Refining margin
|
$
|
1,087
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,026
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,977
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,391
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refining operating income (loss)
|
$
|
(377
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
1,419
|
|
|
|
$
|
(1,342
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
4,022
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Blender’s tax credit (b)
|
—
|
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
LIFO liquidation adjustment (a)
|
(104
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
222
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
LCM inventory valuation adjustment (c)
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
5
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
Adjusted refining operating income (loss)
|
$
|
(476
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
1,411
|
|
|
|
$
|
(1,105
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
4,040
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Renewable diesel segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Renewable diesel operating income
|
$
|
127
|
|
|
|
$
|
541
|
|
|
|
$
|
638
|
|
|
|
$
|
732
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Blender’s tax credit (b)
|
—
|
|
|
|
(354
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(156
|
)
|
|
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below)
|
22
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
11
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
Renewable diesel margin
|
$
|
160
|
|
|
|
$
|
220
|
|
|
|
$
|
767
|
|
|
|
$
|
701
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Renewable diesel operating income
|
$
|
127
|
|
|
|
$
|
541
|
|
|
|
$
|
638
|
|
|
|
$
|
732
|
|
|
Adjustment: Blender’s tax credit (b)
|
—
|
|
|
|
(354
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(156
|
)
|
|
Adjusted renewable diesel operating income
|
$
|
127
|
|
|
|
$
|
187
|
|
|
|
$
|
638
|
|
|
|
$
|
576
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
See Notes to Earnings Release.
|
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS
REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (g)
(millions of dollars)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Reconciliation of operating income (loss) by segment to
segment margin, and reconciliation of operating income
(loss) by segment to adjusted operating income (loss) by
segment (continued)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ethanol segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ethanol operating income (loss)
|
$
|
15
|
|
|
|
$
|
36
|
|
|
|
$
|
(69
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIFO liquidation adjustment (a)
|
2
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below)
|
113
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
|
406
|
|
|
|
504
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense (d)
|
24
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Ethanol margin
|
$
|
154
|
|
|
|
$
|
184
|
|
|
|
$
|
461
|
|
|
|
$
|
598
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ethanol operating income (loss)
|
$
|
15
|
|
|
|
$
|
36
|
|
|
|
$
|
(69
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIFO liquidation adjustment (a)
|
2
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Change in estimated useful life (d)
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Adjusted ethanol operating income (loss)
|
$
|
17
|
|
|
|
$
|
36
|
|
|
|
$
|
(36
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
4
|
|
|
See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.
|
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS
REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (g)
(millions of dollars)
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Reconciliation of refining segment operating income (loss) to
refining margin (by region), and reconciliation of refining
segment operating income (loss) to adjusted refining
segment operating income (loss) (by region) (h)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Gulf Coast region
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refining operating income (loss)
|
$
|
(276
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
706
|
|
|
|
$
|
(979
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
1,485
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Blender’s tax credit (b)
|
—
|
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
LIFO liquidation adjustment (a)
|
(68
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below)
|
571
|
|
|
|
610
|
|
|
|
2,220
|
|
|
|
2,436
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
327
|
|
|
|
325
|
|
|
|
1,317
|
|
|
|
1,279
|
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
—
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
Refining margin
|
$
|
554
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,635
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,710
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,211
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refining operating income (loss)
|
$
|
(276
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
706
|
|
|
|
$
|
(979
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
1,485
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Blender’s tax credit (b)
|
—
|
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
LIFO liquidation adjustment (a)
|
(68
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
—
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
Adjusted refining operating income (loss)
|
$
|
(344
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
700
|
|
|
|
$
|
(827
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
1,496
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Mid-Continent region
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refining operating income (loss)
|
$
|
(61
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
251
|
|
|
|
$
|
(128
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
1,242
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Blender’s tax credit (b)
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
LIFO liquidation adjustment (a)
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below)
|
163
|
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
|
628
|
|
|
|
632
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
83
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
|
333
|
|
|
|
308
|
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Refining margin
|
$
|
168
|
|
|
|
$
|
494
|
|
|
|
$
|
874
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,184
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refining operating income (loss)
|
$
|
(61
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
251
|
|
|
|
$
|
(128
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
1,242
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Blender’s tax credit (b)
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
LIFO liquidation adjustment (a)
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Adjusted refining operating income (loss)
|
$
|
(78
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
248
|
|
|
|
$
|
(87
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
1,244
|
|
|
See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.
