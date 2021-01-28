Valero Energy Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Declares Regular Cash Dividend on Common Stock

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the net loss attributable to Valero stockholders was $1.4 billion, or $3.50 per share, compared to net income of $2.4 billion, or $5.84 per share, in 2019. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release tables, the adjusted net loss attributable to Valero stockholders was $1.3 billion, or $3.12 per share, for 2020, compared to adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $2.4 billion, or $5.70 per share, in 2019.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) today reported a net loss attributable to Valero stockholders of $359 million, or $0.88 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $1.1 billion, or $2.58 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release tables, the adjusted net loss attributable to Valero stockholders was $429 million, or $1.06 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to fourth quarter 2019 adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $873 million, or $2.13 per share. Fourth quarter 2020 adjusted results exclude the after-tax benefit from a LIFO liquidation adjustment of $70 million.

“We expect to see continued improvement in product demand with widespread vaccine distribution around the world,” said Joe Gorder, Valero Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We also expect a faster recovery in refining margins with the continued shutdowns and conversions of uncompetitive refineries.”

Refining

The refining segment reported a $377 million operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to operating income of $1.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding a LIFO liquidation adjustment and other operating expenses, the fourth quarter 2020 adjusted operating loss was $476 million. Refinery throughput volumes averaged 2.6 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was 468 thousand barrels per day lower than the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operationally, the refining segment achieved record employee safety performance, process safety and environmental performance in 2020. “Despite the pandemic-induced financial challenges, our commitment to safety and environmental stewardship never wavered,” said Gorder.

Renewable Diesel

The renewable diesel segment, which consists of the Diamond Green Diesel (DGD) joint venture, reported $127 million of operating income for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $541 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. After adjusting for the retroactive blender’s tax credit in 2019, adjusted renewable diesel operating income was $187 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Renewable diesel sales volumes averaged 618 thousand gallons per day in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 226 thousand gallons per day versus the fourth quarter of 2019 due to the effect of planned maintenance in the fourth quarter of 2020. The renewable diesel segment set a record for annual sales volumes of 787 thousand gallons per day in 2020. As a result of continuous process improvement and optimization, the capacity of the existing St. Charles renewable diesel plant (DGD 1) has increased from 275 million gallons per year to 290 million gallons per year.

Ethanol

The ethanol segment reported $15 million of operating income for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $36 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 adjusted operating income was $17 million. Ethanol production volumes averaged 4.1 million gallons per day in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was 197 thousand gallons per day lower than the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in operating income was attributed primarily to lower margins resulting from higher corn prices and lower ethanol prices.

Corporate and Other

General and administrative expenses were $224 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $243 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. For 2020, general and administrative expenses of $756 million were $112 million lower than 2019. The effective tax rate for 2020 was 45 percent, which was primarily the result of the carryback of our U.S. federal tax net operating loss to 2015 when the U.S. federal statutory tax rate was 35 percent.

Investing and Financing Activities

Capital investments totaled $622 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, of which $214 million was for sustaining the business, including costs for turnarounds, catalysts and regulatory compliance. Excluding capital investments attributable to our partner’s 50 percent share of DGD and those related to other variable interest entities, capital investments attributable to Valero were $458 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $2.0 billion for the full year.

Net cash provided by operating activities in 2020 was $948 million. Included in this amount was a $345 million unfavorable impact from working capital and $338 million associated with our joint venture partner’s share of DGD’s net cash provided by operating activities, excluding changes in DGD’s working capital. Excluding these items, adjusted net cash provided by operating activities was $955 million.

Valero returned $400 million to stockholders through dividends in the fourth quarter of 2020. In 2020, Valero returned $1.8 billion to stockholders, or 184 percent of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities, consisting of $156 million of stock buybacks and $1.6 billion in dividends. The 2020 total payout ratio was higher than our long-term target due to the adverse economic impact of COVID-19.

Valero continues to target a long-term total payout ratio between 40 and 50 percent of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities. Valero defines total payout ratio as the sum of dividends and stock buybacks divided by net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for changes in working capital and DGD’s net cash provided by operating activities, excluding changes in its working capital, attributable to our joint venture partner’s ownership interest in DGD.

Declaration of Regular Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.98 per share payable on March 4, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on February 11, 2021.

