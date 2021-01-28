 

Brunswick Corporation Releases Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Earnings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 12:30  |  25   |   |   

METTAWA, Ill., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today has released its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. A complete and full-text financial results press release is available on the Company’s website at www.brunswick.com/investors.  The results will also be available on the SEC’s website with the Form 8-K filing of the release at https://goo.gl/wJQN1.

The Company will hold a conference call today at 10 a.m. CST hosted by David M. Foulkes, Chief Executive Officer, Ryan M. Gwillim - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Brent G. Dahl – Vice President of Investor Relations.

The call will be broadcast over the Internet at www.brunswick.com/investors. To listen to the call, go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download and install any needed audio software.

See Brunswick’s website for slides used to supplement conference call remarks at www.brunswick.com/investors

Security analysts and investors wishing to participate via telephone should call 866-353-8985 (passcode: Brunswick Q4).  Callers outside of North America should call 409-217-8085 (passcode: Brunswick Q4) to be connected.  These numbers can be accessed 15 minutes before the call begins, as well as during the call.

To listen via the Internet, go to www.brunswick.com/investors. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download and install any needed audio software.

A replay of the conference call will be available through 1pm CST Wednesday February 3, 2021, by calling 855-859-2056 or international dial 404-537-3406 (passcode: 1398972).  The replay also will be available at www.brunswick.com.

ABOUT BRUNSWICK

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Mastervolt, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and NAUTIC-ON. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com. 

CONTACT: Lee Gordon
Vice President – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Relations
Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003
Mercury Office: 920-924-1808
Cell: 904-860-8848
Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com

Brunswick Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brunswick Corporation Releases Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Earnings METTAWA, Ill., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today has released its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. A complete and full-text financial results press release is available on the Company’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
3D Systems Announces Breakthrough in Bioprinting Technology and Expansion of Regenerative Medicine ...
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
Acasti Pharma Provides Update on Recent Financing Activities
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Generation Mining Announces Completion of Pilot Plant and Feasibility Study Update
Lilly, Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce First Patient Dosed in Expanded BLAZE-4 Trial Evaluating ...
Bionano Chief Medical Officer Presents Vision for Optical Genome Mapping as a First Line Clinical ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Brunswick Corporation expands boat production capacity to meet unprecedented global demand
19.01.21
Brunswick Corporation expands access to on-water training and promotes safety through the launch of BoatClass
07.01.21
Brunswick Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter & Year End Earnings and Conference Call January 28
06.01.21
Brunswick Corporation’s Mercury Marine division installs solar array at its world headquarters