 

Comcast Increases Dividend by $0.08 to $1.00 Per Share on an Annualized Basis in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 13:05  |  37   |   |   

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) announced today that it increased its dividend by $0.08 to $1.00 per share on an annualized basis, up 9% year-over-year. In accordance with the increase, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 a share on the company’s common stock, payable on April 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 7, 2021.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