|
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS
REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (g)
(millions of dollars)
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Reconciliation of refining segment operating income (loss)
to refining margin (by region), and reconciliation of
refining segment operating income (loss) to adjusted
refining segment operating income (loss) (by region) (h)
(continued)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North Atlantic region
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refining operating income
|
$
|
31
|
|
|
|
$
|
314
|
|
|
|
$
|
115
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,041
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIFO liquidation adjustment (a)
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
LCM inventory valuation adjustment (c)
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below)
|
153
|
|
|
|
154
|
|
|
|
536
|
|
|
|
593
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
53
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
211
|
|
|
|
213
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
—
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Refining margin
|
$
|
229
|
|
|
|
$
|
523
|
|
|
|
$
|
876
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,851
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refining operating income
|
$
|
31
|
|
|
|
$
|
314
|
|
|
|
$
|
115
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,041
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIFO liquidation adjustment (a)
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
LCM inventory valuation adjustment (c)
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
—
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Adjusted refining operating income
|
$
|
23
|
|
|
|
$
|
316
|
|
|
|
$
|
129
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,045
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. West Coast region
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refining operating income (loss)
|
$
|
(71
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
148
|
|
|
|
$
|
(350
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
254
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Blender’s tax credit (b)
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
LIFO liquidation adjustment (a)
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below)
|
145
|
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
|
560
|
|
|
|
628
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
68
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
277
|
|
|
|
262
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
4
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Refining margin
|
$
|
136
|
|
|
|
$
|
374
|
|
|
|
$
|
517
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,145
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refining operating income (loss)
|
$
|
(71
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
148
|
|
|
|
$
|
(350
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
254
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Blender’s tax credit (b)
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
LIFO liquidation adjustment (a)
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
4
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Adjusted refining operating income (loss)
|
$
|
(77
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
147
|
|
|
|
$
|
(320
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
255
|
|
See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.
|
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
(millions of dollars, except per barrel amounts)
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Feedstocks:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Heavy sour crude oil
|
368
|
|
|
329
|
|
|
356
|
|
|
394
|
|
Medium/light sour crude oil
|
317
|
|
|
242
|
|
|
347
|
|
|
272
|
|
Sweet crude oil
|
1,258
|
|
|
1,676
|
|
|
1,245
|
|
|
1,581
|
|
Residuals
|
184
|
|
|
236
|
|
|
202
|
|
|
215
|
|
Other feedstocks
|
82
|
|
|
157
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
153
|
|
Total feedstocks
|
2,209
|
|
|
2,640
|
|
|
2,231
|
|
|
2,615
|
|
Blendstocks and other
|
341
|
|
|
378
|
|
|
324
|
|
|
337
|
|
Total throughput volumes
|
2,550
|
|
|
3,018
|
|
|
2,555
|
|
|
2,952
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yields (thousand barrels per day)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gasolines and blendstocks
|
1,338
|
|
|
1,511
|
|
|
1,248
|
|
|
1,423
|
|
Distillates
|
886
|
|
|
1,136
|
|
|
928
|
|
|
1,126
|
|
Other products (i)
|
351
|
|
|
405
|
|
|
397
|
|
|
433
|
|
Total yields
|
2,575
|
|
|
3,052
|
|
|
2,573
|
|
|
2,982
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating statistics (g) (j)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refining margin
|
$
|
1,087
|
|
|
$
|
3,026
|
|
|
$
|
4,977
|
|
|
$
|
10,391
|
|
Adjusted refining operating income (loss)
|
$
|
(476)
|
|
|
$
|
1,411
|
|
|
$
|
(1,105)
|
|
|
$
|
4,040
|
|
Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day)
|
2,550
|
|
|
3,018
|
|
|
2,555
|
|
|
2,952
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refining margin per barrel of throughput
|
$
|
4.64
|
|
|
$
|
10.90
|
|
|
$
|
5.32
|
|
|
$
|
9.65
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of
throughput
|
4.40
|
|
|
3.93
|
|
|
4.22
|
|
|
3.98
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of
throughput
|
2.27
|
|
|
1.89
|
|
|
2.28
|
|
|
1.92
|
|
Adjusted refining operating income (loss) per barrel of
throughput
|
$
|
(2.03)
|
|
|
$
|
5.08
|
|
|
$
|
(1.18)
|
|
|
$
|
3.75
|
|
See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.
