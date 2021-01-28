CITIcares Powered by Citi Trends Launches Black History Makers

The Company’s Black History Makers program is guided and managed by its CITI cares Council. Launched in 2020, the CITI cares Council was created to oversee initiatives of change that will have a positive impact in the lives of the Company’s customers and employees in the communities the Company’s stores call home. The CITI cares Council consists of a diverse group of associates who are passionate about making a difference. The associates represent every division and level of the Company across various ethnicities and geographies.

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN), the leading value retailer of apparel, accessories and home trends for way less spend primarily for African American families in the United States, today announced the launch of its Black History Makers program to honor Black entrepreneurs who are making an impact in their communities. Encouraging Black business owners to apply for one of the ten $5,000 grants to be made by Citi Trends and designed to help further their business, Citi Trends aims to increase awareness of Black-owned businesses to honor Black History Month.

David Makuen, Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our main purpose in forming the CITIcares Council is to deliver on our promise to the community that we have served proudly for years. In digging deeper to devise solutions that matter, the Council is excited to celebrate Black business owners by offering them the chance to apply online for a $5,000 grant. The only thing that prevents a brilliant idea from becoming a success story is the opportunity, so I am thrilled to put our words into action by making existing and aspiring Black entrepreneurs' dreams a reality!”

To kick off Black History Month, Citi Trends will promote its Black History Makers program with in-store displays and social media campaigns encouraging the best and brightest entrepreneurs to apply for a grant. In addition, CITIcares will publish weekly educational content for their employees and digital followers that spotlights modern-day history makers, including Ulysses Owens, JR., Gabby Goodwin and Keyon Clinton, who have seen their dreams come to fruition. "We envision the Black History Makers program will introduce new Black entrepreneurs to America, fueling the melting pot of small businesses that drive our country’s economy," Makuen concluded.

For more information on the Black History Makers grant or to apply, customers can stop by a nearby Citi Trends location, visit Cititrends.com/BHM, follow @cititrends on Instagram, or visit facebook.com/cititrends.