Liquidity and Financial Position

Valero ended 2020 with $14.7 billion of total debt and finance lease obligations and $3.3 billion of cash and cash equivalents. The debt to capitalization ratio, net of cash and cash equivalents, was 37 percent as of December 31, 2020.

Strategic Update

In 2020, Valero completed several strategic projects on schedule and under budget and continued to make progress on other projects despite challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic and several hurricanes. The Pasadena terminal project, which was completed in the first quarter, expands the company’s product logistics portfolio, increases biofuel blending capacity and enhances export flexibility. The St. Charles Alkylation unit, which started up in the fourth quarter, is designed to convert low-value feedstocks into a premium alkylate product. The Pembroke Cogen project and the Diamond Pipeline expansion are on track to be completed in the third quarter and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively, and the Port Arthur Coker project is expected to be completed in 2023.

Valero continues to grow its position as the largest renewable fuels producer in North America with plans to quadruple its renewable diesel production by the end of 2023. The DGD plant expansion at St. Charles (DGD 2), which is expected to increase renewable diesel production by 400 million gallons per year, is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. Valero and its joint venture partner have also approved a new 470 million gallons per year renewable diesel plant (DGD 3) at Valero’s Port Arthur, Texas refinery. The new plant is expected to commence operations in the second half of 2023, increasing DGD’s total annual production capacity to approximately 1.2 billion gallons of renewable diesel and 50 million gallons of renewable naphtha.

“We expect low-carbon fuel policies to continue to expand globally and drive demand for renewable fuels,” said Gorder, “and to that end, we are applying our liquid fuels expertise to continue to expand our long-term competitive advantage in low-carbon transportation fuels with the expansion of DGD.”

Capital investments attributable to Valero are forecasted at $2.0 billion in 2021, of which approximately 60 percent is for sustaining the business and approximately 40 percent is for growth projects. Almost half of Valero’s 2021 growth capital is allocated to expanding the renewable diesel business.

Conference Call

Valero’s senior management will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. ET today to discuss this earnings release and to provide an update on operations and strategy.

About Valero

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, “Valero”), is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products. Valero is a Fortune 50 company based in San Antonio, Texas, and it operates 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day and 13 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.68 billion gallons per year. The petroleum refineries are located in the United States (U.S.), Canada and the United Kingdom (U.K.), and the ethanol plants are located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. Valero is also a joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel, which owns and operates a renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana. Diamond Green Diesel is North America’s largest biomass-based diesel plant. Valero sells its products in the wholesale rack or bulk markets in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland and Latin America. Approximately 7,000 outlets carry Valero’s brand names. Please visit www.investorvalero.com for more information.

Valero Contacts

Investors:

Homer Bhullar, Vice President – Investor Relations, 210-345-1982

Eric Herbort, Senior Manager – Investor Relations, 210-345-3331

Gautam Srivastava, Senior Manager – Investor Relations, 210-345-3992

Media:

Lillian Riojas, Executive Director – Media Relations and Communications, 210-345-5002

Safe-Harbor Statement

Statements contained in this release that state the company’s or management’s expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words “believe,” “expect,” “should,” “estimates,” “intend,” “target,” “will,” “plans,” “forecast,” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements based on numerous factors, including those outside of the company’s control, such as delays in construction timing and other factors, including but not limited to the impacts of COVID-19. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see Valero’s annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on Valero’s website at www.valero.com.