|
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
RENEWABLE DIESEL SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
(millions of dollars, except per gallon amounts)
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Operating statistics (g) (j)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Renewable diesel margin
|
$
|
160
|
|
|
$
|
220
|
|
|
$
|
767
|
|
|
$
|
701
|
|
Adjusted renewable diesel operating income
|
$
|
127
|
|
|
$
|
187
|
|
|
$
|
638
|
|
|
$
|
576
|
|
Sales volumes (thousand gallons per day)
|
618
|
|
|
844
|
|
|
787
|
|
|
760
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Renewable diesel margin per gallon of sales
|
$
|
2.82
|
|
|
$
|
2.84
|
|
|
$
|
2.66
|
|
|
$
|
2.53
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below) per gallon of sales
|
0.38
|
|
|
0.27
|
|
|
0.29
|
|
|
0.27
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense per gallon of sales
|
0.20
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
0.18
|
|
Adjusted renewable diesel operating income per gallon
of sales
|
$
|
2.24
|
|
|
$
|
2.42
|
|
|
$
|
2.22
|
|
|
$
|
2.08
|
|
See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.
|
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
ETHANOL SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
(millions of dollars, except per gallon amounts)
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Operating statistics (g) (j)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ethanol margin
|
$
|
154
|
|
|
$
|
184
|
|
|
$
|
461
|
|
|
|
$
|
598
|
|
Adjusted ethanol operating income (loss)
|
$
|
17
|
|
|
$
|
36
|
|
|
$
|
(36
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
4
|
|
Production volumes (thousand gallons per day)
|
4,124
|
|
|
4,321
|
|
|
3,588
|
|
|
|
4,269
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ethanol margin per gallon of production
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
|
$
|
0.46
|
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below) per gallon of production
|
0.30
|
|
|
0.32
|
|
|
0.31
|
|
|
|
0.32
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense per gallon of production
|
0.06
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
Adjusted ethanol operating income (loss) per gallon of production
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.
|
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS BY REGION
(millions of dollars, except per barrel amounts)
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Operating statistics by region (h)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Gulf Coast region (g) (j)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refining margin
|
$
|
554
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,635
|
|
|
$
|
2,710
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,211
|
|
Adjusted refining operating income (loss)
|
$
|
(344
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
700
|
|
|
$
|
(827
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
1,496
|
|
Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day)
|
1,471
|
|
|
|
1,762
|
|
|
1,493
|
|
|
|
1,740
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refining margin per barrel of throughput
|
$
|
4.09
|
|
|
|
$
|
10.08
|
|
|
$
|
4.96
|
|
|
|
$
|
8.21
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of
throughput
|
4.22
|
|
|
|
3.76
|
|
|
4.06
|
|
|
|
3.84
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of
throughput
|
2.40
|
|
|
|
2.01
|
|
|
2.41
|
|
|
|
2.01
|
|
Adjusted refining operating income (loss) per barrel of
throughput
|
$
|
(2.53
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
4.31
|
|
|
$
|
(1.51
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
2.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Mid-Continent region (g) (j)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refining margin
|
$
|
168
|
|
|
|
$
|
494
|
|
|
$
|
874
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,184
|
|
Adjusted refining operating income (loss)
|
$
|
(78
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
248
|
|
|
$
|
(87
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
1,244
|
|
Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day)
|
404
|
|
|
|
463
|
|
|
404
|
|
|
|
454
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refining margin per barrel of throughput
|
$
|
4.52
|
|
|
|
$
|
11.60
|
|
|
$
|
5.91
|
|
|
|
$
|
13.17
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of
throughput
|
4.38
|
|
|
|
3.84
|
|
|
4.25
|
|
|
|
3.81
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of
throughput
|
2.23
|
|
|
|
1.90
|
|
|
2.25
|
|
|
|
1.85
|
|
Adjusted refining operating income (loss) per barrel of
throughput
|
$
|
(2.09
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
5.86
|
|
|
$
|
(0.59
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
7.51
|
|
See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.
