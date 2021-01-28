Columbus McKinnon Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion control products, technologies and services for material handling, today announced financial results for its fiscal year 2021 third quarter, which ended December 31, 2020.

Evolution of strategy and Columbus McKinnon Business System (CMBS) delivered solid operating results

Revenue of $166.5 million was up 5.5% compared with the trailing second quarter

Operating income was $10.4 million with adjusted operating income 1 of $11.2 million

Strong cash generation of $25.0 million provided by operating activities; Free cash flow of $21.9 million 2

Backlog grew to $152.4 million, up 22% over prior-year period and 4% sequentially

Pivoting to growth with focus on organic initiatives and acquisition pipeline

David Wilson, President and CEO of Columbus McKinnon, commented, “We delivered solid results in adverse conditions with revenue exceeding our expectations. Of note, our ability to generate cash was demonstrated with free cash flow2 of $22 million. We are excited about what the future holds even as we continue to operate in a less than ideal external environment. We are optimistic that growth will accelerate in fiscal 2022 as demand improves and channel partners replenish inventories. Given current macroeconomic forecasts, we expect to return to more normalized revenue levels by this time next year. In the meantime, we are consistently strengthening our earnings power by driving operational excellence with tools such as 80/20. In fact, we have realized $9 million in contributions to operating income from these efforts this fiscal year.”

He continued, “Even as we have been navigating this complex environment, we are evolving our strategy, now defined as Blueprint for Growth 2.0. The Core Growth Framework we are creating is underpinned by the advancement of CMBS, which develops core competencies and enables us to scale. Our organic growth initiatives, which include improvements in customer experience, new product development, and channel expansion, are centered on our customers’ requirements for continuous improvement in productivity, safety and uptime. We are realizing success with our product launches and believe we are enhancing our competitive position in our markets. We are also actively working our acquisition pipeline and see the potential to expand our reach into growth markets by building on our expertise in intelligent motion for material handling.”

1 Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP measure. See the accompanying discussion and reconciliation table in this release regarding adjusted operating income.

2 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as cash from operations less capital expenditures. See the accompanying discussion and reconciliation found in the Additional Data table in this release.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Sales

($ in millions) Q3 FY 21 Q3 FY 20 Change % Change Net sales $ 166.5 $ 199.4 $ (32.9) (16.5) % U.S. sales $ 87.6 $ 108.4 $ (20.8) (19.2) % % of total 53 % 54 % Non-U.S. sales $ 78.9 $ 91.0 $ (12.1) (13.3) % % of total 47 % 46 %

Compared with the prior-year period, lower volume reflects the global economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. A 0.8% price improvement in the U.S. modestly helped to offset volume declines. Outside the U.S., a $3.0 million, or 3.3%, positive impact from foreign currency translation and price improvement of 1.1% partially offset lower volumes.

Compared with the trailing second quarter, sales improved 5.5% with short cycle sales up 5.6% and project sales up 5.5%.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Operating Results

($ in millions) Q3 FY 21 Q3 FY 20 Change % Change Gross profit $ 55.3 $ 67.9 $ (12.6) (18.5) % Gross margin 33.2 % 34.0 % (80) bps Income from operations $ 10.4 $ 20.9 $ (10.4) (50.0) % Operating margin 6.3 % 10.5 % (420) bps Adjusted income from operations* $ 11.2 $ 23.1 $ (12.0) (51.8) % Adjusted operating margin* 6.7 % 11.6 % (490) bps Net income (loss) $ 6.6 $ 15.3 $ (8.7) (56.8) % Diluted EPS $ 0.27 $ 0.63 $ (0.36) (57.1) % Net income margin 4.0 % 7.6 % (360) bps Adjusted EBITDA* $ 18.1 $ 30.4 $ (12.2) (40.3) % Adjusted EBITDA margin* 10.9 % 15.2 % (430) bps

*Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin as well as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income plus depreciation and amortization. See accompanying discussion and reconciliation tables in this release regarding adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin as well as a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income (loss).

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Outlook

The Company expects fourth quarter fiscal 2021 sales to be within a range of approximately $175 million to $180 million at current exchange rates.

