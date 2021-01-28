Orthofix Announces Publication of Two-Year Data from the M6-C Artificial Cervical Disc Study

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and extremities focus, today announced the publication of the full two-year data from its U.S. Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study of the M6-C artificial cervical disc.

The Orthofix M6-C artificial cervical disc is a next-generation artificial disc developed to replace an intervertebral disc damaged by cervical disc degeneration. The M6-C disc is designed to restore motion to the spine and is an alternative to cervical fusion. (Photo: Business Wire)

Published in The Spine Journal, the study results show that treatment with the M6-C disc was safe, effective and noninferior to anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) in treating patients with cervical disc degeneration. Designed to mimic a patient’s natural disc, the M6-C artificial cervical disc received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in 2019.

“The full two-year data demonstrates that patients with degenerative cervical radiculopathy treated with the M6-C disc had significant improvements in neck and arm pain, function and quality of life scores,” said Dr. Frank Phillips, Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Rush University Medical Center and a co-author of the journal article. “Additionally, these patients had a significant difference in the reduction of pain and opioid medications use when compared to ACDF patients. At 24 months, patients in the ACDF group who were still using pain medications had a seven times higher rate of opioid use than those in the M6-C disc group.”

“The publication of the two-year data is important as it provides surgeons around the world the opportunity to see the full results of the M6-C artificial cervical disc study to further understand the benefits of this unique next-generation technology,” said Orthofix President of Global Spine Kevin Kenny. “We are proud to be able to provide this life-changing technology to surgeons and their patients. The M6-C disc is representative of our commitment to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions that can improve patients’ lives.”