COVID-19 Disclosure

The global pandemic has significantly reduced global economic activity and resulted in airlines dramatically cutting back on flights and a decrease in motor vehicle use. As a result, there has also been a decline in the demand for, and thus also the market prices of, crude oil and certain of our products, particularly our refined petroleum products. Many uncertainties remain with respect to COVID-19, including its resulting economic effects and any future recovery, and we are unable to predict the ultimate economic impacts from COVID-19, how quickly national economies can recover once the pandemic subsides, the timing or effectiveness of the vaccine distribution, or whether any recovery will ultimately experience a reversal or other setbacks. However, the adverse impact of the economic effects on us has been and will likely continue to be significant. We believe we have proactively addressed many of the known impacts of COVID-19 to the extent possible and will strive to continue to do so, but there can be no guarantee that these measures will be fully effective. For more information, see our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This earnings release and the accompanying earnings release tables include references to financial measures that are not defined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures include adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Valero stockholders, adjusted earnings (loss) per common share – assuming dilution, refining margin, renewable diesel margin, ethanol margin, adjusted refining operating income (loss), adjusted renewable diesel operating income, adjusted ethanol operating income (loss), adjusted net cash provided by operating activities, and capital investments attributable to Valero. These non-GAAP financial measures have been included to help facilitate the comparison of operating results between periods. See the accompanying earnings release tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Note (g) to the earnings release tables provides reasons for the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (millions of dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Statement of income data Revenues $ 16,604 $ 27,879 $ 64,912 $ 108,324 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other (a) (b) 15,101 24,080 58,933 96,476 Lower of cost or market (LCM) inventory valuation adjustment (c) — — (19 ) — Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 1,167 1,239 4,435 4,868 Depreciation and amortization expense (d) 566 557 2,303 2,202 Total cost of sales 16,834 25,876 65,652 103,546 Other operating expenses 5 7 35 21 General and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 224 243 756 868 Depreciation and amortization expense 11 14 48 53 Operating income (loss) (470 ) 1,739 (1,579 ) 3,836 Other income, net (e) 25 36 132 104 Interest and debt expense, net of capitalized interest (153 ) (119 ) (563 ) (454 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) (598 ) 1,656 (2,010 ) 3,486 Income tax expense (benefit) (289 ) 326 (903 ) 702 Net income (loss) (309 ) 1,330 (1,107 ) 2,784 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (b) 50 270 314 362 Net income (loss) attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders $ (359 ) $ 1,060 $ (1,421 ) $ 2,422 Earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.88 ) $ 2.58 $ (3.50 ) $ 5.84 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions) 407 409 407 413 Earnings (loss) per common share – assuming dilution $ (0.88 ) $ 2.58 $ (3.50 ) $ 5.84 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – assuming dilution (in millions) (f) 407 410 407 414 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS BY SEGMENT (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Refining Renewable

Diesel Ethanol Corporate

and

Eliminations Total Three months ended December 31, 2020 Revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 15,513 $ 205 $ 886 $ — $ 16,604 Intersegment revenues 2 62 66 (130 ) — Total revenues 15,515 267 952 (130 ) 16,604 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other (a) (b) 14,324 107 800 (130 ) 15,101 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 1,032 22 113 — 1,167 Depreciation and amortization expense 531 11 24 — 566 Total cost of sales 15,887 140 937 (130 ) 16,834 Other operating expenses 5 — — — 5 General and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) — — — 224 224 Depreciation and amortization expense — — — 11 11 Operating income (loss) by segment $ (377 ) $ 127 $ 15 $ (235 ) $ (470 ) Three months ended December 31, 2019 Revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 26,637 $ 284 $ 958 $ — $ 27,879 Intersegment revenues 6 73 69 (148 ) — Total revenues 26,643 357 1,027 (148 ) 27,879 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other (b) 23,602 (217 ) 843 (148 ) 24,080 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 1,092 21 126 — 1,239 Depreciation and amortization expense 523 12 22 — 557 Total cost of sales 25,217 (184 ) 991 (148 ) 25,876 Other operating expenses 7 — — — 7 General and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) — — — 243 243 Depreciation and amortization expense — — — 14 14 Operating income by segment $ 1,419 $ 541 $ 36 $ (257 ) $ 1,739 See Operating Highlights by Segment. See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS BY SEGMENT (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Refining Renewable