Mr. Wilson concluded, “We are encouraged by early indications of an improving landscape and energized with the evolution of our strategy. We have many strengths to leverage as we shift our strategic lens to be more outside-in focused. Importantly, we have identified that there is significant potential to strengthen, grow, expand and even to reimagine our core. We look forward to providing an update on Blueprint for Growth 2.0 in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.”

Financial tables follow.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Income Statements - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share and percentage data) Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Change Net sales $ 166,547 $ 199,355 (16.5) % Cost of products sold 111,232 131,483 (15.4) % Gross profit 55,315 67,872 (18.5) % Gross profit margin 33.2 % 34.0 % Selling expenses 18,829 23,169 (18.7) % % of net sales 11.3 % 11.6 % General and administrative expenses 19,859 17,960 10.6 % % of net sales 11.9 % 9.0 % Research and development expenses 3,038 2,628 15.6 % % of net sales 1.8 % 1.3 % Amortization of intangibles 3,142 3,229 (2.7) % Income from operations 10,447 20,886 (50.0) % Operating margin 6.3 % 10.5 % Interest and debt expense 2,986 3,423 (12.8) % Investment (income) loss (495) (408) 21.3 % Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss 602 188 220.2 % Other (income) expense, net 144 199 (27.6) % Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 7,210 17,484 (58.8) % Income tax expense (benefit) 616 2,234 (72.4) % Net income (loss) $ 6,594 $ 15,250 (56.8) % Average basic shares outstanding 23,928 23,679 1.1 % Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.28 $ 0.64 (56.3) % Average diluted shares outstanding 24,201 24,031 0.7 % Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.27 $ 0.63 (57.1) % Dividends declared per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.06

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Income Statements - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share and percentage data) Nine Months Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Change Net sales $ 463,407 $ 619,676 (25.2) % Cost of products sold 307,270 402,699 (23.7) % Gross profit 156,137 216,977 (28.0) % Gross profit margin 33.7 % 35.0 % Selling expenses 56,087 68,801 (18.5) % % of net sales 12.1 % 11.1 % General and administrative expenses 53,842 56,713 (5.1) % % of net sales 11.6 % 9.2 % Research and development expenses 8,703 8,419 3.4 % % of net sales 1.9 % 1.4 % Loss on sales of businesses — 176 NM Amortization of intangibles 9,449 9,708 (2.7) % Income from operations 28,056 73,160 (61.7) % Operating margin 6.1 % 11.8 % Interest and debt expense 9,192 11,034 (16.7) % Investment (income) loss (1,429) (939) 52.2 % Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss 1,083 (518) NM Other (income) expense, net 20,081 618 3,149.4 % Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) (871) 62,965 NM Income tax expense (benefit) (392) 12,537 NM Net income (loss) $ (479) $ 50,428 NM Average basic shares outstanding 23,871 23,581 1.2 % Basic income (loss) per share $ (0.02) $ 2.14 NM Average diluted shares outstanding 23,871 23,925 (0.2) % Diluted income (loss) per share $ (0.02) $ 2.11 NM Dividends declared per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.12

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 187,626 $ 114,450 Trade accounts receivable 94,177 123,743 Inventories 113,446 127,373 Prepaid expenses and other 18,850 17,180 Total current assets 414,099 382,746 Property, plant, and equipment, net 72,304 79,473 Goodwill 338,995 319,679 Other intangibles, net 221,741 217,962 Marketable securities 7,925 7,322 Deferred taxes on income 27,777 26,281 Other assets 64,545 59,809 Total assets $ 1,147,386 $ 1,093,272 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 49,576 $ 57,289 Accrued liabilities 90,086 93,585 Current portion of long-term debt 4,450 4,450 Total current liabilities 144,112 155,324 Term loan and revolving credit facility 245,092 246,856 Other non-current liabilities 260,858 227,507 Total liabilities 650,062 629,687 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 240 238 Additional paid-in capital 293,869 287,256 Retained earnings 287,095 290,441 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (83,880) (114,350) Total shareholders’ equity 497,324 463,585 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,147,386 $ 1,093,272

