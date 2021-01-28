Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2020

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 18, 2021 prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The Company invites all interested persons to attend its webcast/conference call at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate via telephone or the live webcast, which will be hosted on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of our website at http://www.arescre.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast. Domestic callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (888) 317-6003. International callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (412) 317-6061. All callers will need to enter the Participant Elite Entry Number 6155965 followed by the # sign and reference “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation” once connected with the operator. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected. For interested parties, an archived replay of the call will be available through March 4, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to domestic callers by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529 and to international callers by dialing +1 (412)-317-0088. For all replays, please reference conference number 10150859. An archived replay will also be available through March 4, 2021 on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of our website.