Diesel Ethanol Corporate

and

Eliminations Total Year ended December 31, 2020 Revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 60,840 $ 1,055 $ 3,017 $ — $ 64,912 Intersegment revenues 8 212 226 (446 ) — Total revenues 60,848 1,267 3,243 (446 ) 64,912 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other (a) (b) 56,093 500 2,784 (444 ) 58,933 LCM inventory valuation adjustment (c) (19 ) — — — (19 ) Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 3,944 85 406 — 4,435 Depreciation and amortization expense (d) 2,138 44 121 — 2,303 Total cost of sales 62,156 629 3,311 (444 ) 65,652 Other operating expenses 34 — 1 — 35 General and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) — — — 756 756 Depreciation and amortization expense — — — 48 48 Operating income (loss) by segment $ (1,342 ) $ 638 $ (69 ) $ (806 ) $ (1,579 ) Year ended December 31, 2019 Revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 103,746 $ 970 $ 3,606 $ 2 $ 108,324 Intersegment revenues 18 247 231 (496 ) — Total revenues 103,764 1,217 3,837 (494 ) 108,324 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other (b) 93,371 360 3,239 (494 ) 96,476 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 4,289 75 504 — 4,868 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,062 50 90 — 2,202 Total cost of sales 99,722 485 3,833 (494 ) 103,546 Other operating expenses 20 — 1 — 21 General and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) — — — 868 868 Depreciation and amortization expense — — — 53 53 Operating income by segment $ 4,022 $ 732 $ 3 $ (921 ) $ 3,836 See Operating Highlights by Segment. See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (g) (millions of dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders Net income (loss) attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders $ (359 ) $ 1,060 $ (1,421 ) $ 2,422 Adjustments: Last-in, first-out (LIFO) liquidation adjustment (a) (102 ) — 224 — Income tax expense (benefit) related to the LIFO liquidation adjustment 32 — (76 ) — LIFO liquidation adjustment, net of taxes (70 ) — 148 — Change in estimated useful life (d) — — 30 — Income tax benefit related to the change in estimated useful life — — (6 ) — Change in estimated useful life, net of taxes — — 24 — LCM inventory valuation adjustment (c) — — (19 ) — Income tax expense related to the LCM inventory valuation adjustment — — 3 — LCM inventory valuation adjustment, net of taxes — — (16 ) — Blender’s tax credit attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders (b) — (192 ) — (80 ) Income tax expense related to blender’s tax credit — 5 — 2 Blender’s tax credit attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders, net of taxes — (187 ) — (78 ) Loss on early redemption of debt (e) — — — 22 Income tax benefit related to loss on early redemption of debt — — — (5 ) Loss on early redemption of debt, net of taxes — — — 17 Total adjustments (70 ) (187 ) 156 (61 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders $ (429 ) $ 873 $ (1,265 ) $ 2,361 Reconciliation of earnings (loss) per common share – assuming dilution to adjusted earnings (loss) per common share – assuming dilution Earnings (loss) per common share – assuming dilution (f) $ (0.88 ) $ 2.58 $ (3.50 ) $ 5.84 Adjustments: LIFO liquidation adjustment (a) (0.18 ) — 0.36 — Change in estimated useful life (d) — — 0.06 — LCM inventory valuation adjustment (c) — — (0.04 ) — Blender’s tax credit attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders (b) — (0.45 ) — (0.18 ) Loss on early redemption of debt (e) — — — 0.04 Total adjustments (0.18 ) (0.45 ) 0.38 (0.14 ) Adjusted earnings (loss) per common share – assuming dilution (f) $ (1.06 ) $ 2.13 $ (3.12 ) $ 5.70 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (g) (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of operating income (loss) by segment to segment margin, and reconciliation of operating income (loss) by segment to adjusted operating income (loss) by segment Refining segment Refining operating income (loss) $ (377 ) $ 1,419 $ (1,342 ) $ 4,022 Adjustments: Blender’s tax credit (b) — (15 ) — (2 ) LIFO liquidation adjustment (a) (104 ) — 222 — LCM inventory valuation adjustment (c) — — (19 ) — Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 1,032 1,092 3,944 4,289 Depreciation and amortization expense 531 523 2,138 2,062 Other operating expenses 5 7 34 20 Refining margin $ 1,087 $ 3,026 $ 4,977 $ 10,391 Refining operating income (loss) $ (377 ) $ 1,419 $ (1,342 ) $ 4,022 Adjustments: Blender’s tax credit (b) — (15 ) — (2 ) LIFO liquidation adjustment (a) (104 ) — 222 — LCM inventory valuation adjustment (c) — — (19 ) — Other operating expenses 5 7 34 20 Adjusted refining operating income (loss) $ (476 ) $ 1,411 $ (1,105 ) $ 4,040 Renewable diesel segment Renewable diesel operating income $ 127 $ 541 $ 638 $ 732 Adjustments: Blender’s tax credit (b) — (354 ) — (156 ) Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 22 21 85 75 Depreciation and amortization expense 11 12 44 50 Renewable diesel margin $ 160 $ 220 $ 767 $ 701 Renewable diesel operating income $ 127 $ 541 $ 638 $ 732 Adjustment: Blender’s tax credit (b) — (354 ) — (156 ) Adjusted renewable diesel operating income $ 127 $ 187 $ 638 $ 576 See Notes to Earnings Release. VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (g) (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of operating income (loss) by segment to segment margin, and reconciliation of operating income (loss) by segment to adjusted operating income (loss) by segment (continued) Ethanol segment Ethanol operating income (loss) $ 15 $ 36 $ (69 ) $ 3 Adjustments: LIFO liquidation adjustment (a) 2 — 2 — Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 113 126 406 504 Depreciation and amortization expense (d) 24 22 121 90 Other operating expenses — — 1 1 Ethanol margin $ 154 $ 184 $ 461 $ 598 Ethanol operating income (loss) $ 15 $ 36 $ (69 ) $ 3 Adjustments: