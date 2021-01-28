 

Jackson to Fully Separate From Prudential plc Through Proposed Spin-Off in 2Q 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 12:30  |  61   |   |   

Prudential plc (“Prudential” or “the Group”), the parent company of Jackson Financial Inc.¹ (“Jackson”), today announced that the Prudential Board has decided to pursue the separation of Jackson from the Group in the second quarter of 2021 through a demerger, whereby shares in Jackson would be distributed to Prudential shareholders. The demerger, also known as a spin-off in the U.S., is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval and would lead to a significantly earlier separation of Jackson than would have been possible through a minority IPO and future sell-downs. At the time of the spin-off, Prudential intends to retain a 19.9 percent interest in Jackson that it will fully divest over time.

Prudential also announced the appointment of Steven A. Kandarian as non-executive chair of Jackson’s Board of Directors. Mr. Kandarian, the former Chief Executive Officer of MetLife, will assume his new role on February 1, 2021, and brings substantial and relevant experience to the governance and leadership of an independent Jackson. Additional appointments of independent directors for Jackson will be announced in due course.

“As we move closer to the demerger, Jackson continues its core focus on providing industry leading products and services to our clients, managing risk and generating capital returns for shareholders,” said Michael Falcon, chief executive officer of Jackson. “Steve brings significant insurance sector experience to Jackson that will serve our firm and stakeholders well. We are excited to have him on board and look forward to benefiting from his insights and guidance in years to come.”

Jackson continues to progress with key stakeholders and, following the proposed separation, expects to list on the New York Stock Exchange using the ticker “JXN.”

“I am honored to lead Jackson’s board as non-executive chair at this pivotal time,” Kandarian said. “Jackson is a market leader in helping U.S. investors meet their retirement income needs and I look forward to supporting Jackson’s growth and success as an independently listed company.”

Jackson is revising its hedge modeling for U.S. statutory standards for calculating reserves and capital from December 31, 2020, which is estimated to reduce Jackson’s Risk Based Capital (RBC) ratio² by around 80 percentage points. Allowing for this change and other second half 2020 items, Jackson’s RBC ratio as of December 31, 2020 is estimated to be around 340 to 355 percent. At the point of proposed separation, Jackson expects to have an RBC ratio in the range of 425 to 450 percent and total financial leverage³ in the range of 25 to 30 percent, subject to market conditions. Jackson expects to achieve this level of RBC at the point of separation by contributing proceeds of its debt and hybrid capital raising to its regulated insurance subsidiaries.

Seite 1 von 3
Prudential Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jackson to Fully Separate From Prudential plc Through Proposed Spin-Off in 2Q 2021 Prudential plc (“Prudential” or “the Group”), the parent company of Jackson Financial Inc.¹ (“Jackson”), today announced that the Prudential Board has decided to pursue the separation of Jackson from the Group in the second quarter of 2021 through a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private ...
Apple Reports First Quarter Results
Moderna Confirms Discussions with U.S. Government for Additional 100 Million Doses of the Moderna ...
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend
ServiceNow Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Zymeworks Advances HER2 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate, ZW49, into Expansion Cohort Stage of ...
Coty Announces Consolidation of Fragrance Manufacturing Operations with Intended Closure of Site in ...
Balyo Generates Revenue of €6.6 Million in the Fourth Quarter of 2020, up 87% Year-on-year
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update