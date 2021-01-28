 

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC GWHP) Announces That It has Signed an Agreement with Charles Strongo for the Right to Sell and Manufacture Biodegradable Plastic for Medical Devices

Global Wholehealth Partners Corp. is Preparing Itself to be the First Fully Green Medical Device Supplier, by Using  Biodegradable Plastics for All Cassettes, Midstream, Urine Cups and Other Testing Devices. A Biodegradable Material for Producing a Medical Device is the Next Step in a Clearer Environment

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC:GWHP) announces today that it has signed an agreement with Charles Strongo for the right to sell and manufacture Biodegradable plastic for medical devices. Provisional Patent number 63/054,139, as mentioned in 8k filing on 01/21/2021.

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC:GWHP) understands the growth needed in the in-vitro diagnostic segment and the need for more rapid tests, and at the same time understands that we all need to GO GREEN. Mr. Strongo took that challenge and created a proper mix of plant based material which is 100% biodegradable, to make a plastic that is biodegradable to help the medical industry GO GREEN.

Global knows that tens of millions of plastic medical devices are used every month in the US alone and hundreds of millions throughout the world. Just in the US alone, Healthcare facilities across America generate around 14,000 tons (28,000,000 lbs.) of waste per day. Up to 25% of this is made up of plastic products. 

About Global:

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp., a multinational supplier of over 70+ with 56 products FDA approved and several approved for export only including Dengue, Ebola, Zika, and Malaria also offering one of the largest lines of tests for CoViD19 SARS2, is prepared to help in the fight against CoViD19 SARS2. With the pandemic out of control in the United States, the nation's coronavirus testing system is starting to strain again. 

About 30 million Covid-19 tests are given every month, according to estimates from The Atlantic magazine’s Covid Tracking Project. But studies have found that the U.S. would need millions more —193 million a month, according to one report — to be effective. 

The USA has the largest number of Covid-19 cases in the world and there is concern that this next wave of infections will be worse than the previous. Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp. is confident that its Covid-19 Rapid Test can make a difference through assisting companies, staff, and public places where transmission may occur with a reliable, accurate, and fast Rapid Test  