|
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS BY REGION
(millions of dollars, except per barrel amounts)
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Operating statistics by region (h) (continued)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North Atlantic region (g) (j)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refining margin
|
$
|
229
|
|
|
|
$
|
523
|
|
|
$
|
876
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,851
|
|
Adjusted refining operating income
|
$
|
23
|
|
|
|
$
|
316
|
|
|
$
|
129
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,045
|
|
Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day)
|
418
|
|
|
|
510
|
|
|
413
|
|
|
|
492
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refining margin per barrel of throughput
|
$
|
5.94
|
|
|
|
$
|
11.14
|
|
|
$
|
5.79
|
|
|
|
$
|
10.31
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of
throughput
|
3.99
|
|
|
|
3.29
|
|
|
3.54
|
|
|
|
3.30
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of
throughput
|
1.37
|
|
|
|
1.12
|
|
|
1.40
|
|
|
|
1.19
|
|
Adjusted refining operating income per barrel of
throughput
|
$
|
0.58
|
|
|
|
$
|
6.73
|
|
|
$
|
0.85
|
|
|
|
$
|
5.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. West Coast region (g) (j)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refining margin
|
$
|
136
|
|
|
|
$
|
374
|
|
|
$
|
517
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,145
|
|
Adjusted refining operating income (loss)
|
$
|
(77
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
147
|
|
|
$
|
(320
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
255
|
|
Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day)
|
257
|
|
|
|
283
|
|
|
245
|
|
|
|
266
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refining margin per barrel of throughput
|
$
|
5.78
|
|
|
|
$
|
14.37
|
|
|
$
|
5.77
|
|
|
|
$
|
11.80
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of
throughput
|
6.15
|
|
|
|
6.30
|
|
|
6.25
|
|
|
|
6.47
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of
throughput
|
2.90
|
|
|
|
2.45
|
|
|
3.10
|
|
|
|
2.71
|
|
Adjusted refining operating income (loss) per barrel of
throughput
|
$
|
(3.27
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
5.62
|
|
|
$
|
(3.58
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
2.62
|
|
See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.
|
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
AVERAGE MARKET REFERENCE PRICES AND DIFFERENTIALS
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Refining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Feedstocks (dollars per barrel)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brent crude oil
|
$
|
45.10
|
|
|
|
$
|
62.49
|
|
|
|
$
|
43.15
|
|
|
|
$
|
64.18
|
|
|
Brent less West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil
|
2.54
|
|
|
|
5.51
|
|
|
|
3.84
|
|
|
|
7.15
|
|
|
Brent less Alaska North Slope (ANS) crude oil
|
0.27
|
|
|
|
(1.92
|
)
|
|
|
0.82
|
|
|
|
(0.86
|
)
|
|
Brent less Louisiana Light Sweet (LLS) crude oil
|
1.04
|
|
|
|
1.67
|
|
|
|
1.91
|
|
|
|
1.47
|
|
|
Brent less Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI) crude oil
|
2.18
|
|
|
|
4.72
|
|
|
|
3.26
|
|
|
|
3.56
|
|
|
Brent less Maya crude oil
|
4.56
|
|
|
|
9.56
|
|
|
|
6.89
|
|
|
|
6.57
|
|
|
LLS crude oil
|
44.06
|
|
|
|
60.82
|
|
|
|
41.24
|
|
|
|
62.71
|
|
|
LLS less ASCI crude oil
|
1.14
|
|
|
|
3.05
|
|
|
|
1.35
|
|
|
|
2.09
|
|
|
LLS less Maya crude oil
|
3.52
|
|
|
|
7.89
|
|
|
|
4.98
|
|
|
|
5.10
|
|
|
WTI crude oil
|
42.56
|
|
|
|
56.98
|
|
|
|
39.31
|
|
|
|
57.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural gas (dollars per million British Thermal Units)
|
2.55
|
|
|
|
2.26
|
|
|
|
2.00
|
|
|
|
2.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products (dollars per barrel)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Gulf Coast:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conventional Blendstock of Oxygenate Blending (CBOB)
gasoline less Brent
|
4.05
|
|
|
|
3.79
|
|
|
|
2.97
|
|
|
|
4.37
|
|
|
Ultra-low-sulfur (ULS) diesel less Brent
|
7.09
|
|
|
|
15.92
|
|
|
|
7.11
|
|
|
|
14.90
|
|
|
Propylene less Brent
|
(2.05
|
)
|
|
|
(24.54
|
)
|