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows – UNAUDITED (In thousands) Nine Months Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (479) $ 50,428 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,203 21,991 Deferred income taxes and related valuation allowance (7,344) 1,247 Net loss (gain) on sale of real estate, investments, and other (1,262) (602) Stock based compensation 5,840 3,510 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,986 1,782 Loss on sales of businesses — 176 Non-cash pension settlement expense 18,933 — Gain on sale of building (2,638) — Non-cash lease expense 5,721 6,136 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions and divestitures: Trade accounts receivable 34,254 3,989 Inventories 20,786 10,870 Prepaid expenses and other (1,564) (3,224) Other assets 545 726 Trade accounts payable (8,764) (3,013) Accrued liabilities (9,922) (11,458) Non-current liabilities (5,347) (12,306) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 71,948 70,252 Investing activities: Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 4,231 4,908 Purchases of marketable securities (4,067) (4,961) Capital expenditures (5,904) (6,761) Proceeds from sale of building, net of transaction costs 5,453 — Proceeds from insurance reimbursement 100 — Dividend received from equity method investment 587 — Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 446 51 Net (payments) proceeds from sales of businesses — (214) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities 846 (6,977) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,828 4,457 Borrowings under line-of-credit agreements 25,000 — Payments under line-of-credit agreements (25,000) — Repayment of debt (3,338) (50,000) Fees paid for revolver extension (826) — Payment of dividends (4,294) (4,245) Other (1,050) (643) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (7,680) (50,431) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 8,062 77 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 73,176 12,921 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 114,700 71,343 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 187,876 $ 84,264

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Q3 FY 2021 Sales Bridge Quarter Year To Date ($ in millions) $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Fiscal 2020 Sales $ 199.4 $ 619.7 Volume (37.8) (19.0) % (166.3) (26.8) % Pricing 1.9 1.0 % 6.7 1.1 % Foreign currency translation 3.0 1.5 % 3.3 0.5 % Total change $ (32.9) (16.5) % $ (156.3) (25.2) % Fiscal 2021 Sales $ 166.5 $ 463.4

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Q3 FY 2021 Gross Profit Bridge ($ in millions) Quarter Year To Date Fiscal 2020 Gross Profit $ 67.9 $ 217.0 Pricing, net of material cost inflation 1.9 6.6 Gain on sale of building — 2.2 Tariffs 0.2 1.6 Foreign currency translation 1.1 1.3 Product liability (0.1) (0.1) Business realignment costs (0.1) (0.3) Insurance settlement (0.1) (0.4) Factory closures 0.4 (1.2) Productivity, net of other cost changes (3.1) (11.4) Sales volume and mix (12.8) (59.2) Total change $ (12.6) $ (60.9) Fiscal 2021 Gross Profit $ 55.3 $ 156.1

U.S. Shipping Days by Quarter Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total FY 21 63 64 61 63 251 FY 20 63 63 61 64 251

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Additional Data – UNAUDITED December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ($ in millions) Backlog $ 152.4 $ 146.6 $ 131.0 $ 125.3 Long-term backlog Expected to ship beyond 3 months $ 62.1 $ 60.8 $ 49.1 $ 51.3 Long-term backlog as % of total backlog 40.7 % 41.5 % 37.5 % 40.9 % Trade accounts receivable Days sales outstanding 51.5 days 53.4 days 59.4 days 57.2 days Inventory turns per year (based on cost of products sold) 3.9 turns 3.6 turns 3.9 turns 3.9 turns Days' inventory 93.1 days 100.5 days 94.3 days 94.0 days Trade accounts payable Days payables outstanding 40.6 days 33.7 days 42.3 days 32.1 days Working capital as a % of sales (1) 13.3 % 14.1 % 14.5 % 16.5 % Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 25.0 $ 37.4 $ 36.5 $ 32.4 Capital expenditures $ 3.1 $ 1.7 $ 2.7 $ 1.9 Free cash flow (2) $ 21.9 $ 35.7 $ 33.9 $ 30.5 Debt to total capitalization percentage 33.4 % 36.4 % 35.2 % 34.2 % Debt, net of cash, to net total capitalization 11.1 % 15.6 % 22.8 % 25.7 %

(1) December 31, 2019 figure excludes Crane Equipment & Service, Inc. (CES) and Stahlhammer Bommern GmbH (STB), each of which were divested on February 28, 2019.

(2) Free cash flow is defined as cash from operations less capital expenditures. Free cash flow is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as free cash flow, is important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements.

