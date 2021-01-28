Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0315 - RIKV 21 0517 - RIKV 21 0915 Series RIKV 21 0315RIKV 21 0517RIKV 21 0915Settlement Date 02/01/202102/01/202102/01/2021Total Amount Allocated (MM) 16,0009,10013,750All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.895/0.90199.680/1.10199.221/1.251Total Number of Bids …



