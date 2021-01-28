 

Applied Industrial Technologies Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT), a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies, today reported results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Net sales for the quarter decreased 9.9% to $751.3 million from $833.4 million in the prior year. The change includes a 0.5% increase from acquisitions and a 0.1% increase from foreign currency translation. Excluding these factors, sales decreased 10.5% on an organic basis reflecting a 10.5% decline in the Service Center segment and a 10.1% decline in the Fluid Power & Flow Control segment. The Company reported a net loss of $­­­5.3 million, or $0.14 per share. Results include a non-cash impairment charge of $49.5 million pre-tax and non-routine costs of $7.8 million pre-tax. Excluding these items, the Company reported non-GAAP adjusted net income of $38.4 million, or $0.98 per share, and adjusted EBITDA of $68.3 million.

Neil A. Schrimsher, Applied’s President & Chief Executive Officer, commented “Our fiscal 2021 second quarter reflects solid execution across Applied. We are progressing on our growth initiatives as end-market demand gradually recovers. This drove encouraging order momentum and seasonally strong sequential improvement in daily sales rates during the quarter. Combined with solid cost control and working capital management, decremental margins were better than our expectations and we generated record second quarter cash flow. Overall, the results are a testament to our industry position and operational discipline, as well as the expanding value we are providing as the industrial sector advances through the pandemic and customers address greater technical and growth requirements.”

Mr. Schrimsher added, “Looking forward, I am increasingly constructive on our outlook and potential. While general economic uncertainty remains, underlying sales improvement has continued into January with organic sales month to date down by a mid-single digit percent year over year. We have multiple catalysts to expand our market potential and accelerate growth opportunities throughout calendar 2021 and beyond. This activity includes addressing customers’ break-fix MRO requirements, supporting greater demand for specialized engineered solutions, and leveraging our multi-channel cross-selling initiatives. In addition, we are making solid progress expanding our next generation automation capabilities following three acquisitions in the past 16 months, putting us in a strong position to address our customers’ emerging industrial technology and operational requirements. Our balance sheet provides the means to support these growth opportunities and drive additional stakeholder returns as the economic recovery broadens.”

Items Impacting the Quarter
 Fiscal 2021 second quarter results include a $49.5 million pre-tax non-cash charge related to the impairment of certain intangible, lease, and fixed assets, as well as non-routine costs of $7.8 million pre-tax. The items are the result of reduced economic conditions and related business alignment initiatives across a portion of the Service Center segment operations exposed to oil & gas end markets. Total non-routine costs of $7.8 million pre-tax include a $7.4 million inventory reserve charge recorded within cost of sales, and $0.4 million related to severance and facility consolidation recorded in selling, distribution and administrative expense.

Outlook
 Based on month to date sales in January and assuming normal seasonal patterns, the Company would project fiscal 2021 third quarter sales to decline 3% to 4% year over year on an organic basis. In addition, assuming this sales level, the Company would project selling, administrative and distribution expenses to range between $170 million to $175 million during the fiscal 2021 third quarter, which includes additional expense restoration from temporary cost actions initiated in fiscal 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dividend
 Today the Company also announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.33 per common share, payable on February 26, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 16, 2021. This represents the 12th dividend increase since 2010.

Conference Call Information
 Applied will host its quarterly conference call for investors and analysts at 10 a.m. ET on January 28, 2021. Neil A. Schrimsher – President & CEO, and David K. Wells – CFO will discuss the Company's performance. A supplemental investor deck detailing latest quarter results is available for reference on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at www.applied.com. To join the call, dial 877-311-4351 (toll free) or 614-999-9139 (for International callers) using conference ID 2659264. A live audio webcast can be accessed online through the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.applied.com. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks by dialing 855-859-2056 or 800-585-8367 (both toll free), or 404-537-3406 (International) using conference ID 2659264.

