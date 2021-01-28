Abiomed Announces Q3 FY 2021 Record Revenue of $232 Million, up 5% Year Over Year, With 31% Operating Margin

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD), a leading provider of breakthrough heart support technologies today reported record revenue in the third quarter fiscal 2021 of $231.7 million, a year over year increase of 5% compared to Q3 fiscal year 2020 despite the negative impact of COVID-19. Operating income was $71.4 million up 2%, compared to $70.3 million in the same period of fiscal 2020.

Worldwide Impella product revenue for the quarter totaled $220.8 million, an increase of 4% compared to revenue of $212.6 million during Q3 fiscal year 2020.

U.S. Impella product revenue for the quarter totaled $179.6 million, an increase of 1% compared to revenue of $177.4 million during Q3 fiscal year 2020 with U.S. patient usage of the Impella heart pumps down 2% over prior fiscal year.

Outside the U.S., Impella product revenue for the quarter totaled $41.2 million, an increase of 17% compared to revenue of $35.2 million during Q3 fiscal year 2020. European Impella product revenue increased 11% compared to the prior fiscal year. Japan Impella product revenue and service increased 38% compared to the prior fiscal year.

Gross margin for the third quarter fiscal 2021 was 82.3% compared to 82.0% during the same period of fiscal 2020.

Operating income for the third quarter fiscal 2021 was $71.4 million, or 30.8% operating margin, compared to $70.3 million, or 31.7% operating margin in the same period of fiscal 2020.

Third quarter fiscal 2021 GAAP net income was $61.9 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, which includes a $6.2 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, gain on our investment in Shockwave and a $1.9 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, of excess tax benefits related to employee share-based compensation awards. This compared to GAAP net income of $69.2 million or $1.51 per diluted share for the prior fiscal year.

The company generated operating cash flow of $79.1 million in the third quarter. As of December 31, 2020, the company had $787.8 million of cash and marketable securities and no debt.

On November 5, the company announced that 1,000 patients have been treated with the Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist heart pump in the first year after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist its highest level of approval for safety and efficacy. The first 1,000 patients were treated primarily for cardiogenic shock from cardiomyopathy, Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI), and post-cardiotomy, with an average duration of support of 14 days.

On December 15, the company announced the achievement of two milestones in the development of small bore access for the Impella heart pump. The Impella ECP heart pump has completed the first stage in its FDA early feasibility study (EFS). The FDA also granted 510(k) clearance for the Expandable and Recoilable (XR) Sheath for the Impella 2.5.

On December 21, the company announced the first two patients in the world have been treated with the Abiomed Breethe OXY-1 System, a compact cardiopulmonary bypass system. The advanced ECMO technology pumps, oxygenates, and removes carbon dioxide from blood for patients whose lungs can no longer provide sufficient end organ oxygenation.

On January 7, the company announced it has surpassed more than 1,000 patents worldwide, with more than 850 additional patents pending. Abiomed’s robust intellectual property portfolio protects its current and future pump and catheter designs, along with other product components such as motors, cannulas, sensors, software, and access devices. The portfolio also protects manufacturing processes and future artificial intelligence algorithms.

On January 12, the company presented at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. A replay of the presentation is available on the investor section of our website.

On January 27, the company received approval from the FDA to expand the early feasibility study for the Impella ECP based on their review of the results from the first 5 patients.

“Abiomed delivered a record revenue quarter as we continue to remain both focused and committed to our mission of recovering hearts and saving lives despite the challenging COVID environment” said Michael R. Minogue, Abiomed’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to close Q4 as Abiomed 2.0 and enter Fiscal Year 2022 with our best ever clinical outcomes from existing products, existing indications and existing countries.”

