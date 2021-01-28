 

Valero Energy Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Declares Regular Cash Dividend on Common Stock

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) today reported a net loss attributable to Valero stockholders of $359 million, or $0.88 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $1.1 billion, or $2.58 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release tables, the adjusted net loss attributable to Valero stockholders was $429 million, or $1.06 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to fourth quarter 2019 adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $873 million, or $2.13 per share. Fourth quarter 2020 adjusted results exclude the after-tax benefit from a LIFO liquidation adjustment of $70 million.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the net loss attributable to Valero stockholders was $1.4 billion, or $3.50 per share, compared to net income of $2.4 billion, or $5.84 per share, in 2019. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release tables, the adjusted net loss attributable to Valero stockholders was $1.3 billion, or $3.12 per share, for 2020, compared to adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $2.4 billion, or $5.70 per share, in 2019.

“We expect to see continued improvement in product demand with widespread vaccine distribution around the world,” said Joe Gorder, Valero Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We also expect a faster recovery in refining margins with the continued shutdowns and conversions of uncompetitive refineries.”

Refining

The refining segment reported a $377 million operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to operating income of $1.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding a LIFO liquidation adjustment and other operating expenses, the fourth quarter 2020 adjusted operating loss was $476 million. Refinery throughput volumes averaged 2.6 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was 468 thousand barrels per day lower than the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operationally, the refining segment achieved record employee safety performance, process safety and environmental performance in 2020. “Despite the pandemic-induced financial challenges, our commitment to safety and environmental stewardship never wavered,” said Gorder.

Renewable Diesel

The renewable diesel segment, which consists of the Diamond Green Diesel (DGD) joint venture, reported $127 million of operating income for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $541 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. After adjusting for the retroactive blender’s tax credit in 2019, adjusted renewable diesel operating income was $187 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Renewable diesel sales volumes averaged 618 thousand gallons per day in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 226 thousand gallons per day versus the fourth quarter of 2019 due to the effect of planned maintenance in the fourth quarter of 2020. The renewable diesel segment set a record for annual sales volumes of 787 thousand gallons per day in 2020. As a result of continuous process improvement and optimization, the capacity of the existing St. Charles renewable diesel plant (DGD 1) has increased from 275 million gallons per year to 290 million gallons per year.

Ethanol

The ethanol segment reported $15 million of operating income for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $36 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 adjusted operating income was $17 million. Ethanol production volumes averaged 4.1 million gallons per day in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was 197 thousand gallons per day lower than the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in operating income was attributed primarily to lower margins resulting from higher corn prices and lower ethanol prices.

Corporate and Other

General and administrative expenses were $224 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $243 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. For 2020, general and administrative expenses of $756 million were $112 million lower than 2019. The effective tax rate for 2020 was 45 percent, which was primarily the result of the carryback of our U.S. federal tax net operating loss to 2015 when the U.S. federal statutory tax rate was 35 percent.

Investing and Financing Activities

Capital investments totaled $622 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, of which $214 million was for sustaining the business, including costs for turnarounds, catalysts and regulatory compliance. Excluding capital investments attributable to our partner’s 50 percent share of DGD and those related to other variable interest entities, capital investments attributable to Valero were $458 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $2.0 billion for the full year.

Net cash provided by operating activities in 2020 was $948 million. Included in this amount was a $345 million unfavorable impact from working capital and $338 million associated with our joint venture partner’s share of DGD’s net cash provided by operating activities, excluding changes in DGD’s working capital. Excluding these items, adjusted net cash provided by operating activities was $955 million.

Valero returned $400 million to stockholders through dividends in the fourth quarter of 2020. In 2020, Valero returned $1.8 billion to stockholders, or 184 percent of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities, consisting of $156 million of stock buybacks and $1.6 billion in dividends. The 2020 total payout ratio was higher than our long-term target due to the adverse economic impact of COVID-19.

Valero continues to target a long-term total payout ratio between 40 and 50 percent of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities. Valero defines total payout ratio as the sum of dividends and stock buybacks divided by net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for changes in working capital and DGD’s net cash provided by operating activities, excluding changes in its working capital, attributable to our joint venture partner’s ownership interest in DGD.

Declaration of Regular Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.98 per share payable on March 4, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on February 11, 2021.

Liquidity and Financial Position

Valero ended 2020 with $14.7 billion of total debt and finance lease obligations and $3.3 billion of cash and cash equivalents. The debt to capitalization ratio, net of cash and cash equivalents, was 37 percent as of December 31, 2020.

Strategic Update

In 2020, Valero completed several strategic projects on schedule and under budget and continued to make progress on other projects despite challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic and several hurricanes. The Pasadena terminal project, which was completed in the first quarter, expands the company’s product logistics portfolio, increases biofuel blending capacity and enhances export flexibility. The St. Charles Alkylation unit, which started up in the fourth quarter, is designed to convert low-value feedstocks into a premium alkylate product. The Pembroke Cogen project and the Diamond Pipeline expansion are on track to be completed in the third quarter and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively, and the Port Arthur Coker project is expected to be completed in 2023.

Valero continues to grow its position as the largest renewable fuels producer in North America with plans to quadruple its renewable diesel production by the end of 2023. The DGD plant expansion at St. Charles (DGD 2), which is expected to increase renewable diesel production by 400 million gallons per year, is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. Valero and its joint venture partner have also approved a new 470 million gallons per year renewable diesel plant (DGD 3) at Valero’s Port Arthur, Texas refinery. The new plant is expected to commence operations in the second half of 2023, increasing DGD’s total annual production capacity to approximately 1.2 billion gallons of renewable diesel and 50 million gallons of renewable naphtha.