|
|
(12.12
|
)
|
|
|
(22.31
|
)
|
|
CBOB gasoline less LLS
|
5.09
|
|
|
|
5.46
|
|
|
|
4.88
|
|
|
|
5.84
|
|
|
ULS diesel less LLS
|
8.13
|
|
|
|
17.59
|
|
|
|
9.02
|
|
|
|
16.37
|
|
|
Propylene less LLS
|
(1.01
|
)
|
|
|
(22.87
|
)
|
|
|
(10.22
|
)
|
|
|
(20.84
|
)
|
|
U.S. Mid-Continent:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CBOB gasoline less WTI
|
5.77
|
|
|
|
10.73
|
|
|
|
6.96
|
|
|
|
13.62
|
|
|
ULS diesel less WTI
|
11.20
|
|
|
|
22.31
|
|
|
|
12.11
|
|
|
|
22.77
|
|
|
North Atlantic:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CBOB gasoline less Brent
|
6.61
|
|
|
|
7.33
|
|
|
|
5.50
|
|
|
|
7.20
|
|
|
ULS diesel less Brent
|
8.64
|
|
|
|
19.42
|
|
|
|
9.17
|
|
|
|
17.22
|
|
|
U.S. West Coast:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock of
Oxygenate Blending (CARBOB) 87 gasoline less ANS
|
10.89
|
|
|
|
14.84
|
|
|
|
10.33
|
|
|
|
16.28
|
|
|
California Air Resources Board (CARB) diesel less ANS
|
12.76
|
|
|
|
21.50
|
|
|
|
12.42
|
|
|
|
19.30
|
|
|
CARBOB 87 gasoline less WTI
|
13.16
|
|
|
|
22.27
|
|
|
|
13.36
|
|
|
|
24.29
|
|
|
CARB diesel less WTI
|
15.03
|
|
|
|
28.93
|
|
|
|
15.44
|
|
|
|
27.31
|
|
|
See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.
|
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
AVERAGE MARKET REFERENCE PRICES AND DIFFERENTIALS
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Renewable diesel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New York Mercantile Exchange ULS diesel
(dollars per gallon)
|
$
|
1.28
|
|
|
$
|
1.95
|
|
|
$
|
1.25
|
|
|
$
|
1.94
|
|
Biodiesel Renewable Identification Number (RIN)
(dollars per RIN)
|
0.88
|
|
|
0.56
|
|
|
0.64
|
|
|
0.48
|
|
California Low-Carbon Fuel Standard (dollars per metric ton)
|
197.83
|
|
|
206.04
|
|
|
200.12
|
|
|
196.82
|
|
Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soybean oil (dollars per
pound)
|
0.37
|
|
|
0.31
|
|
|
0.32
|
|
|
0.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ethanol
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CBOT corn (dollars per bushel)
|
4.17
|
|
|
3.81
|
|
|
3.64
|
|
|
3.84
|
|
New York Harbor ethanol (dollars per gallon)
|
1.49
|
|
|
1.62
|
|
|
1.36
|
|
|
1.53
|
|
See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.
|
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
OTHER FINANCIAL DATA
(millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Balance sheet data
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
$
|
15,844
|
|
|
$
|
18,969
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents included in current assets
|
3,313
|
|
|
2,583
|
|
Inventories included in current assets
|
6,038
|
|
|
7,013
|
|
Current liabilities
|
9,283
|
|
|
13,160
|
|
Current portion of debt and finance lease obligations
included in current liabilities
|
723
|
|
|
494
|
|
Debt and finance lease obligations, less current portion
|
13,954
|
|
|
9,178
|
|
Total debt and finance lease obligations
|
14,677
|
|
|
9,672
|
|
Valero Energy Corporation stockholders’ equity
|
18,801
|
|
|
21,803
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating
activities to adjusted net cash provided by operating
activities (g)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
96
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,708
|
|
|
|
$
|
948
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,531
|
|
Exclude:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in current assets and current liabilities
|
(113
|
)
|
|
|
(434
|
)
|
|
|
(345
|
)
|
|
|
294
|
|
Diamond Green Diesel LLC’s (DGD) adjusted net cash
provided by operating activities attributable to our joint
venture partner’s ownership interest in DGD
|
69
|
|
|
|
277
|
|
|
338
|
|
|
|
390
|
|
Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
140
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,865
|
|
|
|
$
|
955
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,847
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Dividends per common share
|
$
|
0.98
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.90
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.92
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.60
|
|
See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.