LIFO liquidation adjustment (a) 2 — 2 — Change in estimated useful life (d) — — 30 — Other operating expenses — — 1 1 Adjusted ethanol operating income (loss) $ 17 $ 36 $ (36 ) $ 4 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (g) (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of refining segment operating income (loss) to refining margin (by region), and reconciliation of refining segment operating income (loss) to adjusted refining segment operating income (loss) (by region) (h) U.S. Gulf Coast region Refining operating income (loss) $ (276 ) $ 706 $ (979 ) $ 1,485 Adjustments: Blender’s tax credit (b) — (11 ) — (2 ) LIFO liquidation adjustment (a) (68 ) — 132 — Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 571 610 2,220 2,436 Depreciation and amortization expense 327 325 1,317 1,279 Other operating expenses — 5 20 13 Refining margin $ 554 $ 1,635 $ 2,710 $ 5,211 Refining operating income (loss) $ (276 ) $ 706 $ (979 ) $ 1,485 Adjustments: Blender’s tax credit (b) — (11 ) — (2 ) LIFO liquidation adjustment (a) (68 ) — 132 — Other operating expenses — 5 20 13 Adjusted refining operating income (loss) $ (344 ) $ 700 $ (827 ) $ 1,496 U.S. Mid-Continent region Refining operating income (loss) $ (61 ) $ 251 $ (128 ) $ 1,242 Adjustments: Blender’s tax credit (b) — (3 ) — — LIFO liquidation adjustment (a) (18 ) — 40 — Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 163 164 628 632 Depreciation and amortization expense 83 82 333 308 Other operating expenses 1 — 1 2 Refining margin $ 168 $ 494 $ 874 $ 2,184 Refining operating income (loss) $ (61 ) $ 251 $ (128 ) $ 1,242 Adjustments: Blender’s tax credit (b) — (3 ) — — LIFO liquidation adjustment (a) (18 ) — 40 — Other operating expenses 1 — 1 2 Adjusted refining operating income (loss) $ (78 ) $ 248 $ (87 ) $ 1,244 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (g) (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of refining segment operating income (loss) to refining margin (by region), and reconciliation of refining segment operating income (loss) to adjusted refining segment operating income (loss) (by region) (h) (continued) North Atlantic region Refining operating income $ 31 $ 314 $ 115 $ 1,041 Adjustments: LIFO liquidation adjustment (a) (8 ) — 25 — LCM inventory valuation adjustment (c) — — (19 ) — Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 153 154 536 593 Depreciation and amortization expense 53 53 211 213 Other operating expenses — 2 8 4 Refining margin $ 229 $ 523 $ 876 $ 1,851 Refining operating income $ 31 $ 314 $ 115 $ 1,041 Adjustments: LIFO liquidation adjustment (a) (8 ) — 25 — LCM inventory valuation adjustment (c) — — (19 ) — Other operating expenses — 2 8 4 Adjusted refining operating income $ 23 $ 316 $ 129 $ 1,045 U.S. West Coast region Refining operating income (loss) $ (71 ) $ 148 $ (350 ) $ 254 Adjustments: Blender’s tax credit (b) — (1 ) — — LIFO liquidation adjustment (a) (10 ) — 25 — Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 145 164 560 628 Depreciation and amortization expense 68 63 277 262 Other operating expenses 4 — 5 1 Refining margin $ 136 $ 374 $ 517 $ 1,145 Refining operating income (loss) $ (71 ) $ 148 $ (350 ) $ 254 Adjustments: Blender’s tax credit (b) — (1 ) — — LIFO liquidation adjustment (a) (10 ) — 25 — Other operating expenses 4 — 5 1 Adjusted refining operating income (loss) $ (77 ) $ 147 $ (320 ) $ 255 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (millions of dollars, except per barrel amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) Feedstocks: Heavy sour crude oil 368 329 356 394 Medium/light sour crude oil 317 242 347 272 Sweet crude oil 1,258 1,676 1,245 1,581 Residuals 184 236 202 215 Other feedstocks 82 157 81 153 Total feedstocks 2,209 2,640 2,231 2,615 Blendstocks and other 341 378 324 337 Total throughput volumes 2,550 3,018 2,555 2,952 Yields (thousand barrels per day) Gasolines and blendstocks 1,338 1,511 1,248 1,423 Distillates 886 1,136 928 1,126 Other products (i) 351 405 397 433 Total yields 2,575 3,052 2,573 2,982 Operating statistics (g) (j) Refining margin $ 1,087 $ 3,026 $ 4,977 $ 10,391 Adjusted refining operating income (loss) $ (476) $ 1,411 $ (1,105) $ 4,040 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 2,550 3,018 2,555 2,952 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 4.64 $ 10.90 $ 5.32 $ 9.65 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of throughput 4.40 3.93 4.22 3.98 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of throughput 2.27 1.89 2.28 1.92 Adjusted refining operating income (loss) per barrel of throughput $ (2.03) $ 5.08 $ (1.18) $ 3.75 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RENEWABLE DIESEL SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (millions of dollars, except per gallon amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating statistics (g) (j) Renewable diesel margin $ 160 $ 220 $ 767 $ 701 Adjusted renewable diesel operating income $ 127 $ 187 $ 638 $ 576 Sales volumes (thousand gallons per day) 618 844 787 760 Renewable diesel margin per gallon of sales $ 2.82 $ 2.84 $ 2.66 $ 2.53 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) per gallon of sales 0.38 0.27 0.29 0.27 Depreciation and amortization expense per gallon of sales 0.20 0.15 0.15 0.18 Adjusted renewable diesel operating income per gallon of sales $ 2.24 $ 2.42 $ 2.22 $ 2.08 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES ETHANOL SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (millions of dollars, except per gallon amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating statistics (g) (j) Ethanol margin $ 154 $ 184 $ 461 $ 598 Adjusted ethanol operating income (loss) $ 17 $ 36 $ (36 ) $ 4 Production volumes (thousand gallons per day) 4,124 4,321 3,588 4,269 Ethanol margin per gallon of production $ 0.41 $ 0.46 $ 0.35 $ 0.38 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) per gallon of production 0.30 0.32 