“We expect low-carbon fuel policies to continue to expand globally and drive demand for renewable fuels,” said Gorder, “and to that end, we are applying our liquid fuels expertise to continue to expand our long-term competitive advantage in low-carbon transportation fuels with the expansion of DGD.”

Capital investments attributable to Valero are forecasted at $2.0 billion in 2021, of which approximately 60 percent is for sustaining the business and approximately 40 percent is for growth projects. Almost half of Valero’s 2021 growth capital is allocated to expanding the renewable diesel business.

Conference Call

Valero’s senior management will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. ET today to discuss this earnings release and to provide an update on operations and strategy.

About Valero

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, “Valero”), is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products. Valero is a Fortune 50 company based in San Antonio, Texas, and it operates 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day and 13 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.68 billion gallons per year. The petroleum refineries are located in the United States (U.S.), Canada and the United Kingdom (U.K.), and the ethanol plants are located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. Valero is also a joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel, which owns and operates a renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana. Diamond Green Diesel is North America’s largest biomass-based diesel plant. Valero sells its products in the wholesale rack or bulk markets in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland and Latin America. Approximately 7,000 outlets carry Valero’s brand names. Please visit www.investorvalero.com for more information.

Safe-Harbor Statement

Statements contained in this release that state the company’s or management’s expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words “believe,” “expect,” “should,” “estimates,” “intend,” “target,” “will,” “plans,” “forecast,” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements based on numerous factors, including those outside of the company’s control, such as delays in construction timing and other factors, including but not limited to the impacts of COVID-19. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see Valero’s annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on Valero’s website at www.valero.com.

COVID-19 Disclosure

The global pandemic has significantly reduced global economic activity and resulted in airlines dramatically cutting back on flights and a decrease in motor vehicle use. As a result, there has also been a decline in the demand for, and thus also the market prices of, crude oil and certain of our products, particularly our refined petroleum products. Many uncertainties remain with respect to COVID-19, including its resulting economic effects and any future recovery, and we are unable to predict the ultimate economic impacts from COVID-19, how quickly national economies can recover once the pandemic subsides, the timing or effectiveness of the vaccine distribution, or whether any recovery will ultimately experience a reversal or other setbacks. However, the adverse impact of the economic effects on us has been and will likely continue to be significant. We believe we have proactively addressed many of the known impacts of COVID-19 to the extent possible and will strive to continue to do so, but there can be no guarantee that these measures will be fully effective. For more information, see our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This earnings release and the accompanying earnings release tables include references to financial measures that are not defined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures include adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Valero stockholders, adjusted earnings (loss) per common share – assuming dilution, refining margin, renewable diesel margin, ethanol margin, adjusted refining operating income (loss), adjusted renewable diesel operating income, adjusted ethanol operating income (loss), adjusted net cash provided by operating activities, and capital investments attributable to Valero. These non-GAAP financial measures have been included to help facilitate the comparison of operating results between periods. See the accompanying earnings release tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Note (g) to the earnings release tables provides reasons for the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

 

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(millions of dollars, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Statement of income data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

16,604

 

 

 

$

27,879

 

 

 

$

64,912

 

 

 

$

108,324

 

 

Cost of sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of materials and other (a) (b)

15,101

 

 

 

24,080

 

 

 

58,933

 

 

 

96,476

 

 

Lower of cost or market (LCM) inventory valuation adjustment (c)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(19

)

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below)

1,167

 

 

 

1,239

 

 

 

4,435

 

 

 

4,868

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense (d)

566

 

 

 

557

 

 

 

2,303

 

 

 

2,202

 

 

Total cost of sales

16,834

 

 

 

25,876

 

 

 

65,652

 

 

 

103,546

 

 

Other operating expenses

5

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

21

 

 

General and administrative expenses (excluding

depreciation and amortization expense reflected below)

224

 

 

 

243

 

 

 

756

 

 

 

868

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

11

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

48

 

 

 

53

 

 

Operating income (loss)

(470

)

 

 

1,739

 

 

 

(1,579

)

 

 

3,836

 

 

Other income, net (e)

25

 

 

 

36

 

 

 

132

 

 

 

104

 

 

Interest and debt expense, net of capitalized interest

(153

)

 

 

(119

)

 

 

(563

)

 

 

(454

)

 

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

(598

)

 

 

1,656

 

 

 

(2,010

)

 

 

3,486

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

(289

)

 

 

326

 

 

 

(903

)

 

 

702

 

 

Net income (loss)

(309

)

 

 

1,330

 

 

 

(1,107

)

 

 

2,784

 

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (b)

50

 

 

 

270

 

 

 

314

 

 

 

362

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Valero Energy Corporation

stockholders

$

(359

)

 

 

$

1,060

 

 

 

$

(1,421

)

 

 

$

2,422

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per common share

$

(0.88

)

 

 

$

2.58

 

 

 

$

(3.50

)

 

 

$

5.84

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions)

407

 

 

 

409

 

 

 

407

 

 

 

413

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per common share – assuming dilution

$

(0.88

)

 

 

$

2.58

 

 

 

$

(3.50

)

 

 

$

5.84

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding –

assuming dilution (in millions) (f)

407

 

 

 

410

 

 

 

407

 

 

 

414

 

 

 

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

 

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS BY SEGMENT

(millions of dollars)

(unaudited)

 

 

Refining

 

Renewable
Diesel

 

