 

Orthofix Announces Publication of Two-Year Data from the M6-C Artificial Cervical Disc Study

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 13:00  |  36   |   |   

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and extremities focus, today announced the publication of the full two-year data from its U.S. Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study of the M6-C artificial cervical disc.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005275/en/

The Orthofix M6-C artificial cervical disc is a next-generation artificial disc developed to replace an intervertebral disc damaged by cervical disc degeneration. The M6-C disc is designed to restore motion to the spine and is an alternative to cervical fusion. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Orthofix M6-C artificial cervical disc is a next-generation artificial disc developed to replace an intervertebral disc damaged by cervical disc degeneration. The M6-C disc is designed to restore motion to the spine and is an alternative to cervical fusion. (Photo: Business Wire)

Published in The Spine Journal, the study results show that treatment with the M6-C disc was safe, effective and noninferior to anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) in treating patients with cervical disc degeneration. Designed to mimic a patient’s natural disc, the M6-C artificial cervical disc received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in 2019.

“The full two-year data demonstrates that patients with degenerative cervical radiculopathy treated with the M6-C disc had significant improvements in neck and arm pain, function and quality of life scores,” said Dr. Frank Phillips, Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Rush University Medical Center and a co-author of the journal article. “Additionally, these patients had a significant difference in the reduction of pain and opioid medications use when compared to ACDF patients. At 24 months, patients in the ACDF group who were still using pain medications had a seven times higher rate of opioid use than those in the M6-C disc group.”

“The publication of the two-year data is important as it provides surgeons around the world the opportunity to see the full results of the M6-C artificial cervical disc study to further understand the benefits of this unique next-generation technology,” said Orthofix President of Global Spine Kevin Kenny. “We are proud to be able to provide this life-changing technology to surgeons and their patients. The M6-C disc is representative of our commitment to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions that can improve patients’ lives.”

Seite 1 von 4
Orthofix Medical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orthofix Announces Publication of Two-Year Data from the M6-C Artificial Cervical Disc Study Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and extremities focus, today announced the publication of the full two-year data from its U.S. Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study of the M6-C artificial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private ...
Apple Reports First Quarter Results
Moderna Confirms Discussions with U.S. Government for Additional 100 Million Doses of the Moderna ...
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend
ServiceNow Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Zymeworks Advances HER2 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate, ZW49, into Expansion Cohort Stage of ...
Coty Announces Consolidation of Fragrance Manufacturing Operations with Intended Closure of Site in ...
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Orthofix Announces Preliminary 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Net Sales Results
06.01.21
Orthofix Announces Participation in Upcoming J.P. Morgan Healthcare and ICR Westwicke Conferences