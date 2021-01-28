 

Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0315 - RIKV 21 0517 - RIKV 21 0915

Series  RIKV 21 0315 RIKV 21 0517 RIKV 21 0915
Settlement Date  02/01/2021 02/01/2021 02/01/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  16,000 9,100 13,750
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)  99.895 / 0.901 99.680 / 1.101 99.221 / 1.251
Total Number of Bids Received  9 12 11
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  25,200 9,700 14,750
Total Number of Successful Bids  3 6 10
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  3 6 10
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated  99.895 / 0.901 99.680 / 1.101 99.221 / 1.251
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated  99.901 / 0.849 99.724 / 0.949 99.346 / 1.049
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full  99.895 / 0.901 99.680 / 1.101 99.221 / 1.251
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)  99.900 / 0.858 99.714 / 0.983 99.309 / 1.108
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)  99.901 / 0.849 99.724 / 0.949 99.346 / 1.049
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)  99.875 / 1.073 99.450 / 1.896 99.190 / 1.301
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)  99.893 / 0.918 99.708 / 1.004 99.301 / 1.121
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio  1.58 1.07 1.07