0.31 0.32 Depreciation and amortization expense per gallon of production 0.06 0.06 0.07 0.06 Adjusted ethanol operating income (loss) per gallon of production $ 0.05 $ 0.08 $ (0.03 ) $ — See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS BY REGION (millions of dollars, except per barrel amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating statistics by region (h) U.S. Gulf Coast region (g) (j) Refining margin $ 554 $ 1,635 $ 2,710 $ 5,211 Adjusted refining operating income (loss) $ (344 ) $ 700 $ (827 ) $ 1,496 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 1,471 1,762 1,493 1,740 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 4.09 $ 10.08 $ 4.96 $ 8.21 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of throughput 4.22 3.76 4.06 3.84 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of throughput 2.40 2.01 2.41 2.01 Adjusted refining operating income (loss) per barrel of throughput $ (2.53 ) $ 4.31 $ (1.51 ) $ 2.36 U.S. Mid-Continent region (g) (j) Refining margin $ 168 $ 494 $ 874 $ 2,184 Adjusted refining operating income (loss) $ (78 ) $ 248 $ (87 ) $ 1,244 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 404 463 404 454 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 4.52 $ 11.60 $ 5.91 $ 13.17 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of throughput 4.38 3.84 4.25 3.81 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of throughput 2.23 1.90 2.25 1.85 Adjusted refining operating income (loss) per barrel of throughput $ (2.09 ) $ 5.86 $ (0.59 ) $ 7.51 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS BY REGION (millions of dollars, except per barrel amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating statistics by region (h) (continued) North Atlantic region (g) (j) Refining margin $ 229 $ 523 $ 876 $ 1,851 Adjusted refining operating income $ 23 $ 316 $ 129 $ 1,045 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 418 510 413 492 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 5.94 $ 11.14 $ 5.79 $ 10.31 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of throughput 3.99 3.29 3.54 3.30 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of throughput 1.37 1.12 1.40 1.19 Adjusted refining operating income per barrel of throughput $ 0.58 $ 6.73 $ 0.85 $ 5.82 U.S. West Coast region (g) (j) Refining margin $ 136 $ 374 $ 517 $ 1,145 Adjusted refining operating income (loss) $ (77 ) $ 147 $ (320 ) $ 255 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 257 283 245 266 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 5.78 $ 14.37 $ 5.77 $ 11.80 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of throughput 6.15 6.30 6.25 6.47 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of throughput 2.90 2.45 3.10 2.71 Adjusted refining operating income (loss) per barrel of throughput $ (3.27 ) $ 5.62 $ (3.58 ) $ 2.62 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES AVERAGE MARKET REFERENCE PRICES AND DIFFERENTIALS (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Refining Feedstocks (dollars per barrel) Brent crude oil $ 45.10 $ 62.49 $ 43.15 $ 64.18 Brent less West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil 2.54 5.51 3.84 7.15 Brent less Alaska North Slope (ANS) crude oil 0.27 (1.92 ) 0.82 (0.86 ) Brent less Louisiana Light Sweet (LLS) crude oil 1.04 1.67 1.91 1.47 Brent less Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI) crude oil 2.18 4.72 3.26 3.56 Brent less Maya crude oil 4.56 9.56 6.89 6.57 LLS crude oil 44.06 60.82 41.24 62.71 LLS less ASCI crude oil 1.14 3.05 1.35 2.09 LLS less Maya crude oil 3.52 7.89 4.98 5.10 WTI crude oil 42.56 56.98 39.31 57.03 Natural gas (dollars per million British Thermal Units) 2.55 2.26 2.00 2.47 Products (dollars per barrel) U.S. Gulf Coast: Conventional Blendstock of Oxygenate Blending (CBOB) gasoline less Brent 4.05 3.79 2.97 4.37 Ultra-low-sulfur (ULS) diesel less Brent 7.09 15.92 7.11 14.90 Propylene less Brent (2.05 ) (24.54 ) (12.12 ) (22.31 ) CBOB gasoline less LLS 5.09 5.46 4.88 5.84 ULS diesel less LLS 8.13 17.59 9.02 16.37 Propylene less LLS (1.01 ) (22.87 ) (10.22 ) (20.84 ) U.S. Mid-Continent: CBOB gasoline less WTI 5.77 10.73 6.96 13.62 ULS diesel less WTI 11.20 22.31 12.11 22.77 North Atlantic: CBOB gasoline less Brent 6.61 7.33 5.50 7.20 ULS diesel less Brent 8.64 19.42 9.17 17.22 U.S. West Coast: California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock of Oxygenate Blending (CARBOB) 87 gasoline less ANS 10.89 14.84 10.33 16.28 California Air Resources Board (CARB) diesel less ANS 12.76 21.50 12.42 19.30 CARBOB 87 gasoline less WTI 13.16 22.27 13.36 24.29 CARB diesel less WTI 15.03 28.93 15.44 27.31 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES AVERAGE MARKET REFERENCE PRICES AND DIFFERENTIALS (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Renewable diesel New York Mercantile Exchange ULS diesel (dollars per gallon) $ 1.28 $ 1.95 $ 1.25 $ 1.94 Biodiesel Renewable Identification Number (RIN) (dollars per RIN) 0.88 0.56 0.64 0.48 California Low-Carbon Fuel Standard (dollars per metric ton) 197.83 206.04 200.12 196.82 Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soybean oil (dollars per pound) 0.37 0.31 0.32 0.29 Ethanol CBOT corn (dollars per bushel) 4.17 3.81 3.64 3.84 New York Harbor ethanol (dollars per gallon) 1.49 1.62 1.36 1.53 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (millions of dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited) December 31, 2020 2019 Balance sheet data Current assets $ 15,844 $ 18,969 Cash and cash equivalents included in current assets 3,313 2,583 Inventories included in current assets 6,038 7,013 Current liabilities 9,283 13,160 Current portion of debt and finance lease obligations included in current liabilities 723 494 Debt and finance lease obligations, less current portion 13,954 9,178 Total debt and finance lease obligations 14,677 9,672 Valero Energy Corporation stockholders’ equity 18,801 21,803

