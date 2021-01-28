 

fuboTV Announces Proposed Offering of $350 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 13:00  |  31   |   |   

fuboTV Inc. (“fuboTV”) (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced that it intends to offer $350 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. fuboTV also intends to grant the initial purchaser of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $52.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

The notes will be general unsecured obligations of fuboTV and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears. The notes will be convertible under certain circumstances into cash, shares of fuboTV’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of fuboTV’s common stock, at fuboTV’s election. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.

fuboTV intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, business development, sales and marketing activities, capital expenditures, repayment of outstanding debt, potential acquisitions and strategic transactions. However, it has not designated any specific uses and has no current agreements with respect to any material acquisition or strategic transaction.

The notes will be offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act. Neither the notes, nor any shares of fuboTV’s common stock issuable upon conversion of the notes, have been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Diskussion: fuboTV Inc - Streaming-Plattform für Sportübertragungen
Wertpapier


Disclaimer