About Applied
Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Our leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking, as that term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. Applied intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements are often identified by qualifiers such as “expect,” “will,” “outlook,” “project,” and derivative or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations regarding important risk factors including trends in the industrial sector of the economy, the effects of the health crisis associated with the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, results of operations, and financial condition, and other risk factors identified in Applied's most recent periodic report and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, many of which risks are amplified by circumstances arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and the making of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by Applied or any other person that the results expressed therein will be achieved. Applied assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, or events, or otherwise.

 
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Six Months Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Net Sales

$

751,287

 

$

833,375

 

$

1,499,094

 

$

1,689,779

 

Cost of sales

 

541,753

 

 

592,141

 

 

1,073,779

 

 

1,197,085

 

Gross Profit

 

209,534

 

 

241,234

 

 

425,315

 

 

492,694

 

Selling, distribution and administrative expense,
including depreciation

 

162,428

 

 

182,489

 

 

325,901

 

 

372,783

 

Intangible and other impairment

 

49,528

 

 

-

 

 

49,528

 

 

-

 

Operating (Loss) Income

 

(2,422

)

 

58,745

 

 

49,886

 

 

119,911

 

Interest expense, net

 

7,658

 

 

9,583

 

 

15,311

 

 

19,642

 

Other expense (income), net

 

88

 

 

(215

)

 

(89

)

 

(215

)

(Loss) Income Before Income Taxes

 

(10,168

)

 

49,377

 

 

34,664

 

 

100,484

 

Income Tax (Benefit) Expense

 

(4,834

)

 

11,346

 

 

5,214

 

 

23,654

 

Net (Loss) Income

$

(5,334

)

$

38,031

 

$

29,450

 

$

76,830

 

Net (Loss) Income Per Share - Basic

$

(0.14

)

$

0.98

 

$

0.76

 

$

1.99

 

Net (Loss) Income Per Share - Diluted

$

(0.14

)

$

0.97

 

$

0.75

 

$

1.97

 

Average Shares Outstanding - Basic

 

38,781

 

 

38,649

 

 

38,751

 

 

38,630

 

Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted

 

39,233

 

 

39,047

 

 

39,165

 

 

39,000

 

NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1) Applied uses the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method of valuing U.S. inventory. An actual valuation of inventory under the LIFO method can only be made at the end of each year based on the inventory levels and costs at that time. Accordingly, interim LIFO calculations are based on management's estimates of expected year-end inventory levels and costs and are subject to the final year-end LIFO inventory determination.

2) In the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company recognized a non-cash impairment charge of $49.5 million and $7.8 million of other non-routine costs as a result of reduced economic conditions and business alignment initiatives related to a portion of the Service Center Based Distribution segment exposed to oil and gas end markets. The non-routine costs reduced gross profit by $7.4 million and increased selling, distribution and administrative expense by $0.4 million. Combined, the non-cash impairment charge and non-routine costs unfavorably impacted operating (loss) income by $57.3 million and net (loss) income by $43.7 million.

3) Due to the net loss incurred by the Company during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the calculation of Net Loss Per Share - Diluted utilized the Average Shares Outstanding - Basic, as using the Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted would have been anti-dilutive.
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
December 31,
2020 		June 30,
2020
 
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents

$

288,775

$

268,551

Accounts receivable, net

 

444,200

 

449,998

Inventories

 

363,757

 

389,150

Other current assets

 

54,864

 

52,070

Total current assets

 

1,151,596

 

1,159,769

Property, net

 

120,530

 

121,901

Operating lease assets, net

 

86,977

 

90,636

Intangibles, net

 

294,581

 

343,215

Goodwill

 

557,257

 

540,594

Other assets

 

30,076

 

27,436

Total Assets

$

2,241,017

$

2,283,551

 
Liabilities
Accounts payable

$

196,468

$

186,270

Current portion of long-term debt

 

78,638

 

78,646

Other accrued liabilities

 

150,761

 

161,167

Total current liabilities

 

425,867

 

426,083

Long-term debt

 

783,076

 

855,143

Other liabilities

 

151,367

 

158,783

Total Liabilities

 

1,360,310

 

1,440,009

Shareholders' Equity

 

880,707

 

843,542

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

2,241,017

$

2,283,551

 
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 

Six Months Ended

December 31,

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income

$

29,450

 