Ethanol

 

Corporate
and
Eliminations

 

Total

Three months ended December 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues from external customers

$

15,513

 

 

 

$

205

 

 

 

$

886

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

16,604

 

 

Intersegment revenues

2

 

 

 

62

 

 

 

66

 

 

(130

)

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

15,515

 

 

 

267

 

 

 

952

 

 

(130

)

 

 

16,604

 

 

Cost of sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of materials and other (a) (b)

14,324

 

 

 

107

 

 

 

800

 

 

(130

)

 

 

15,101

 

 

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below)

1,032

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

113

 

 

 

 

 

1,167

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

531

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

 

 

566

 

 

Total cost of sales

15,887

 

 

 

140

 

 

 

937

 

 

(130

)

 

 

16,834

 

 

Other operating expenses

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

 

General and administrative expenses (excluding

depreciation and amortization expense reflected

below)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

224

 

 

 

224

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

11

 

 

Operating income (loss) by segment

$

(377

)

 

 

$

127

 

 

 

$

15

 

 

$

(235

)

 

 

$

(470

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended December 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues from external customers

$

26,637

 

 

 

$

284

 

 

 

$

958

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

27,879

 

 

Intersegment revenues

6

 

 

 

73

 

 

 

69

 

 

(148

)

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

26,643

 

 

 

357

 

 

 

1,027

 

 

(148

)

 

 

27,879

 

 

Cost of sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of materials and other (b)

23,602

 

 

 

(217

)

 

 

843

 

 

(148

)

 

 

24,080

 

 

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below)

1,092

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

126

 

 

 

 

 

1,239

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

523

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

 

 

557

 

 

Total cost of sales

25,217

 

 

 

(184

)

 

 

991

 

 

(148

)

 

 

25,876

 

 

Other operating expenses

7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7

 

 

General and administrative expenses (excluding

depreciation and amortization expense reflected

below)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

243

 

 

 

243

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

14

 

 

Operating income by segment

$

1,419

 

 

 

$

541

 

 

 

$

36

 

 

$

(257

)

 

 

$

1,739

 

 

 

See Operating Highlights by Segment.

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

 

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS BY SEGMENT

(millions of dollars)

(unaudited)

 

 

Refining

 

Renewable
Diesel

 

Ethanol

 

Corporate
and
Eliminations

 

Total

Year ended December 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues from external customers

$

60,840

 

 

 

$

1,055

 

 

$

3,017

 

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

64,912

 

 

Intersegment revenues

8

 

 

 

212

 

 

226

 

 

 

(446

)

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

60,848

 

 

 

1,267

 

 

3,243

 

 

 

(446

)

 

 

64,912

 

 

Cost of sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of materials and other (a) (b)

56,093

 

 

 

500

 

 

2,784

 

 

 

(444

)

 

 

58,933

 

 

LCM inventory valuation adjustment (c)

(19

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(19

)

 

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below)

3,944

 

 

 

85

 

 

406

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,435

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense (d)

2,138

 

 

 

44

 

 

121

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,303

 

 

Total cost of sales

62,156

 

 

 

629

 

 

3,311

 

 

 

(444

)

 

 

65,652

 

 

Other operating expenses

34

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

35

 

 

General and administrative expenses (excluding

depreciation and amortization expense reflected

below)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

756

 

 

 

756

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

48

 

 

 

48

 

 

Operating income (loss) by segment

$

(1,342

)

 

 

$

638

 

 

$

(69

)

 

 

$

(806

)

 

 

$

(1,579

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year ended December 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues from external customers

$

103,746

 

 

 

$

970

 

 

$

3,606

 

 

 

$

2

 

 

 

$

108,324

 

 

Intersegment revenues

18

 

 

 

247

 

 

231

 

 

 

(496

)

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

103,764

 

 

 

1,217

 

 

3,837

 

 

 

(494

)

 

 

108,324

 

 

Cost of sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of materials and other (b)

93,371

 

 

 

360

 

 

3,239

 

 

 

(494

)

 

 

96,476

 

 

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below)

4,289

 

 

 

75

 

 

504

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,868

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

2,062

 

 

 

50

 

 

90

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,202

 

 

Total cost of sales

99,722

 

 

 

485

 

 

3,833

 

 

 

(494

)

 

 

103,546

 

 

Other operating expenses

20

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

21

 

 

General and administrative expenses (excluding

depreciation and amortization expense reflected

below)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

868

 

 

 

868

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

53

 

 

 

53

 

 

Operating income by segment

$

4,022

 

 

 

$

732

 

 

$

3

 

 

 

$

(921

)

 

 

$

3,836

 

 

 

See Operating Highlights by Segment.

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

 

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS

REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (g)

(millions of dollars, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Valero

Energy Corporation stockholders to adjusted net income

(loss) attributable to Valero Energy Corporation

stockholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Valero Energy Corporation

stockholders

$

(359

)

 

 

$

1,060

 

 

 

$

(1,421

)

 

 

$

2,422

 

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Last-in, first-out (LIFO) liquidation adjustment (a)

(102

)

 

 

 

 

 

224

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit) related to the LIFO liquidation

adjustment

32

 

 

 

 

 

 

(76

)

 

 

 

 

LIFO liquidation adjustment, net of taxes

(70

)

 

 

 

 

 

148

 

 

 

 

 

Change in estimated useful life (d)

 

 

 

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax benefit related to the change in estimated

useful life

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

 

 

Change in estimated useful life, net of taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

 

 