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 REVENUE OUTLOOK

The company anticipates fourth quarter fiscal year 2021 global revenue to be in the range of $225 million to $235 million, representing 9% to 14% growth compared to fourth quarter fiscal year 2020.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding development of Abiomed's existing and new products, the company's progress toward commercial growth, and future opportunities and expected regulatory approvals. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “target,” “should,” “likely,” “will” and other words and terms of similar meaning. The company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements based upon a number of factors, including, without limitation: the scope, scale and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company’s dependence on Impella products for all of its revenues; the company’s ability to successfully compete against its existing or potential competitors; the acceptance of the company’s products by cardiac surgeons and interventional cardiologists; long sales and training cycles associated with expansion into new hospital cardiac centers; reduced market acceptance of the company’s products due to lengthy clinician training process; the company’s ability to effectively manage its growth; the company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the company’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals and market and sell its products in certain jurisdictions; enforcement actions and product liability suits relating to off-label uses of the company’s products; unsuccessful clinical trials or procedures relating to products under development; the company’s ability to maintain compliance with regulatory requirements; the failure of third-party payers to provide reimbursement of the company’s products; the company’s ability to increase manufacturing capacity to support continued demand for its products; the company or its vendors’ failure to achieve and maintain high manufacturing standards; the failure of the company’s suppliers to provide the components the company requires; the company’s ability to expand its direct sales activities into international markets; the outcome of ongoing securities class action litigation relating to our public disclosures, the company’s ability to integrate acquired companies into its operations and other risks and challenges detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and the filings subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Unless otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Abiomed, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) December 31,

2020 March 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 181,018 $ 192,341 Short-term marketable securities 305,434 250,775 Accounts receivable, net 92,990 84,650 Inventories 82,448 90,088 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,801 18,009 Total current assets 693,691 635,863 Long-term marketable securities 301,315 207,795 Property and equipment, net 179,364 164,931 Goodwill 79,691 31,969 Other intangibles, net 43,327 14,913 Deferred tax assets 21,233 43,336 Other assets 109,813 117,655 Total assets $ 1,428,434 $ 1,216,462 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,594 $ 32,774 Accrued expenses 71,661 75,107 Deferred revenues 21,291 19,147 Other current liabilities 3,854 4,857 Total current liabilities 120,400 131,885 Contingent consideration 25,316 9,000 Deferred tax liabilities 4,303 806 Other long-term liabilities 16,974 9,305 Total liabilities 166,993 150,996 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Class B Preferred Stock, $.01 par value — — Authorized - 1,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding - none Common stock, $.01 par value 452 451 Authorized - 100,000,000 shares; Issued 47,882,615 shares at December 31, 2020 and 47,542,061 shares at March 31, 2020 Outstanding 45,224,596 shares at December 31, 2020 and 45,008,687 shares at March 31, 2020 Additional paid in capital 781,903 739,133 Retained earnings 771,151 602,482 Treasury stock at cost 2,658,019 shares at December 31, 2020 and 2,533,374 shares at March 31, 2020 (287,896 ) (265,411 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,169 ) (11,189 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,261,441 1,065,466 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,428,434 $ 1,216,462

Abiomed, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Nine Months

Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 231,663 $ 221,584 $ 606,277 $ 634,225 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 41,110 39,996 115,829 111,937 Research and development 33,004 25,655 89,886 73,413 Selling, general and administrative 86,198 85,674 233,809 257,708 160,312 151,325 439,524 443,058 Income from operations 71,351 70,259 166,753 191,167 Other income: Investment income, net 1,449 3,086 5,668 9,066 Other income, net 7,935 23,671 42,305 17,279 9,384 26,757 47,973 26,345 Income before income taxes 80,735 97,016 214,726 217,512 Income tax provision 18,867 27,799 46,057 46,301 Net income (A) $ 61,868 $ 69,217 $ 168,669 $ 171,211 Basic net income per share $ 1.37 $ 1.53 $ 3.74 $ 3.79 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 45,201 45,140 45,105 45,225 Diluted net income per share (B) $ 1.35 $ 1.51 $ 3.69 $ 3.73 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 45,706 45,695 45,653 45,935 (A) Net income includes the following items: Excess tax benefits on stock-based compensation awards $ (1,909 ) $ (485 ) $ (10,363 ) $ (13,775 ) Gain on investment in Shockwave Medical (6,237 ) (17,775 ) (32,338 ) (13,272 ) $ (8,146 ) $ (18,260 ) $ (42,701 ) $ (27,047 ) (B) Diluted net income per share includes the following items: Excess tax benefits on stock-based compensation awards $ (0.04 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.30 ) Gain on investment in Shockwave Medical (0.14 ) (0.39 ) (0.71 ) (0.29 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (0.59 )