$

76,830

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization of property

 

10,561

 

 

10,617

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

18,002

 

 

20,569

 

Intangible and other impairment

 

49,528

 

 

-

 

Amortization of stock appreciation rights and options

 

1,328

 

 

1,494

 

Other share-based compensation expense

 

2,167

 

 

1,837

 

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions

 

52,005

 

 

(11,660

)

Other, net

 

(3,685

)

 

5,212

 

Net Cash provided by Operating Activities

 

159,356

 

 

104,899

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

(31,078

)

 

(36,390

)

Capital expenditures

 

(8,449

)

 

(11,965

)

Proceeds from property sales

 

292

 

 

325

 

Net Cash used in Investing Activities

 

(39,235

)

 

(48,030

)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Long-term debt borrowings

 

-

 

 

25,000

 

Long-term debt repayments

 

(72,260

)

 

(34,868

)

Interest rate swap settlement payments

 

(549

)

 

-

 

Payment of debt issuance costs

 

-

 

 

(16

)

Dividends paid

 

(24,899

)

 

(24,002

)

Acquisition holdback payments

 

(1,138

)

 

(777

)

Taxes paid for shares withheld for equity awards

 

(5,571

)

 

(1,988

)

Exercise of stock appreciation rights and options

 

163

 

 

330

 

Net Cash used in Financing Activities

 

(104,254

)

 

(36,321

)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

 

4,357

 

 

(618

)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

20,224

 

 

19,930

 

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

 

268,551

 

 

108,219

 

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

$

288,775

 

$

128,149

 

 
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)
 
The Company supplemented the reporting of financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with reporting of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist shareholders in understanding financial results, assessing prospects for future performance, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of the business. The Company strongly encourages investors and shareholders to review company financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
Reconciliation of Net (loss) income and Net (loss) income per share, GAAP financial measures, with Adjusted Net income and
Adjusted Net income per share, non-GAAP financial measures:
 
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
Pre-tax Tax Effect Net of Tax Per Share
Diluted Impact 		Tax Rate
Net loss and net loss per share

$

(10,168

)

$

(4,834

)

$

(5,334

)

$

(0.14

)

47.5

%

Intangible and other impairment

 

49,528

 

 

11,769

 

 

37,759

 

 

0.96

 

23.8

%

Non-routine costs

 

7,772

 

 

1,847

 

 

5,925

 

 

0.15

 

23.8

%

Adjusted net income and net income per share

$

47,132

 

$

8,782

 

$

38,350

 

$

0.98

 

18.6

%

Reconciliation of Net Income, a GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure:
 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Six Months Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

2019

Net (Loss) Income

$

(5,334

)

$

38,031

$

29,450

$

76,830

Interest expense, net

 

7,658

 

 

9,583

 

15,311

 

19,642

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

(4,834

)

 

11,346

 

5,214

 

23,654

Depreciation and amortization of property

 

5,209

 

 

5,394

 

10,561

 

10,617

Amortization of intangibles

 

8,276

 

 

10,195

 

18,002

 

20,569

EBITDA

$

10,975

 

$

74,549

$

78,538

$

151,312

Intangible and other impairment

 

49,528

 

 

-

 

49,528

 

-

Non-routine costs

 

7,772

 

 

-

 

7,772

 

1,455

Adjusted EBITDA

$

68,275

 

$

74,549

$

135,838

$

152,767

The Company defines EBITDA as Earnings from operations before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that may not be indicative of core operating results, a non-GAAP financial measure.
Reconciliation of Net Cash provided by Operating activities, a GAAP financial measure, to Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure:
 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Six Months Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Net Cash provided by Operating Activities

$

77,514

 

$

54,881

 

$

159,356

 

$

104,899

 

Capital expenditures

 

(4,852

)

 

(7,019

)

 

(8,449

)

 

(11,965

)

Free Cash Flow

$

72,662

 

$

47,862

 

$

150,907

 

$

92,934

 

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less property purchases, a non-GAAP financial measure.

 

