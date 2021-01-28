Comcast Increases Dividend by $0.08 to $1.00 Per Share on an Annualized Basis in 2021

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) announced today that it increased its dividend by $0.08 to $1.00 per share on an annualized basis, up 9% year-over-year. In accordance with the increase, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 a share on the company’s common stock, payable on April 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 7, 2021.