LCM inventory valuation adjustment (c)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(19

)

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense related to the LCM inventory

valuation adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

 

LCM inventory valuation adjustment, net of taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

(16

)

 

 

 

 

Blender’s tax credit attributable to Valero Energy

Corporation stockholders (b)

 

 

 

(192

)

 

 

 

 

 

(80

)

 

Income tax expense related to blender’s tax credit

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

Blender’s tax credit attributable to Valero Energy

Corporation stockholders, net of taxes

 

 

 

(187

)

 

 

 

 

 

(78

)

 

Loss on early redemption of debt (e)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

22

 

 

Income tax benefit related to loss on early

redemption of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5

)

 

Loss on early redemption of debt, net of taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

17

 

 

Total adjustments

(70

)

 

 

(187

)

 

 

156

 

 

 

(61

)

 

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to

Valero Energy Corporation stockholders

$

(429

)

 

 

$

873

 

 

 

$

(1,265

)

 

 

$

2,361

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of earnings (loss) per common share –

assuming dilution to adjusted earnings (loss) per common

share – assuming dilution

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per common share – assuming dilution (f)

$

(0.88

)

 

 

$

2.58

 

 

 

$

(3.50

)

 

 

$

5.84

 

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIFO liquidation adjustment (a)

(0.18

)

 

 

 

 

 

0.36

 

 

 

 

 

Change in estimated useful life (d)

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

 

 

LCM inventory valuation adjustment (c)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.04

)

 

 

 

 

Blender’s tax credit attributable to Valero Energy

Corporation stockholders (b)

 

 

 

(0.45

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.18

)

 

Loss on early redemption of debt (e)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

Total adjustments

(0.18

)

 

 

(0.45

)

 

 

0.38

 

 

 

(0.14

)

 

Adjusted earnings (loss) per common share –

assuming dilution (f)

$

(1.06

)

 

 

$

2.13

 

 

 

$

(3.12

)

 

 

$

5.70

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

 

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS

REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (g)

(millions of dollars)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Reconciliation of operating income (loss) by segment to

segment margin, and reconciliation of operating income

(loss) by segment to adjusted operating income (loss) by

segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refining segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refining operating income (loss)

$

(377

)

 

 

$

1,419

 

 

 

$

(1,342

)

 

 

$

4,022

 

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Blender’s tax credit (b)

 

 

 

(15

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

LIFO liquidation adjustment (a)

(104

)

 

 

 

 

 

222

 

 

 

 

 

LCM inventory valuation adjustment (c)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(19

)

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below)

1,032

 

 

 

1,092

 

 

 

3,944

 

 

 

4,289

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

531

 

 

 

523

 

 

 

2,138

 

 

 

2,062

 

 

Other operating expenses

5

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

34

 

 

 

20

 

 

Refining margin

$

1,087

 

 

 

$

3,026

 

 

 

$

4,977

 

 

 

$

10,391

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refining operating income (loss)

$

(377

)

 

 

$

1,419

 

 

 

$

(1,342

)

 

 

$

4,022

 

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Blender’s tax credit (b)

 

 

 

(15

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

LIFO liquidation adjustment (a)

(104

)

 

 

 

 

 

222

 

 

 

 

 

LCM inventory valuation adjustment (c)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(19

)

 

 

 

 

Other operating expenses

5

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

34

 

 

 

20

 

 

Adjusted refining operating income (loss)

$

(476

)

 

 

$

1,411

 

 

 

$

(1,105

)

 

 

$

4,040

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Renewable diesel segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Renewable diesel operating income

$

127

 

 

 

$

541

 

 

 

$

638

 

 

 

$

732

 

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Blender’s tax credit (b)

 

 

 

(354

)

 

 

 

 

 

(156

)

 

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below)

22

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

85

 

 

 

75

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

11

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

50

 

 

Renewable diesel margin

$

160

 

 

 

$

220

 

 

 

$

767

 

 

 

$

701

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Renewable diesel operating income

$

127

 

 

 

$

541

 

 

 

$

638

 

 

 

$

732

 

 

Adjustment: Blender’s tax credit (b)

 

 

 

(354

)

 

 

 

 

 

(156

)

 

Adjusted renewable diesel operating income

$

127

 

 

 

$

187

 

 

 

$

638

 

 

 

$

576

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

See Notes to Earnings Release.

 

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS

REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (g)

(millions of dollars)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Reconciliation of operating income (loss) by segment to

segment margin, and reconciliation of operating income

(loss) by segment to adjusted operating income (loss) by

segment (continued)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ethanol segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ethanol operating income (loss)

$

15

 

 

 

$

36

 

 

 

$

(69

)

 

 

$

3

 

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIFO liquidation adjustment (a)

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below)

113

 

 

 

126

 

 

 

406

 

 

 

504

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense (d)

24

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

121

 

 

 

90

 

 

Other operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

Ethanol margin

$

154

 

 

 

$

184

 

 

 

$

461

 

 

 

$

598

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ethanol operating income (loss)

$

15

 

 

 

$

36

 

 

 

$

(69

)

 

 

$

3

 

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIFO liquidation adjustment (a)

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

Change in estimated useful life (d)

 

 

 

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

 

 

Other operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

Adjusted ethanol operating income (loss)

$

17

 

 

 

$

36

 

 

 

$

(36

)

 

 

$

4

 

 

 

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

 

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS

REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (g)

(millions of dollars)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Reconciliation of refining segment operating income (loss) to

refining margin (by region), and reconciliation of refining

segment operating income (loss) to adjusted refining

segment operating income (loss) (by region) (h)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Gulf Coast region