Components may not add due to rounding.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit ($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP gross profit $ 55,315 $ 67,872 $ 156,137 $ 216,977 Add back (deduct): Factory closures 250 696 2,671 1,451 Business realignment costs 237 123 566 263 Insurance settlement — (77) — (367) Gain on sale of building — — (2,189) — Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit $ 55,802 $ 68,614 $ 157,185 $ 218,324 Sales $ 166,547 $ 199,355 $ 463,407 $ 619,676 Gross margin - GAAP 33.2 % 34.0 % 33.7 % 35.0 % Adjusted gross margin - Non-GAAP 33.5 % 34.4 % 33.9 % 35.2 %

Adjusted gross profit is defined as gross profit as reported, adjusted for certain items. Adjusted gross profit is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted gross profit, is important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter’s and current year's gross profit to the historical periods' gross profit, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company’s gross profit to that of other companies.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Income from Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations ($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP income from operations $ 10,447 $ 20,886 $ 28,056 $ 73,160 Add back (deduct): Factory closures 469 1,592 3,472 3,089 Business realignment costs 237 662 1,058 1,075 Insurance recovery legal costs — 66 229 425 Loss on sales of businesses — — — 176 Insurance settlement — (77) — (367) Gain on sale of building — — (2,638) — Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations $ 11,153 $ 23,129 $ 30,177 $ 77,558 Sales $ 166,547 $ 199,355 $ 463,407 $ 619,676 Operating margin - GAAP 6.3 % 10.5 % 6.1 % 11.8 % Adjusted operating margin - Non-GAAP 6.7 % 11.6 % 6.5 % 12.5 %

Adjusted income from operations is defined as income from operations as reported, adjusted for certain items. Adjusted income from operations is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted income from operations, is important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter’s and current year's income from operations to the historical periods' income from operations, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company’s income from operations to that of other companies.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share ($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP net income (loss) $ 6,594 $ 15,250 $ (479) $ 50,428 Add back (deduct): Non-cash pension settlement expense — — 19,046 — Factory closures 469 1,592 3,472 3,089 Business realignment costs 237 662 1,058 1,075 Insurance recovery legal costs — 66 229 425 Loss on sales of businesses — — — 176 Insurance settlement — (77) — (367) Gain on sale of building — — (2,638) — Normalize tax rate to 22% (1) (1,126) (2,106) (4,857) (2,283) Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 6,174 $ 15,387 $ 15,831 $ 52,543 Average diluted shares outstanding 24,201 24,031 24,088 23,925 Diluted income (loss) per share - GAAP $ 0.27 $ 0.63 $ (0.02) $ 2.11 Diluted income per share - Non-GAAP $ 0.26 $ 0.64 $ 0.66 $ 2.20

(1) Applies a normalized tax rate of 22% to GAAP pre-tax income and non-GAAP adjustments above, which are each pre-tax.

Adjusted net income and diluted EPS are defined as net income and diluted EPS as reported, adjusted for certain items and at a normalized tax rate. Adjusted net income and diluted EPS are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable to the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted net income and diluted EPS, is important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter’s and current year's net income and diluted EPS to the historical periods' net income and diluted EPS, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company’s net income and diluted EPS to that of other companies.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP net income (loss) $ 6,594 $ 15,250 $ (479) $ 50,428 Add back (deduct): Income tax expense (benefit) 616 2,234 (392) 12,537 Interest and debt expense 2,986 3,423 9,192 11,034 Investment (income) loss (495) (408) (1,429) (939) Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss 602 188 1,083 (518) Other (income) expense, net 144 199 20,081 618 Depreciation and amortization expense 6,993 7,244 21,203 21,991 Factory closures 469 1,592 3,472 3,089 Business realignment costs 237 662 1,058 1,075 Insurance recovery legal costs — 66 229 425 Loss on sales of businesses — — — 176 Insurance settlement — (77) — (367) Gain on sale of building — — (2,638) — Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 18,146 $ 30,373 $ 51,380 $ 99,549 Sales $ 166,547 $ 199,355 $ 463,407 $ 619,676 Net income (loss) margin - GAAP 4.0 % 7.6 % (0.1) % 8.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin - Non-GAAP 10.9 % 15.2 % 11.1 % 16.1 %

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted EBITDA, is important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements.

