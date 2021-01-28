PulteGroup Announces Cash Tender Offer For Up To $300 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Certain of Its Outstanding Debt Securities

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) (“PulteGroup” or the “Company”) announced today the commencement of cash tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) to purchase up to $300 million aggregate principal amount (the “Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount”) of its outstanding 5.500% senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and 5.000% senior notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes” and, together with the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”), in the priorities set forth in the table below.

The following table sets forth certain terms of the Tender Offers: