Magellan Medicaid Administration Achieves ISO 9001 Certification

“Achieving ISO certification is a significant milestone in our journey to providing our customers with the superior service and the highest quality standards they have come to expect from us,” said Meredith Delk, general manager and senior vice president, government markets, Magellan Rx Management. “The ISO 9001 certification is a demanding process and we are pleased to be recognized with this certification which is evidence of our dedication to maintaining quality with a strong focus on continuous improvement.”

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that Magellan Medicaid Administration, Inc. (MMA), Magellan Rx Management’s Government Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) division, has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for the design and delivery of pharmacy benefit administration for government contracts.

ISO 9001 certification is a quality management system standard that was developed by the International Organization for Standardization, which is an association of governmental and nongovernmental organizations from many countries. The ISO 9001 certification standard is utilized to certify quality management systems that focus on continuous improvement, customer satisfaction and the active involvement of both management and employees in a process-based approach.

Magellan Medicaid Administration has over 34 years of PBM experience and currently services programs for 25 state customers. The ISO 9001 certification covers all MMA clients and locations and is Magellan’s first certification that is universally and internationally recognized across all industries.