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refining operating income (loss)

$

(276

)

 

 

$

706

 

 

 

$

(979

)

 

 

$

1,485

 

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Blender’s tax credit (b)

 

 

 

(11

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

LIFO liquidation adjustment (a)

(68

)

 

 

 

 

 

132

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below)

571

 

 

 

610

 

 

 

2,220

 

 

 

2,436

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

327

 

 

 

325

 

 

 

1,317

 

 

 

1,279

 

 

Other operating expenses

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

13

 

 

Refining margin

$

554

 

 

 

$

1,635

 

 

 

$

2,710

 

 

 

$

5,211

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refining operating income (loss)

$

(276

)

 

 

$

706

 

 

 

$

(979

)

 

 

$

1,485

 

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Blender’s tax credit (b)

 

 

 

(11

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

LIFO liquidation adjustment (a)

(68

)

 

 

 

 

 

132

 

 

 

 

 

Other operating expenses

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

13

 

 

Adjusted refining operating income (loss)

$

(344

)

 

 

$

700

 

 

 

$

(827

)

 

 

$

1,496

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Mid-Continent region

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refining operating income (loss)

$

(61

)

 

 

$

251

 

 

 

$

(128

)

 

 

$

1,242

 

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Blender’s tax credit (b)

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIFO liquidation adjustment (a)

(18

)

 

 

 

 

 

40

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below)

163

 

 

 

164

 

 

 

628

 

 

 

632

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

83

 

 

 

82

 

 

 

333

 

 

 

308

 

 

Other operating expenses

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

2

 

 

Refining margin

$

168

 

 

 

$

494

 

 

 

$

874

 

 

 

$

2,184

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refining operating income (loss)

$

(61

)

 

 

$

251

 

 

 

$

(128

)

 

 

$

1,242

 

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Blender’s tax credit (b)

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIFO liquidation adjustment (a)

(18

)

 

 

 

 

 

40

 

 

 

 

 

Other operating expenses

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

2

 

 

Adjusted refining operating income (loss)

$

(78

)

 

 

$

248

 

 

 

$

(87

)

 

 

$

1,244

 

 

 

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

 

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS

REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (g)

(millions of dollars)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Reconciliation of refining segment operating income (loss)

to refining margin (by region), and reconciliation of

refining segment operating income (loss) to adjusted

refining segment operating income (loss) (by region) (h)

(continued)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North Atlantic region

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refining operating income

$

31

 

 

 

$

314

 

 

 

$

115

 

 

 

$

1,041

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIFO liquidation adjustment (a)

(8

)

 

 

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

 

LCM inventory valuation adjustment (c)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(19

)

 

 

 

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below)

153

 

 

 

154

 

 

 

536

 

 

 

593

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

53

 

 

 

53

 

 

 

211

 

 

 

213

 

Other operating expenses

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

4

 

Refining margin

$

229

 

 

 

$

523

 

 

 

$

876

 

 

 

$

1,851

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refining operating income

$

31

 

 

 

$

314

 

 

 

$

115

 

 

 

$

1,041

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIFO liquidation adjustment (a)

(8

)

 

 

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

 

LCM inventory valuation adjustment (c)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(19

)

 

 

 

Other operating expenses

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

4

 

Adjusted refining operating income

$

23

 

 

 

$

316

 

 

 

$

129

 

 

 

$

1,045

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. West Coast region

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refining operating income (loss)

$

(71

)

 

 

$

148

 

 

 

$

(350

)

 

 

$

254

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Blender’s tax credit (b)

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIFO liquidation adjustment (a)

(10

)

 

 

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below)

145

 

 

 

164

 

 

 

560

 

 

 

628

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

68

 

 

 

63

 

 

 

277

 

 

 

262

 

Other operating expenses

4

 

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

1

 

Refining margin

$

136

 

 

 

$

374

 

 

 

$

517

 

 

 

$

1,145

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refining operating income (loss)

$

(71

)

 

 

$

148

 

 

 

$

(350

)

 

 

$

254

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Blender’s tax credit (b)

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIFO liquidation adjustment (a)

(10

)

 

 

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

 

Other operating expenses

4

 

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

1

 

Adjusted refining operating income (loss)

$

(77

)

 

 

$

147

 

 

 

$

(320

)

 

 

$

255

 

 

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

 

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(millions of dollars, except per barrel amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feedstocks:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Heavy sour crude oil

368

 

 

329

 

 

356

 

 

394

 

Medium/light sour crude oil

317

 

 

242

 

 

347

 

 

272

 

Sweet crude oil

1,258

 

 

1,676

 

 

1,245

 

 

1,581

 

Residuals

184

 

 

236

 

 

202

 

 

215

 

Other feedstocks

82

 

 

157

 

 

81

 

 

153

 

Total feedstocks

2,209

 

 

2,640

 

 

2,231

 

 

2,615

 

Blendstocks and other

341

 

 

378

 

 

324

 

 

337

 

Total throughput volumes

2,550

 

 

3,018

 

 

2,555

 

 

2,952

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yields (thousand barrels per day)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gasolines and blendstocks

1,338

 

 

1,511

 

 

1,248

 

 

1,423

 

Distillates

886

 

 

1,136

 

 

928

 

 

1,126

 

Other products (i)

351

 

 

405

 

 

397

 

 

433

 

Total yields

2,575

 

 

3,052

 

 

2,573

 

 

2,982

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating statistics (g) (j)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refining margin

$

1,087

 

