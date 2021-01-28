Avaya Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Reporting Date

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 before the market open. Avaya will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. On the call will be Jim Chirico, President and CEO, and Kieran McGrath, Executive Vice President and CFO. The call will be moderated by Mike McCarthy, Vice President of Investor Relations.

To access the conference call by phone, listeners should dial +1-877-858-7671 in the U.S. or Canada and +1-201-389-0939 for international callers. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by dialing +1-877-660-6853 in the U.S. or Canada and +1-201-612-7415 for international callers, using the access code: 13714638. To join the live webcast, listeners should access the investor page of Avaya’s website https://investors.avaya.com/. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available for a period of one year.