Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0315 - RIKV 21 0517 - RIKV 21 0915
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 28.01.2021, 12:30 | 29 | 0 |
|Series
|RIKV 21 0315
|RIKV 21 0517
|RIKV 21 0915
|Settlement Date
|02/01/2021
|02/01/2021
|02/01/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|16,000
|9,100
|13,750
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|99.895
|/
|0.901
|99.680
|/
|1.101
|99.221
|/
|1.251
|Total Number of Bids Received
|9
|12
|11
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|25,200
|9,700
|14,750
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|3
|6
|10
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|3
|6
|10
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.895
|/
|0.901
|99.680
|/
|1.101
|99.221
|/
|1.251
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.901
|/
|0.849
|99.724
|/
|0.949
|99.346
|/
|1.049
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|99.895
|/
|0.901
|99.680
|/
|1.101
|99.221
|/
|1.251
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.900
|/
|0.858
|99.714
|/
|0.983
|99.309
|/
|1.108
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.901
|/
|0.849
|99.724
|/
|0.949
|99.346
|/
|1.049
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.875
|/
|1.073
|99.450
|/
|1.896
|99.190
|/
|1.301
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.893
|/
|0.918
|99.708
|/
|1.004
|99.301
|/
|1.121
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.58
|1.07
|1.07
Endurlan rikis 6,50 % bis 01/31 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0