 

$

3,026

 

 

$

4,977

 

 

$

10,391

 

Adjusted refining operating income (loss)

$

(476)

 

 

$

1,411

 

 

$

(1,105)

 

 

$

4,040

 

Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day)

2,550

 

 

3,018

 

 

2,555

 

 

2,952

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refining margin per barrel of throughput

$

4.64

 

 

$

10.90

 

 

$

5.32

 

 

$

9.65

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of

throughput

4.40

 

 

3.93

 

 

4.22

 

 

3.98

 

Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of

throughput

2.27

 

 

1.89

 

 

2.28

 

 

1.92

 

Adjusted refining operating income (loss) per barrel of

throughput

$

(2.03)

 

 

$

5.08

 

 

$

(1.18)

 

 

$

3.75

 

 

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

 

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

RENEWABLE DIESEL SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(millions of dollars, except per gallon amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Operating statistics (g) (j)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Renewable diesel margin

$

160

 

 

$

220

 

 

$

767

 

 

$

701

 

Adjusted renewable diesel operating income

$

127

 

 

$

187

 

 

$

638

 

 

$

576

 

Sales volumes (thousand gallons per day)

618

 

 

844

 

 

787

 

 

760

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Renewable diesel margin per gallon of sales

$

2.82

 

 

$

2.84

 

 

$

2.66

 

 

$

2.53

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) per gallon of sales

0.38

 

 

0.27

 

 

0.29

 

 

0.27

 

Depreciation and amortization expense per gallon of sales

0.20

 

 

0.15

 

 

0.15

 

 

0.18

 

Adjusted renewable diesel operating income per gallon

of sales

$

2.24

 

 

$

2.42

 

 

$

2.22

 

 

$

2.08

 

 

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

 

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

ETHANOL SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(millions of dollars, except per gallon amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Operating statistics (g) (j)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ethanol margin

$

154

 

 

$

184

 

 

$

461

 

 

 

$

598

 

Adjusted ethanol operating income (loss)

$

17

 

 

$

36

 

 

$

(36

)

 

 

$

4

 

Production volumes (thousand gallons per day)

4,124

 

 

4,321

 

 

3,588

 

 

 

4,269

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ethanol margin per gallon of production

$

0.41

 

 

$

0.46

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

 

$

0.38

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) per gallon of production

0.30

 

 

0.32

 

 

0.31

 

 

 

0.32

 

Depreciation and amortization expense per gallon of production

0.06

 

 

0.06

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

0.06

 

Adjusted ethanol operating income (loss) per gallon of production

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

(0.03

)

 

 

$

 

 

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

 

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS BY REGION

(millions of dollars, except per barrel amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Operating statistics by region (h)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Gulf Coast region (g) (j)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refining margin

$

554

 

 

 

$

1,635

 

 

$

2,710

 

 

 

$

5,211

 

Adjusted refining operating income (loss)

$

(344

)

 

 

$

700

 

 

$

(827

)

 

 

$

1,496

 

Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day)

1,471

 

 

 

1,762

 

 

1,493

 

 

 

1,740

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refining margin per barrel of throughput

$

4.09

 

 

 

$

10.08

 

 

$

4.96

 

 

 

$

8.21

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of

throughput

4.22

 

 

 

3.76

 

 

4.06

 

 

 

3.84

 

Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of

throughput

2.40

 

 

 

2.01

 

 

2.41

 

 

 

2.01

 

Adjusted refining operating income (loss) per barrel of

throughput

$

(2.53

)

 

 

$

4.31

 

 

$

(1.51

)

 

 

$

2.36

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Mid-Continent region (g) (j)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refining margin

$

168

 

 

 

$

494

 

 

$

874

 

 

 

$

2,184

 

Adjusted refining operating income (loss)

$

(78

)

 

 

$

248

 

 

$

(87

)

 

 

$

1,244

 

Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day)

404

 

 

 

463

 

 

404

 

 

 

454

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refining margin per barrel of throughput

$

4.52

 

 

 

$

11.60

 

 

$

5.91

 

 

 

$

13.17

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of

throughput

4.38

 

 

 

3.84

 

 

4.25

 

 

 

3.81

 

Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of

throughput

2.23

 

 

 

1.90

 

 

2.25

 

 

 

1.85

 

Adjusted refining operating income (loss) per barrel of

throughput

$

(2.09

)

 

 

$

5.86

 

 

$

(0.59

)

 

 

$

7.51

 

 

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

 

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS BY REGION

(millions of dollars, except per barrel amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Operating statistics by region (h) (continued)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North Atlantic region (g) (j)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refining margin

$

229

 

 

 

$

523

 

 

$

876

 

 

 

$

1,851

 

Adjusted refining operating income

$

23

 

 

 

$

316

 

 

$

129

 

 

 

$

1,045

 

Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day)

418

 

 

 

510

 

 

413

 

 

 

492

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refining margin per barrel of throughput

$

5.94

 

 

 

$

11.14

 

 

$

5.79

 

 

 

$

10.31

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of

throughput

3.99

 

 

 

3.29

 

 

3.54

 

 

 

3.30

 

Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of

throughput

1.37

 

 

 

1.12

 

 

1.40

 

 

 

1.19

 

Adjusted refining operating income per barrel of

throughput

$

0.58

 

 

 

$

6.73

 

 

$

0.85

 

 

 

$

5.82

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. West Coast region (g) (j)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refining margin

$

136

 

 

 

$

374

 

 

$

517

 

 

 

$

1,145

 

Adjusted refining operating income (loss)

