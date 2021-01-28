 

PulteGroup Announces Cash Tender Offer For Up To $300 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Certain of Its Outstanding Debt Securities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 12:32  |  96   |   |   

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) (“PulteGroup” or the “Company”) announced today the commencement of cash tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) to purchase up to $300 million aggregate principal amount (the “Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount”) of its outstanding 5.500% senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and 5.000% senior notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes” and, together with the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”), in the priorities set forth in the table below.

The following table sets forth certain terms of the Tender Offers:

 

 

 

 

 

Dollars per $1,000 Principal
Amount of Notes

Title of Notes

CUSIP Numbers /
ISIN

Aggregate
Principal
Amount
Outstanding(1)

Tender Cap

Acceptance
Priority
Level

Tender Offer
Consideration(2)

Early Tender
Premium

Total
Consideration(2)(3)

5.500% Senior
Notes due 2026

745867
AW1/US745867A
W12

$

700,000,000

$

200,000,000

1

$

1,170.00

$

30.00

$

1,200.00

5.000% Senior
Notes due 2027

745867AX9/US74
5867AX94

$

600,000,000

$

100,000,000

2

$

1,165.00

$

30.00

$

1,195.00

(1)

Seite 1 von 6
PulteGroup Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PulteGroup Announces Cash Tender Offer For Up To $300 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Certain of Its Outstanding Debt Securities PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) (“PulteGroup” or the “Company”) announced today the commencement of cash tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) to purchase up to $300 million aggregate principal amount (the “Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount”) of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private ...
Apple Reports First Quarter Results
Moderna Confirms Discussions with U.S. Government for Additional 100 Million Doses of the Moderna ...
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend
ServiceNow Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Zymeworks Advances HER2 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate, ZW49, into Expansion Cohort Stage of ...
Coty Announces Consolidation of Fragrance Manufacturing Operations with Intended Closure of Site in ...
Balyo Generates Revenue of €6.6 Million in the Fourth Quarter of 2020, up 87% Year-on-year
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:30 Uhr
PulteGroup Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
19.01.21
PulteGroup Expanding into New Markets in Colorado and North Carolina