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted net cash provided by operating activities (g) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 96 $ 1,708 $ 948 $ 5,531 Exclude: Changes in current assets and current liabilities (113 ) (434 ) (345 ) 294 Diamond Green Diesel LLC’s (DGD) adjusted net cash provided by operating activities attributable to our joint venture partner’s ownership interest in DGD 69 277 338 390 Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities $ 140 $ 1,865 $ 955 $ 4,847 Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Dividends per common share $ 0.98 $ 0.90 $ 3.92 $ 3.60 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of total capital investments to capital investments attributable to Valero (g) Capital expenditures (excluding variable interest entities (VIEs)) $ 239 $ 448 $ 1,014 $ 1,627 Capital expenditures of VIEs: DGD 212 51 523 142 Other VIEs 55 86 251 225 Deferred turnaround and catalyst cost expenditures (excluding VIEs) 94 179 623 762 Deferred turnaround and catalyst cost expenditures of DGD 7 2 25 18 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 15 42 54 164 Total capital investments 622 808 2,490 2,938 Adjustments: DGD’s capital investments attributable to our joint venture partner (109 ) (26 ) (274 ) (80 ) Capital expenditures of other VIEs (55 ) (86 ) (251 ) (225 ) Capital investments attributable to Valero $ 458 $ 696 $ 1,965 $ 2,633 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