|
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
OTHER FINANCIAL DATA
(millions of dollars)
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Reconciliation of total capital investments to capital
investments attributable to Valero (g)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures (excluding variable interest entities
(VIEs))
|
$
|
239
|
|
|
|
$
|
448
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,014
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,627
|
|
|
Capital expenditures of VIEs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DGD
|
212
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
523
|
|
|
|
142
|
|
|
Other VIEs
|
55
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
|
251
|
|
|
|
225
|
|
|
Deferred turnaround and catalyst cost expenditures
(excluding VIEs)
|
94
|
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
|
623
|
|
|
|
762
|
|
|
Deferred turnaround and catalyst cost expenditures
of DGD
|
7
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
|
15
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
Total capital investments
|
622
|
|
|
|
808
|
|
|
|
2,490
|
|
|
|
2,938
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DGD’s capital investments attributable to our joint
venture partner
|
(109
|
)
|
|
|
(26
|
)
|
|
|
(274
|
)
|
|
|
(80
|
)
|
|
Capital expenditures of other VIEs
|
(55
|
)
|
|
|
(86
|
)
|
|
|
(251
|
)
|
|
|
(225
|
)
|
|
Capital investments attributable to Valero
|
$
|
458
|
|
|
|
$
|
696
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,965
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,633
|
|
|
See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
NOTES TO EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
|
(a)
|
Cost of materials and other for the year ended December 31, 2020 includes a charge of $224 million related to the liquidation of LIFO inventory layers attributable to our refining and ethanol segments. We recorded a charge of $326 million in September 2020 due to the expected liquidation of LIFO inventory layers because our LIFO inventory levels had decreased throughout the first nine months of 2020 due to lower production resulting from lower demand for our products caused by the negative economic impacts of COVID-19 on our business, and we expected that our inventory levels at December 31, 2020 would remain below their December 31, 2019 levels. While our actual inventory levels at December 31, 2020 were below their December 31, 2019 levels, they did not decrease as much as expected. Therefore, cost of materials and other for the three months ended December 31, 2020 includes a benefit of $102 million to adjust the $326 million estimate to the $224 million actual charge for the year ended December 31, 2020.
|
|
Of the $102 million benefit recognized in the three months ended December 31, 2020, a benefit of $104 million is attributable to our refining segment and a charge of $2 million is attributable to our ethanol segment. Of the $224 million charge recognized for the year ended December 31, 2020, $222 million and $2 million is attributable to our refining and ethanol segments, respectively.
|
|
(b)
|
Cost of materials and other includes a benefit related to the blender’s tax credit in each reporting period. The legislation authorizing the credit through December 31, 2022 was passed and signed into law in December 2019. As a result, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, we recognized a benefit of $60 million and $297 million, respectively, related to the blender’s tax credit attributable to renewable diesel volumes blended during those periods. The legislation also reinstated the credit retroactively to volumes blended during 2019 and 2018, and consequently, we recognized a benefit of $449 million in December 2019 for the blender’s tax credit attributable to volumes blended during those two years. The entire amount was recognized by us in December 2019 because the law was enacted in that month.
|
|
The above-mentioned pre-tax benefits are attributable to our reportable segments and stockholders as follows:
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Blender’s tax credit by reportable segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refining:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount related to reporting period
|
$
|
3
|
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
|
$
|
9
|
|
|
$
|
16
|
|
Amount related to prior periods but recognized
|
—
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2
|
|
Total
|
3
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
18
|
|
Renewable diesel:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount related to reporting period
|
57
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
288
|
|
|
275
|
|
Amount related to prior periods but recognized
|
—
|
|
|
354
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
156
|
|
Total
|
57
|
|
|
431
|
|
|
288
|
|
|
431
|
|
Total recognized in reporting period
|
$
|
60
|
|
|
$
|
449
|
|
|
$
|
297
|
|
|
$
|
449
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Interests to which blender’s tax credit is
attributable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valero Energy Corporation stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount related to reporting period
|
$
|
32
|
|
|
$
|
42
|
|
|
$
|
153
|
|
|
$
|
154
|
|
Amount related to prior periods but recognized
|
—
|
|
|
192
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
80
|
|
Total
|
32
|
|
|
234
|
|
|
153
|
|
|
234
|
|
Noncontrolling interest:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount related to reporting period
|
28
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
137
|
|
Amount related to prior periods but recognized
|
—
|
|
|
177
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
78
|
|
Total
|
28
|
|
|
215
|