$

(77

)

 

 

$

147

 

 

$

(320

)

 

 

$

255

 

Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day)

257

 

 

 

283

 

 

245

 

 

 

266

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refining margin per barrel of throughput

$

5.78

 

 

 

$

14.37

 

 

$

5.77

 

 

 

$

11.80

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of

throughput

6.15

 

 

 

6.30

 

 

6.25

 

 

 

6.47

 

Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of

throughput

2.90

 

 

 

2.45

 

 

3.10

 

 

 

2.71

 

Adjusted refining operating income (loss) per barrel of

throughput

$

(3.27

)

 

 

$

5.62

 

 

$

(3.58

)

 

 

$

2.62

 

 

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

 

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

AVERAGE MARKET REFERENCE PRICES AND DIFFERENTIALS

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Refining

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feedstocks (dollars per barrel)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brent crude oil

$

45.10

 

 

 

$

62.49

 

 

 

$

43.15

 

 

 

$

64.18

 

 

Brent less West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil

2.54

 

 

 

5.51

 

 

 

3.84

 

 

 

7.15

 

 

Brent less Alaska North Slope (ANS) crude oil

0.27

 

 

 

(1.92

)

 

 

0.82

 

 

 

(0.86

)

 

Brent less Louisiana Light Sweet (LLS) crude oil

1.04

 

 

 

1.67

 

 

 

1.91

 

 

 

1.47

 

 

Brent less Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI) crude oil

2.18

 

 

 

4.72

 

 

 

3.26

 

 

 

3.56

 

 

Brent less Maya crude oil

4.56

 

 

 

9.56

 

 

 

6.89

 

 

 

6.57

 

 

LLS crude oil

44.06

 

 

 

60.82

 

 

 

41.24

 

 

 

62.71

 

 

LLS less ASCI crude oil

1.14

 

 

 

3.05

 

 

 

1.35

 

 

 

2.09

 

 

LLS less Maya crude oil

3.52

 

 

 

7.89

 

 

 

4.98

 

 

 

5.10

 

 

WTI crude oil

42.56

 

 

 

56.98

 

 

 

39.31

 

 

 

57.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Natural gas (dollars per million British Thermal Units)

2.55

 

 

 

2.26

 

 

 

2.00

 

 

 

2.47

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products (dollars per barrel)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Gulf Coast:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Conventional Blendstock of Oxygenate Blending (CBOB)

gasoline less Brent

4.05

 

 

 

3.79

 

 

 

2.97

 

 

 

4.37

 

 

Ultra-low-sulfur (ULS) diesel less Brent

7.09

 

 

 

15.92

 

 

 

7.11

 

 

 

14.90

 

 

Propylene less Brent

(2.05

)

 

 

(24.54

)

 

 

(12.12

)

 

 

(22.31

)

 

CBOB gasoline less LLS

5.09

 

 

 

5.46

 

 

 

4.88

 

 

 

5.84

 

 

ULS diesel less LLS

8.13

 

 

 

17.59

 

 

 

9.02

 

 

 

16.37

 

 

Propylene less LLS

(1.01

)

 

 

(22.87

)

 

 

(10.22

)

 

 

(20.84

)

 

U.S. Mid-Continent:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CBOB gasoline less WTI

5.77

 

 

 

10.73

 

 

 

6.96

 

 

 

13.62

 

 

ULS diesel less WTI

11.20

 

 

 

22.31

 

 

 

12.11

 

 

 

22.77

 

 

North Atlantic:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CBOB gasoline less Brent

6.61

 

 

 

7.33

 

 

 

5.50

 

 

 

7.20

 

 

ULS diesel less Brent

8.64

 

 

 

19.42

 

 

 

9.17

 

 

 

17.22

 

 

U.S. West Coast:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock of

Oxygenate Blending (CARBOB) 87 gasoline less ANS

10.89

 

 

 

14.84

 

 

 

10.33

 

 

 

16.28

 

 

California Air Resources Board (CARB) diesel less ANS

12.76

 

 

 

21.50

 

 

 

12.42

 

 

 

19.30

 

 

CARBOB 87 gasoline less WTI

13.16

 

 

 

22.27

 

 

 

13.36

 

 

 

24.29

 

 

CARB diesel less WTI

15.03

 

 

 

28.93

 

 

 

15.44

 

 

 

27.31

 

 

 

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

 

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

AVERAGE MARKET REFERENCE PRICES AND DIFFERENTIALS

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Renewable diesel

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New York Mercantile Exchange ULS diesel

(dollars per gallon)

$

1.28

 

 

$

1.95

 

 

$

1.25

 

 

$

1.94

 

Biodiesel Renewable Identification Number (RIN)

(dollars per RIN)

0.88

 

 

0.56

 

 

0.64

 

 

0.48

 

California Low-Carbon Fuel Standard (dollars per metric ton)

197.83

 

 

206.04

 

 

200.12

 

 

196.82

 

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soybean oil (dollars per

pound)

0.37

 

 

0.31

 

 

0.32

 

 

0.29

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ethanol

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CBOT corn (dollars per bushel)

4.17

 

 

3.81

 

 

3.64

 

 

3.84

 

New York Harbor ethanol (dollars per gallon)

1.49

 

 

1.62

 

 

1.36

 

 

1.53

 

 

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

 

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

OTHER FINANCIAL DATA

(millions of dollars, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Balance sheet data

 

 

 

Current assets

$

15,844

 

 

$

18,969

 

Cash and cash equivalents included in current assets

3,313

 

 

2,583

 