NOTES TO EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

(a) Cost of materials and other for the year ended December 31, 2020 includes a charge of $224 million related to the liquidation of LIFO inventory layers attributable to our refining and ethanol segments. We recorded a charge of $326 million in September 2020 due to the expected liquidation of LIFO inventory layers because our LIFO inventory levels had decreased throughout the first nine months of 2020 due to lower production resulting from lower demand for our products caused by the negative economic impacts of COVID-19 on our business, and we expected that our inventory levels at December 31, 2020 would remain below their December 31, 2019 levels. While our actual inventory levels at December 31, 2020 were below their December 31, 2019 levels, they did not decrease as much as expected. Therefore, cost of materials and other for the three months ended December 31, 2020 includes a benefit of $102 million to adjust the $326 million estimate to the $224 million actual charge for the year ended December 31, 2020. Of the $102 million benefit recognized in the three months ended December 31, 2020, a benefit of $104 million is attributable to our refining segment and a charge of $2 million is attributable to our ethanol segment. Of the $224 million charge recognized for the year ended December 31, 2020, $222 million and $2 million is attributable to our refining and ethanol segments, respectively. (b) Cost of materials and other includes a benefit related to the blender’s tax credit in each reporting period. The legislation authorizing the credit through December 31, 2022 was passed and signed into law in December 2019. As a result, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, we recognized a benefit of $60 million and $297 million, respectively, related to the blender’s tax credit attributable to renewable diesel volumes blended during those periods. The legislation also reinstated the credit retroactively to volumes blended during 2019 and 2018, and consequently, we recognized a benefit of $449 million in December 2019 for the blender’s tax credit attributable to volumes blended during those two years. The entire amount was recognized by us in December 2019 because the law was enacted in that month. The above-mentioned pre-tax benefits are attributable to our reportable segments and stockholders as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Blender’s tax credit by reportable segment Refining: Amount related to reporting period $ 3 $ 3 $ 9 $ 16 Amount related to prior periods but recognized

in reporting period — 15 — 2 Total 3 18 9 18 Renewable diesel: Amount related to reporting period 57 77 288 275 Amount related to prior periods but recognized

in reporting period — 354 — 156 Total 57 431 288 431 Total recognized in reporting period $ 60 $ 449 $ 297 $ 449