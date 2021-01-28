 

Nexstar Media Group Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 25 Percent and Announces $1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 13:00  |  14   |   |   

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 25 percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.70 per share of its Class A common stock beginning with the dividend declared for the first quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable on Friday, February 26, 2021, to shareholders of record on Friday, February 12, 2021.

The Board of Directors also approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $1.0 billion of its Class A common stock. The Board’s repurchase authorization reflects the attractiveness of Nexstar’s free cash flow yield and their view of a potential acceleration of share repurchases over the next several years as Nexstar’s leverage moderates and large-scale acquisitions become more challenging from a regulatory perspective. The new $1.0 billion share repurchase program will augment the Company’s existing share repurchase authorization, of which $259.2 million remained as of September 30, 2020.

Perry Sook, Nexstar Media Group’s Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Throughout Nexstar’s history, our disciplined approach to growth has resulted in strong and consistent free cash flow generation, affording us the financial flexibility to reduce leverage, return capital to shareholders and make select accretive acquisitions, all while continuing to invest in our business and teams. Consistent with our capital allocation priorities and long-standing commitment to enhancing shareholder value, we are increasing Nexstar's dividend for the eighth consecutive year and establishing a significant share repurchase authorization, which will allow us to continue delivering industry leading risk-adjusted returns to our shareholders.”

While the Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends for the foreseeable future, all subsequent dividends will be reviewed quarterly and declared by the Board of Directors at its discretion.

The share repurchase authorization will be executed at the Board’s discretion as market conditions warrant throughout the authorization period and are subject to regulatory considerations.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 198 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). The division’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 122 local websites and 316 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates WGN America, a growing national general entertainment cable network and the home of NewsNation, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.

Nexstar Media Group Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nexstar Media Group Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 25 Percent and Announces $1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 25 percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.70 per share of its Class A common stock beginning with the dividend declared for the first …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private ...
Apple Reports First Quarter Results
Moderna Confirms Discussions with U.S. Government for Additional 100 Million Doses of the Moderna ...
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend
ServiceNow Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Zymeworks Advances HER2 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate, ZW49, into Expansion Cohort Stage of ...
Coty Announces Consolidation of Fragrance Manufacturing Operations with Intended Closure of Site in ...
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Nexstar Media Group Appoints Bernadette Aulestia to Board of Directors
25.01.21
Nexstar Media’s Cable Network, WGN America, to Rebrand as NewsNation and Expand News Programming to Five Hours on Weeknights Beginning March 1
21.01.21
Nexstar Media Group and Feeding America Announce Partnership Valued at $2 Million to Combat Hunger and Food Insecurity Across the United States
19.01.21
Nexstar Media’s Cable Network, WGN America, Names Jonathan Killian Vice President, Creative Marketing and Brand Communications
14.01.21
Nexstar’s Cable Network, WGN America, Reaches Carriage Agreement With Vidgo
05.01.21
Nexstar Media Group to Report 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 23
05.01.21
Award-Winning Journalist Ashleigh Banfield to Join Nexstar Media Group’s Cable Network, WGN America
04.01.21
Nexstar Media Group and NBC Television Network Renew Long-Term Affiliation Agreements