Inventories included in current assets

6,038

 

 

7,013

 

Current liabilities

9,283

 

 

13,160

 

Current portion of debt and finance lease obligations

included in current liabilities

723

 

 

494

 

Debt and finance lease obligations, less current portion

13,954

 

 

9,178

 

Total debt and finance lease obligations

14,677

 

 

9,672

 

Valero Energy Corporation stockholders’ equity

18,801

 

 

21,803

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating

activities to adjusted net cash provided by operating

activities (g)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

96

 

 

 

$

1,708

 

 

 

$

948

 

 

 

$

5,531

 

Exclude:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in current assets and current liabilities

(113

)

 

 

(434

)

 

 

(345

)

 

 

294

 

Diamond Green Diesel LLC’s (DGD) adjusted net cash

provided by operating activities attributable to our joint

venture partner’s ownership interest in DGD

69

 

 

 

277

 

 

338

 

 

 

390

 

Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities

$

140

 

 

 

$

1,865

 

 

 

$

955

 

 

 

$

4,847

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Dividends per common share

$

0.98

 

 

 

$

0.90

 

 

 

$

3.92

 

 

 

$

3.60

 

 

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

 

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

OTHER FINANCIAL DATA

(millions of dollars)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Reconciliation of total capital investments to capital

investments attributable to Valero (g)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures (excluding variable interest entities

(VIEs))

$

239

 

 

 

$

448

 

 

 

$

1,014

 

 

 

$

1,627

 

 

Capital expenditures of VIEs:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DGD

212

 

 

 

51

 

 

 

523

 

 

 

142

 

 

Other VIEs

55

 

 

 

86

 

 

 

251

 

 

 

225

 

 

Deferred turnaround and catalyst cost expenditures

(excluding VIEs)

94

 

 

 

179

 

 

 

623

 

 

 

762

 

 

Deferred turnaround and catalyst cost expenditures

of DGD

7

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

18

 

 

Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures

15

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

164

 

 

Total capital investments

622

 

 

 

808

 

 

 

2,490

 

 

 

2,938

 

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DGD’s capital investments attributable to our joint

venture partner

(109

)

 

 

(26

)

 

 

(274

)

 

 

(80

)

 

Capital expenditures of other VIEs

(55

)

 

 

(86

)

 

 

(251

)

 

 

(225

)

 

Capital investments attributable to Valero

$

458

 

 

 

$

696

 

 

 

$

1,965

 

 

 

$

2,633

 

 

 

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
NOTES TO EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

(a)

Cost of materials and other for the year ended December 31, 2020 includes a charge of $224 million related to the liquidation of LIFO inventory layers attributable to our refining and ethanol segments. We recorded a charge of $326 million in September 2020 due to the expected liquidation of LIFO inventory layers because our LIFO inventory levels had decreased throughout the first nine months of 2020 due to lower production resulting from lower demand for our products caused by the negative economic impacts of COVID-19 on our business, and we expected that our inventory levels at December 31, 2020 would remain below their December 31, 2019 levels. While our actual inventory levels at December 31, 2020 were below their December 31, 2019 levels, they did not decrease as much as expected. Therefore, cost of materials and other for the three months ended December 31, 2020 includes a benefit of $102 million to adjust the $326 million estimate to the $224 million actual charge for the year ended December 31, 2020.

 

Of the $102 million benefit recognized in the three months ended December 31, 2020, a benefit of $104 million is attributable to our refining segment and a charge of $2 million is attributable to our ethanol segment. Of the $224 million charge recognized for the year ended December 31, 2020, $222 million and $2 million is attributable to our refining and ethanol segments, respectively.

 

(b)

Cost of materials and other includes a benefit related to the blender’s tax credit in each reporting period. The legislation authorizing the credit through December 31, 2022 was passed and signed into law in December 2019. As a result, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, we recognized a benefit of $60 million and $297 million, respectively, related to the blender’s tax credit attributable to renewable diesel volumes blended during those periods. The legislation also reinstated the credit retroactively to volumes blended during 2019 and 2018, and consequently, we recognized a benefit of $449 million in December 2019 for the blender’s tax credit attributable to volumes blended during those two years. The entire amount was recognized by us in December 2019 because the law was enacted in that month.

 

The above-mentioned pre-tax benefits are attributable to our reportable segments and stockholders as follows:

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Blender’s tax credit by reportable segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refining:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amount related to reporting period

$

3

 

 

$

3

 

 

$

9

 

 

$

16

 

Amount related to prior periods but recognized
in reporting period

 

 

15

 

 

 

 

2

 

Total

3

 

 

18

 

 

9

 

 

18

 

Renewable diesel:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amount related to reporting period

57

 

 

77

 

 

288

 

 

275

 

Amount related to prior periods but recognized
in reporting period

 

 

354

 

 

 

 

156

 

Total

57

 

 

431

 

 

288

 

 

431

 

Total recognized in reporting period

$

60

 

 

$

449

 

 

$

297

 

 

$

449

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Interests to which blender’s tax credit is

attributable

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Valero Energy Corporation stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amount related to reporting period

$

32

 

 

$

42

 

 

$

153

 

 

$

154

 

Amount related to prior periods but recognized
in reporting period

 

 

192

 

 

 

 

80

 

Total

32

 

 

234

 

 

153

 

 

234

 

Noncontrolling interest:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amount related to reporting period

28

 

 

38

 

 

144

 

 

137

 

Amount related to prior periods but recognized
in reporting period

 

 

177

 

 

 

 

78

 

Total

28

 

 

215

 